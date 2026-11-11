Politics / The Fugitive From Brazil The implications of Trump’s red-carpet rollout for Flávio Bolsonaro.

Defeated right-wing Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro arrives at the airport in Miami, Florida, on October 28, 2026. (Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images)

As millions of Brazilians celebrated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s come-from-behind reelection, the defeated candidate was secretly preparing to flee the country. On October 27, two days after the runoff vote, Flávio Bolsonaro arrived in Miami aboard a private jet, having slipped out of Brazil in a furtive journey involving multiple countries and, as would later emerge, assistance from officials close to Donald Trump. Within hours he declared himself “president-elect,” then “leader,” then head of the Brazilian opposition-in-exile, insisting that Lula’s victory was illegitimate. Flávio’s apparent hope was that Trump, an ally of the Bolsonaro family who has aggressively criticized Lula’s government, would support his efforts to challenge the legitimacy of Lula’s win.

“I want to make it clear: I did not flee Brazil. I left for the sake of Brazil,” Bolsonaro proclaimed in a slapdash statement that had to be rescinded and reissued several times. If his intention were to dictate the course of the resistance to Lula’s unprecedented fourth term, Flávio obviously would have stayed in Brazil. But his electoral defeat meant losing the parliamentary immunity that came with his Senate seat, leaving him more exposed to police questioning and possible prosecution on various counts.

It is now clear that for Flávio the 2026 campaign was a high-stakes, last-chance gambit. There was no Plan B. What compelled him to run away was the fear of being arrested in connection with a host of illicit activities. And by coming to the United States there was always the possibility that his patron, Donald Trump, might aid and abet the Bolsonaro family’s quest to return to power.

The Banco Master Scandal

Credible accusations of criminal wrongdoing have swirled around Flávio for years. But his immediate legal exposure centers on three investigations currently before Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court.

The most serious concerns the financing of a planned film about his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempting to overthrow the election he lost to Lula in 2022. Flávio negotiated a $24 million investment from Daniel Vorcaro, then the owner of Banco Master, a Brazilian bank that collapsed amid revelations of massive alleged financial fraud. Vorcaro, who has been arrested in connection with the scheme, is suspected of orchestrating fraudulent financial operations involving billions of dollars and bribing political figures across the ideological spectrum. Unlike Lula, Flávio is directly implicated in the scandal.

According to the Federal Police, approximately $12.3 million of the promised $24 million was routed to an account in the United States linked to associates of Flávio’s brother Eduardo, a former congressman who relocated to the United States last year. Investigators suspect that some of the money may have been diverted for other purposes, including possibly funding Eduardo’s lavish lifestyle in the United States. The production company has yet to provide a detailed accounting of how the funds were spent. Flávio was formally placed under investigation in July 2026 for suspected money laundering, corruption, and illegal transfers of funds abroad.

A second inquiry concerns Flávio’s relationship with lawyer and businessman Willer Tomaz, whom police suspect of helping him conceal a financial interest in an online betting business. Investigators found e-mails suggesting Flávio had been registered as a privileged user on a bank account belonging to Alcazar Holdings, a company controlled by Tomaz, which is linked to the holding company behind the online betting platform Rede Loto. Police also found that companies linked to Tomaz paid for private flights taken by Flávio and his family. A third investigation concerns Flávio’s social-media accusation that Lula was involved in drug trafficking and money laundering—statements of slander that have prompted a criminal defamation inquiry.

So far, none of these investigations have resulted in any prosecutions. But they presented Flávio with the prospect of prolonged police scrutiny and potentially serious legal proceedings. “You already know where they are going with this, right?’” the former president reportedly told his son during a meeting the day after the election, to which Flávio responded: “Dad, I already know. And I am prepared, I know what I have to do.” The next day, he ran.

Trump and Bolsonaro