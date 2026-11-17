World / The Second Life of Gaza’s Rubble The Strip is buried under 61 million tons of rubble. Some people are finding creative ways to use it as a resource.

Displaced Palestinians salvage belongings from the rubble of their destroyed homes in Gaza City, on November 14. 2026. (Saeed M.M.T. Jaras / Anadolu via Getty Images)

In mid-October, as the weather began to change, rain fell on the displacement camp where I live in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. When I woke up that morning, our tent seemed more fragile than ever. The tarpaulin that shielded us from the rain and wind was old, worn, and torn, and water had seeped into the small kitchen beside our tent. There were still no signs of new tents arriving, reconstruction getting underway, or any recovery plans. It looked like we were in for another winter of rain and cold in a deteriorating tent.

Later that day, on my way to a café near our camp to charge my phone, I saw Abu Omar beside his tent, using a hand-operated machine to straighten iron bars. At 50, Abu Omar had spent most of his life working as a blacksmith. But he was now forced to put his profession to a different use.

As displacement continued and ready-made tents became unaffordable, Abu Omar turned his blacksmithing skills into a way to support his family. Through his connections with scrap dealers, he began buying iron salvaged from destroyed buildings, straightening it and selling it on. He also made complete tents from iron bars and tarpaulins, along with beds, tables, and other items needed by families in the camp.

His work sometimes took him directly to families, where he assembled shelters using the straightened iron. He charged what people could afford. “I don’t pressure people,” he said. “Everyone has their own circumstances, and in the end, we are all displaced.”

Three years into Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, more than 370,000 housing units have been destroyed by Israeli attacks. But the rubble left behind is no longer merely a symbol of devastation. For many displaced people, it has become a resource.

Some sift through the ruins for iron, wood, and aluminum to sell and earn money for daily necessities. Others reuse these materials to repair tents and make furniture. Then there are those seeking to turn the rubble into building blocks that could be used to construct temporary shelters for displaced families.

“We left with nothing and had to start from scratch,” Abu Omar told me. He salvaged iron bars from the roof of his destroyed home and used them to build a tent for his family. When they were forced to flee again, he took the iron with him, never imagining that it would one day become his only source of income.

Abu Omar’s 20-year-old son, Omar, works alongside his father. He had hoped to continue his education, but Israel’s decimation of Gaza’s schools and universities made that impossible.

Omar explained how iron is salvaged from the rubble, straightened, and reused. First, workers extract iron bars from the ruins of destroyed buildings and sell them to scrap dealers. The dealers then straighten the bent bars using specialized hand-operated machines before selling them to people who need them. (The materials are not cheap; everything has become expensive for people in Gaza given the circumstances we are living in. Even a small iron-framed tent measuring three by three meters can cost around $300.)

The iron is used not only to build tent frames but also to make other items for displaced families. “Beds, kitchens, tables, and everything,” Omar said, listing the many things that can be made from salvaged iron and put to use again.