Society / The Deportation Influencers A growing group of US deportees is documenting their new, post-deportation lives on social media, revealing the human cost of our Kafkaesque immigration system.

A screenshot of one of Laymone Khambounleung’s videos from Laos. (Instagram)

Laymone Khambounleung pulls up on a scooter along a gravel road and flips his camera into selfie mode. “I’m out here in Laos, man, I don’t know what village I’m at,” he says, in a thick, unmistakable Louisiana accent.

He turns his camera on an albino buffalo. A tropical landscape surrounds them.

“Look. This is the type of thing you see here.”

This video could pass for a travel vlog. Khambounleung, who goes by Mones, is, after all, exploring an unfamiliar place. But he didn’t come to Laos by choice. After spending nearly his entire life in the United States, he was deported at the beginning of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

“I don’t know how to read or write or speak the language. It’s still a shock to me,” Mones told me in a WhatsApp call. “When I started posting, I was getting a lot of support. It helps [my followers] to see how we’re doing after deportation.”

Mones is one of a growing group of US deportees who are documenting their new, post-deportation lives on social media. Their videos run the gamut from travel vlogs to food challenges. But they also reveal the human cost of a Kafkaesque immigration system that deposits thousands of people in unfamiliar countries—whether a country they left as infants or a “third country” they’ve never known. The videos offer a glimpse of the lives often flattened by political agendas and a media landscape that either temporarily thrusts them into the spotlight or forgets about them completely.

Mones left Laos when he was a baby. His family fled to refugee camps in Thailand during the Lao communist takeover in the 1980s that led to civil unrest. But he doesn’t remember any of this. He can only place his life in Louisiana, where he calls home. His family had refugee status in the United States, but he never thought to apply for US citizenship amid spending his adult years in and out of jail for a string of nonviolent crimes.

In 2025, the Trump administration pressured Laos to accept deportees after its long reluctance to repatriate them. Mones never thought that would happen. By the summer, Mones was among thousands sent back to countries they aren’t even citizens of anymore. While he lives with his extended family who embraced him and gets financial support from back home, his day-to-day struggles are mostly absent from his social-media videos. It’s also not the point.

“I’m showing them, like, we’re not all bad people,” he told me. “All they see is that they’re ‘bad.’ But they don’t know; they’re not the same as they were 20, 30, 40 years ago, and people can change.”

On any given day, what Mones finds interesting enough to post isn’t too different from what a travel vlogger would. Sometimes, he devours a popular Lao meal like grilled dried squid or kapoon, a spicy noodle soup. He can be exploring a new restaurant, a backroad region he traveled by scooter, or a beautiful waterfall draping the mountains. He’s almost always making jokes about the mundane and idiosyncratic sides of Laotian culture, like his cousin climbing up a coconut tree or waking up in the middle of a monsoon.

Humor is Mones’s intention. “The more I post, the more my family gets to see me, and they know that I’m doing good,” he said. His commenters are mostly supportive, often asking questions about Lao life and his deportation experience, which he enjoys answering.

“It’s a lot of smiles and laughs and everything. But there is also the sad part too,” Mones told me

Along with Mones, I spoke to four other deportees making similar kinds of content. All five told me they wanted to challenge the “dangerous immigrant” stereotype that eclipses their stories. That’s important, said Sarah Tosh, a sociologist focusing on immigration enforcement who teaches at Rutgers, because we usually know very little about what happens to people after they’re removed from the US.