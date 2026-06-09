Feature / What Is the American Economy? The gap between what the numbers say and how people are feeling has only grown wider.

Seats at the table: Women assemble parts at a General Electric plant in Lynn, Massachusetts, that would figure prominently in the post–World War I labor uprising. (Schenectady Museum; Hall of Electrical History Foundation / Corbis via Getty)

This article appears in the July-August, 2026 issue, with the headline “What Is the American Economy?”

I’m often asked to comment on the American economy—how it’s doing, where it’s going, what it will look like a decade from now, whether it will help the Democrats or the Republicans in the next election. But what is “the American economy”?

The founders of the American experiment provided an outline for an economic system in 1776, and again in 1787. They were revolting against an empire that imposed its demands on them, and they sought to create something new. Over time, they did. But where are we at now that 250 years have passed?

The standard measures we use for the economy show a system that’s functioning fairly well. Look deeper, though, and you will see something so far off track that most inhabitants of the United States may soon be ready to support revolutionary change—just as a good many of their colonial predecessors were when they soured on the British East India Company’s manipulations in the 1770s.

The most common contemporary measure of economic health is the Gross Domestic Product, which shows that the American economy continued to grow at a respectable 0.7 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter of last year. Consumer spending is up. Corporate investment is up. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, was at 2.4 percent. Corporate profits are at record levels. Unemployment is at a relatively low 4.3 percent.

So why are so many people feeling bad about the economy? Every poll shows that Americans are deeply unhappy about the state of things. Consumer sentiment has dropped about 20 percent below where it was a year ago.

If we are to explain the gap between what the numbers are saying and how people are actually experiencing them, we should start with healthcare, housing, utilities, fuel, and financial services. Most of us are paying more for all of these things than we did a year or two ago—not because we enjoy consuming them so much more or because they’re so much better, but because we have no choice. Most big corporations face less competition than ever under Donald Trump, who has effectively ended antitrust enforcement. They’ve been taking advantage of their market power by raising prices, which Trump’s tariffs have lifted even higher. They’ve also been tacking on inexplicable fees at every possible opportunity, have made it almost impossible to reach a human to answer a question, have imposed Kafkaesque processes to figure out or contest bills, and have subjected customers to endless paperwork, ever more elaborate Internet loops, and longer wait times.

Meanwhile, public goods have taken a beating. The environment is becoming more polluted. Banks are taking more risks with other people’s money. Workers are subject to more dangers on the job. The official unemployment rate may be relatively low, but it has become harder to find a job or leave the one you’re in for a better one. While the United States added 1.46 million jobs in 2024—the last year of former president Joe Biden’s administration—it added just 181,000 in all of 2025. That makes 2025 the worst year for hiring since 2003 (apart from the nadir of the Covid pandemic). In 2025, manufacturing lost 108,000 jobs. Until the end of February, when Trump went to war with Iran, the stock-market value of American-based corporations continued to rise, as did the market itself. Until the end of February, the S&P 500 was at near-record heights. But that’s irrelevant to the 90 percent of Americans who own few if any shares of stock.

The standard of living for most people turns on their income, not their capital gains. And although the average pay rate for Americans is rising, the compensation of the super-wealthy has risen so far and so fast that they’re bringing up the average. (Knowing that Shaquille O’Neal and I have an average height of six feet doesn’t give you much insight into the actual difference in size between us.)

Looking at the median pay of Americans gets you closer, because a median means that half are above it and half are below it. But as the middle class shrinks and those at the top live increasingly like royalty while an ever vaster number at the bottom are homeless, unhealthy, and hungry, not even the median describes what’s really going on.