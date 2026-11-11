Comment / What We Can Learn From Lula’s Seismic Win The Brazilian president looked headed for defeat. The Brazilian people had other ideas.

A woman reads a newspaper whose front page displays the victory of Brazil’s president and reelection candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a day after the presidential runoff election in São Paulo, Brazil, on October 26, 2026. (Juan Barreto / AFP via Getty Images)

This article appears in the December 2026 issue, with the headline “Lula’s Seismic Win.”

On Saturday, October 24, the Avenida Paulista in central São Paulo became a vast red sea of hats, flags, and crimson shirts declaring support for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Workers’ Party. Joyful activists sang movement songs, raised banners supporting Lula, and cried out against right-wing favorite Flávio Bolsonaro’s illicit campaign to capture the country’s presidency. The mobilization was reported to be the largest in Brazilian history, and it would prove to be critical to the stunning come-from-behind victory the following day for Lula’s bid to stop the march of the right in Latin America.

Yet such a mobilization would have been unthinkable just a few weeks earlier. Throughout the campaign, we had watched Brazil’s far-right forces rise and rise so far and so fast that their return to the country’s presidential Palácio do Planalto at times felt all but inevitable. Bolsonaro’s party had crushed its conservative adversaries to dominate both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in the country’s legislative elections. And the son of the jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro had finished ahead of Lula in the election’s first round.

Going into the runoff, the cards were stacked against Lula—and Brazilian democracy. President Trump hit Brazilian goods with 50 percent tariffs last year as punishment for the prosecution of Jair Bolsonaro, and then he piled on another round this past summer. On top of the economic warfare came technological attacks, with widespread reports that Meta was suppressing pro-Lula content on its platforms in a flagrant effort to help Flávio Bolsonaro’s campaign. Brazilians battled back on social media: A supportive congressman built a WhatsApp channel called Lula’s Army that attracted over 10 million followers.

Many commentators will tell you that this digital campaigning made all the difference, on the theory that the left finally learned to master the algorithm. We can, the new narrative goes, simply defend democracy by posting, sharing, liking, and subscribing.

But that’s the wrong lesson to take away from Brazil. Sure, social media can capture lightning in a bottle. It can put a message in front of millions of faces in a single afternoon, and that matters enormously in the final days of a campaign. But it is simply too weak an instrument for the kind of sustained social mobilization that will be necessary to restrain the far right, let alone vanquish it.

Far more important to the fate of Brazilian democracy, I would argue, is the fact that students, workers, and families filled the streets of every major city in this country, over and over, with joy and love and an unflinching spirit of resistance to the fascists arrayed against them.

On that same Saturday before the election, Lula marched with crowds on the beachfront at Copacabana before flying to join us in São Paulo. People felt the energy, and they responded. Between the two rounds of voting, abstentions fell by some 3 million votes—and given that abstention rates are generally highest among the poorest voters, those who had cast blank ballots on October 4 likely broke overwhelmingly for Lula.

I have worked on elections in countless countries, and I have never seen a people rally like this. Brazilians came to understand fascism not as an abstract concept but as something concrete and close at hand: a threat to their wages, their families, and the basic texture of their daily lives.

This mobilization against the right and for the promise of a better future made all the difference in the election. And it must continue. Lula will return to power facing a National Congress in which right-wing parties control 276 of the 513 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 49 of the 81 seats in the Senate.