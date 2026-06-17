Economy / The Troublemakers of the Labor Movement Are Still Fighting—and Winning The Labor Notes conference brought together workers fighting for a better world amidst the threats of AI, attacks on federal workers, and ICE’s terror campaign.

A group of Minnesota organizers and union members take the stage at the Labor Notes 2026 conference in Chicago. (Ella Fanger)

Today’s labor movement faces headwinds both immediate and existential, from the threats posed by AI, to federal attacks on workers’ rights, to assaults on communities by ICE. This past weekend, organizers working to revitalize unions had to contend with another urgent threat: a swarm of 17 tornadoes that touched down across the Midwest on the eve of the Labor Notes conference, a biennial gathering of the “troublemakers” of the labor movement. As 4,700 attendees across the country prepared to convene in Chicago, group chats began lighting up with unfortunate updates: flights delayed, rerouted, or canceled altogether. But just as quickly, organizers mobilized. People volunteered spots in their cars to drive hundreds of miles, hunkered down in storm shelters together mid-journey, and braved eternal layovers.

Xavier Villerol, a worker at Amazon’s JFK 8 warehouse in Staten Island, drove 12 hours with his coworkers to make it to the conference by Friday. When I asked what he was hoping to get out of being here, he told me, “Courage.” He had already met Delta flight attendants fighting for unionization and spoken on a panel with other Amazon workers from across the country. “Meeting people who’ve been in the fight longer than me will help me strive to become a better organizer.”

As Labor Notes’ Barbara Madeloni said at the conference’s opening plenary, the weather was almost “too apt an analogy” for the tumultuous and often dangerous conditions workers are currently organizing under. The last conference was held in spring 2024, before President Trump was elected for a second time and launched a barrage of attacks on the organized left’s funding sources, rights to expression, and physical safety. That year, the conference was enlivened by the recent contract victory of UAW workers who struck the Big Three automakers, and waves of new organizing at Amazon and Starbucks. The workers at Labor Notes have long known that they need to build shop-floor power to guarantee their rights, regardless of who’s in office. But an openly hostile administration creates more obstacles for organizers to overcome, from a neutered NLRB that stalls union elections to the active targeting of union activists by the Department of Homeland Security.

This year’s conference made clear that workers’ responses to this moment of crisis are anything but passive. “It’s about how to defend our rights but not be on the defense,” said Judy Gonzalez, a nurse at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx and the former president of the New York State Nurses Association, whose members went on a historic 41-day strike this winter. “The very act of coming together, sharing our knowledge, nurturing relationships, and acting toward the world we want—we’re not simply resisting,” said Madeloni. “We are creating the world that bosses and capital try to deny us.”

This year’s conference featured reflections and calls to action from a host of organizers driving victories on the shop floor and in the streets, from federal workers fighting DOGE austerity to Twin Cities teachers defending their students from ICE to immigrant meatpacking workers who recently launched the first major strike in their industry in decades. The fighting spirit of the Labor Notes conference, and its host publication and organizing outlet, long predates the current political moment. Labor Notes has worked to “put the movement back in the labor movement” since 1979, when socialist organizers saw a need to reinvigorate their unions after decades of corrupt or weak leadership that sold out workers. The organization works to build unions led by rank-and-file workers, where decisions are made democratically about how to fight the boss. “If you don’t deal with the shop floor…people are not going to have faith in the union because you’re not resolving their day-to-day misery,” said Gonzalez, adding that she wished the gathering were a month-long.

Over the marathon weekend, workers attended and led nearly 350 workshops and meetups, bringing to life the idea that workers are the experts on their own conditions and how to improve them. Sessions tapped into the trove of knowledge built by worker organizers over campaigns and careers spanning decades, covering topics from contract bargaining “when the boss says they’re broke” to identifying supply chain chokepoints. According to Labor Notes, this year’s event included the largest gathering of Amazon workers in history, from facilities across the United States, Germany, Spain, and beyond. Thirty-eight interpreters provided translation in eight languages to workers from over a dozen countries.

Emily Lumpkin, an electrical worker from West Virginia, said on stage during Sunday’s keynote session that she felt disillusioned with her union, the IBEW, until she attended the last Labor Notes conference. Hearing workers from reform caucuses in other unions like Teamsters for a Democratic Union and UAW Member Action describe how they transformed their unions from the inside to restore power to the members, she realized that rank-and-file leadership can “turn apathy, grief, and anger into action.” Lumpkin is now a leader of the Caucus of Rank-and-File Electrical Workers (CREW), which began organizing in 2023 and has members across 40 IBEW locals in every corner of the United States. “We have the blueprints, and you can build it too.”

At a moment when the federal government is colluding with corporations to scare workers out of taking action, organizers at Labor Notes see their unions as a critical vehicle to exercise their collective power and transform not just their workplaces, but the world. Just as the Covid-19 pandemic laid bare the gulf between the interests of workers and bosses and spurred a wave of organizing by essential workers, the current crisis creates an opportunity to galvanize mass action. “Repression generates militancy,” said Gonzalez, when workers are organized and can help their coworkers overcome their fears. “You have to translate demoralization into militancy.”

Federal workers are currently facing the largest union-busting campaign in American history, with over a million workers losing their collective bargaining rights in 2025 by executive order. The heart of the campaign to fight back is the Federal Unionists Network, which formed at the 2022 Labor Notes conference after federal workers from different agencies met and were inspired to “wake up a lot of the sleepy locals,” said Paul Osadebe, a former HUD attorney who was fired after speaking out about the defanging of the Fair Housing Act. Labor Notes gave them the language and tactics to prepare for the assault on their rights that was to come. “The attack on federal workers is an attack on all working people. They’re doing it to us so that they can get to all of you,” said Osadebe at the opening session. “Being here at this time of crisis is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Federal workers’ fight is just one example of how workers at this year’s conference are strategizing around the central role of the labor movement in fighting fascism. “When Renée Good was murdered by an ICE agent on January 7th, our community was galvanized into action,” said Mara Solis, a teacher with the Saint Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE). “We modeled our ICE Out work similarly to how we structure a strike.” Teachers unions used a tiered communication structure developed for strike communications to organize school patrols, grocery delivery, rides to medical appointments and immigration court, and other services for their immigrant community members sheltering at home amid Operation Metro Surge.