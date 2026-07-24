Grave Injustice
Stolen honor.
Stolen honor.
In this week’s Elie v. US, our justice correspondent bemoans our failure to prosecute war criminals, from Bibi Netanyahu to John Yoo. Plus: the death of Nolan wells and ...
The Kentucky governor isn’t doing what Mitch McConnell would do—and that’s the problem.
New York City’s ties with Israel go far deeper than one man, and there are concrete things Mamdani can do to break those ties.
Trump undoes climate action as warning bell sound.
Like authoritarian regimes elsewhere, the White House is denouncing its opponents for the very abuses it is carrying out.
The Democratic elites are wary of the insurgency.