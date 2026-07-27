Economy / The War on the UAW The United Auto Workers called for a ceasefire in Gaza. The union’s federal monitor didn’t like it—and now he’s investigating Shawn Fain, just weeks before union elections.

UAW president Shawn Fain at a rally in Philadelphia in 2024. (Laura Brett / Sipa USA via AP Images)

Over the past few years, the United Auto Workers, a union representing workers at auto plants, aerospace manufacturers, universities, and more across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, has undergone a transformation from a demoralized, shrinking union to the vanguard of the fighting wing of the labor movement. Led by president Shawn Fain and his slate of reformers, the union has taken on bold, member-led organizing projects from the historic Stand Up Strike at the Big Three automakers in 2023 to unionizing Southern auto plants, including workers at Volkswagen in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2024. This dramatic shift was precipitated by a 2020 corruption probe by the Justice Department that resulted in convictions of more than a dozen union officials and three Fiat Chrysler executives on charges including racketeering, embezzlement, and tax evasion, and ushered in a democratic revolution that put Fain at the helm of the 400,000-member union.

The federal investigation also prompted the district court appointment of a federal monitor to oversee union finances and operations and root out corruption. The court put Neil Barofsky, who co-chairs the monitorship practice at the white-collar firm Jenner & Block but has no prior experience working with unions, in that role. It’s less common for courts to impose monitorships on unions than on corporations, but previous monitorships at the Teamsters and other unions have supervised democratic elections and safeguarded against corruption. Between 2021 and 2025, Jenner & Block billed the UAW more than $25 million for the monitorship.

Fain is currently running for reelection along with the “United UAW” slate of 13 International Executive Board candidates. Fain is favored to win, but has faced bruising opposition from candidates including Rich Boyer, the vice president of the Stellantis Department who ran on Fain’s slate in the last election. In 2024, Fain stripped Boyer of some of his responsibilities after finding that he had been too conciliatory in negotiations with the company. Fain’s letter removing Boyer alleged that he had “agreed to concessions on absenteeism” and agreed to delay the implementation of a profit-sharing agreement, among other strategic disagreements. This prompted Boyer to file a complaint with the monitor, who last month released a report accusing Fain of removing Boyer for retaliatory reasons.

But now Fain claims that the monitor’s inquiry actually stems from a conflict between union leaders and the monitor over the union’s stance on Gaza that has played out quietly over the last two years. Fain and other union leaders had not spoken publicly about this conflict, pursuing a strategy of appeasement with the monitor and fearing legal sanction—until two weeks ago, when Fain issued a blistering statement accusing the monitor of election interference for releasing his latest report accusing Fain of improper actions just six weeks before ballots drop in the union’s presidential election. “I’m done being silent,” said Fain. “Neil Barofsky has a political grudge against me because the UAW took an anti-war stance about what was happening in Gaza.”

Fain’s issues with Boyer stem from a core disagreement over how the union should engage with the company, and how to fulfill the reform movement’s promise to reject backroom deals with the bosses. “The truth when it comes to Boyer is that I didn’t want him running the Stellantis Department because he wasn’t doing a good job for our members,” said Fain in the statement. “I wouldn’t let him hire family members into UAW positions, and I wouldn’t stand by while he bargained concessions with Stellantis and failed to enforce our contract.” Barofsky, however, concluded in the report that Fain did not sufficiently establish that Boyer was “derelict in his duty,” and thus that his removal was justified. He instead found that Fain retaliated against Boyer, abused the authority of his office in matters involving his fiancée and her family, and should face possible further disciplinary proceedings. Fain entirely denies these findings.

Union leadership now alleges that Barofsky is overreaching because of a personal political vendetta over the UAW’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza. That conflict dates back to December 2023, when Barofsky called Fain to express his concerns over a statement in which he said, “I am proud that the UAW International Union is calling for a ceasefire in Israel and Palestine. From opposing fascism in WWII to mobilizing against apartheid South Africa and the CONTRA war, the UAW has consistently stood for justice across the globe.” According to an audio recording of that call obtained by The Nation, Barofsky told Fain, “Comparing Israel to the Nazis, to say that they’re acting and engaging in acts of genocide…that does potentially cross the line into the area of antisemitism.” Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib has now called on the monitor to resign, saying in a statement, “Neil Barofsky’s personal support for genocide is irreparably interfering with his duties.”

The upcoming presidential election is a referendum on not just how UAW members interpret the drama that has burst into public view in recent weeks but also their faith in the reform movement that has promised to make their union more democratic and more militant. During a Facebook Live stream last week, Fain spoke directly to members. “If Rich Boyer is your next president, I can assure you one thing. The company will be in heaven,” he said. “The choice here is between a union that fights or a union that fails.”

Barofsky was appointed as the UAW’s federal monitor in 2020 after the DOJ’s corruption probe cleared out the leadership bench of the union. For years, union leaders enriched themselves with freebies from automakers and lucrative kickback schemes from vendors producing UAW merchandise. A federal court ordered a referendum in which union members voted overwhelmingly to implement “one-member, one vote,” allowing them to directly elect their leadership. In the union’s first-ever direct elections, Fain and the “Members United” slate, which included Boyer, won office on a platform of “No Concessions, No Corruption, No Tiers.”

Beyond his mandate to investigate corruption, the recently surfaced recording of Barofsky’s call to Fain and his subsequent actions show that he took issue with the positions on Gaza that the union came to democratically. In November 2023, the UAW’s International Executive Board passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, making it the largest national union to do so at that point. A couple of weeks later, Barofsky called Fain, emphasizing that he was reaching out in a personal capacity. “In the statement, when you made comparisons to the UAW’s prior statements against fascism in World War II, against apartheid in South Africa and the Contras, it unintentionally—I believe, unintentionally—drew a parallel between the actions of Israel after it was attacked by Hamas,” Barofsky said on the call. Fain said he disagreed with this characterization. “My problem with this is they’re killing tens of thousands of innocent fucking civilians in the process, and it’s complete bullshit,” he told Barofsky. “OK, so that is what your intent was, to compare it to the Nazis,” Barofsky replied.

Later in the call, Barofsky disputed Fain’s claim about Israel’s targeting of civilians. “As you would say, wholesale killing of tens of thousands of people—which, I think that number is not not accurate—but a lot of innocent people have been killed for sure. Much like you know, 100,000 people were killed in the bombing of Dresden during World War II by the Allies. And that’s not to excuse it, but it is an aspect of war,” said Barofsky. By the end of December 2023, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that approximately 21,800 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli strikes. “Whatever you want to say about Israel, if they wanted to commit genocide, it wouldn’t look like this,” Barofsky continued. “Genocide looks like what Hamas did, right?” He told Fain that his children had been traumatized by Students for Justice in Palestine protesters on college campuses in New York City “chanting ‘gas the Jews.’” “And if you look at the photographs, they’re holding UAW signs while they’re chanting that.”