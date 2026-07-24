Politics / Mamdani Can’t Arrest Netanyahu. But He Can Still Hold Israel Accountable. New York City’s ties with Israel go far deeper than one man, and there are concrete things Mamdani can do to break those ties.

(Zohran Mamdani / X)

As a Palestinian-American who grew up in New York City, it is difficult to describe how uplifting—and, honestly, surreal—it feels to witness the mayor of my hometown speak about Palestinians as though our lives possess intrinsic value.

The bar is admittedly extremely low. For decades, New York politicians treated Palestinians as an inconvenience at best as they shamelessly competed to demonstrate ever greater fealty to Israel. Against that backdrop, Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s refusal to abandon Palestine represents a genuine breakthrough.

That is why it felt momentous to watch Mamdani look directly into a camera this week and declare Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a genocidal war criminal who is not welcome in New York City—even if those words were followed by an acknowledgement that, despite Mamdani’s wishes, he does not have the independent authority as mayor to arrest Netanyahu for those crimes if Netanyahu ever sets foot in the city.

Of course, it was always doubtful that a New York City mayor possessed the authority to order the arrest of a sitting foreign leader, particularly one whose impunity is so deeply underwritten by Washington. Even before Mamdani took office, legal experts warned that his campaign pledge to arrest Netanyahu would run headlong into the constitutional limits of municipal power.

That does not mean the pledge was worthless. It held international law up as a standard that should be followed and helped force Netanyahu’s criminality and prospects for wider accountability into mainstream political debate. It provided a sharp contrast with Mamdani’s chief rival, former governor Andrew Cuomo, who joined Netanyahu’s legal team after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the prime minister. And it demonstrated that ritual deference to Israel is no longer a nonnegotiable tenet of US politics. Here was the mayor of New York City, the most institutionally and demographically Zionist city outside of Tel Aviv, openly describing the Israeli prime minister in the same terms that Palestinians, human rights organizations, international legal institutions, and much of the world have used for years.

Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. pic.twitter.com/YRezmW6YVx — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2026

Judging from the response to Mamdani’s video this week, there is a hunger for this kind of moral clarity: At the time of writing, Mamdani’s video address had garnered over 90 million views on Twitter and 9 million likes and counting on Instagram.

And yet, as praise for the video flooded social-media feeds, the initial exhilaration gave way to a familiar unease that once again, rhetoric was eclipsing material action. Because for Palestinians there has always existed a cruel chasm between recognition and consequence—a chasm that has only grown during the Gaza genocide. For nearly three years, we have watched a growing number of governments acknowledge our suffering while continuing to facilitate it; journalists document our deaths while laundering the justifications and excuses provided by those killing us; and politicians condemn the right people and say the right things while falling short of fundamentally challenging the system that sustains the slaughter.

Mamdani’s sincerity and courage when it comes to speaking up for Palestine is not in question. Nor is his desire to hold Israel accountable. But now that he has confirmed that arresting Netanyahu is off the table, he needs to show what concrete steps he is prepared to take to end New York City’s entanglement with the political, financial, and policing infrastructure that sustains Israel’s impunity. And make no mistake: There are concrete steps Mamdani can take.

New York’s complicity in Israel’s crimes is not abstract. It is embedded in bond portfolios, procurement records, surveillance contracts, police partnerships, and the tax privileges extended to organizations helping dispossess Palestinians. These relationships fall far closer within Mamdani’s actual remit than the arrest of a foreign leader ever did.

Upon taking office, Mamdani rescinded Eric Adams’s executive orders barring city institutions from divesting from Israel and imposing on city agencies the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which falsely conflates criticism of Israel with antisemitism. That reversal reopened political space that Adams had deliberately tried to close.

But rescinding an anti-BDS order is not the same as actively pursuing divestment.