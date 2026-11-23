Politics / The Week That Was: A Cavalcade of Catastrophes Across Air Travel and Workplace Technology America’s infrastructure crisis can no longer be ignored.

Firefighters and first responders search for victims in the rubble the day after a building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, on November 12, 2026. (Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)

After nearly a decade, it seems that the Trump administration’s fabled “Infrastructure Week” finally materialized.

Except, instead of renewed investment in the tools and structures that make work and life possible, the nation was treated to a cavalcade of catastrophes—across air travel, banking, and workplace technology.

As Americans deboarded planes and scoured e-mail inboxes in vain, as account holders faced error messages while attempting to access their own money, as rescue workers searched for survivors of New York’s fatal apartment building collapse—it all added up to a sinking feeling. (And not just because, not long beforehand in Massachusetts, a 125-year-old pipe caved and created a literal sinkhole.)

In a time when Americans are already struggling to meet basic needs, the physical and digital systems we are meant to take for granted are crumbling. And while the timing of these crises may be coincidental, Dumb Infrastructure Week surfaced an alarming truth. Daily life in America hinges upon a patchwork of inadequate public and private infrastructure being maintained largely by a shrinking number of oligarchs and their hand-picked goons.

Over a third of America’s bridges need major repairs. It will require $625 billion of investments in pipe replacements, treatment plant maintenance, and other upgrades to sustain our clean water supply. And on the digital side, over 10 million Americans still lack high-speed Internet—even as the lightning-fast AI buildout strains power grids to further line a handful of well-padded pockets.

And all of these crises were well underway before the Trump administration canceled billions of dollars’ worth of EPA funding and cut staff at the Department of Transportation, before DOGE shrank regional FEMA offices and slashed the federal IT workforce. Public health infrastructure has been similarly undermined, to the tune of 5,412 measles cases and counting in 2026.

It is a self-fulfilling prophecy that Republican administrations have demonstrated again and again: claim government does not work, actively sabotage it while in power, then point to the resulting failures as evidence that government does not work. It is no wonder that the National Review’s proposed solution post-ground-stop is to privatize air traffic control.

So the federal government—led by an executive who has chosen to live out the remainder of his term in an endless episode of This Old House—is unlikely to meaningfully address any infrastructure needs outside of the ballroom sector.