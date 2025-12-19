Politics / HUD Is Refusing to Enforce Anti-Discrimination Law—and Won’t Let Anyone Else Do It, Either The initial chaos of layoffs has been followed by a concerted effort by the Trump administration to halt the enforcement of the Fair Housing Act.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) headquarters in Washington, DC.

(Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kenneth Hansbrough’s problems began with a key fob. Hansbrough, who uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord disease and is legally blind, moved into a low-income apartment in St Louis, Missouri, three years ago. If Hansbrough falls, his son, who lives nearby, can help him, so he gave his son a key to his apartment. But to get in the building his son also needs a fob for the front door, and Hansbrough’s landlord will only give him an extra one if he pays $50, money Hansbrough doesn’t have. So now, when he falls and needs help, he calls the fire department to force its way into the building and break down his door to get him up. “They’ve done it twice,” he noted.

Next Hansbrough asked his landlord for a device that would allow him to open the gate to the large parking lot behind the building. Hansbrough relies on the city’s Call-A-Ride service for transportation to everything from doctor appointments to the grocery store. But the front of his building, where the Call-A-Ride usually picks him up, is right near a highway onramp, and if the six street parking spaces are taken Hansbrough is forced to risk his safety going onto the sidewalk right near the onramp, which is “very dangerous,” he said. He asked his landlord for access to the parking lot, but he was denied—he doesn’t have a car, so he doesn’t qualify, he was told.

Then there’s his bathroom. The shower has a lip about 10 inches high. To get in, Hansbrough raises the seat of his wheelchair all the way up—which he’s not supposed to do—and then tries to ease himself in. Getting out when he’s wet is even more dangerous. He’s fallen several times, so he avoids bathing. “It is totally frustrating and I hate it,” he said. “I want to be able to take a shower without putting my life in danger.” He asked his landlord to install a grab bar he bought himself over the toilet, but one night when he tried to use it it came out of the wall and hit him on the head, which made him knock his head on the toilet, leaving him with a concussion. He’s told his landlord about the problems with the bathroom, but other than the shoddy grab bar installation he says he’s been ignored.

“It’s just been one terrible ordeal,” he said.

All of Hansbrough’s requests should have been straightforward accommodations for people with disabilities that are required of landlords under federal law. So in January 2024, Hansbrough availed himself of his rights under the Fair Housing Act—a key Civil Rights-era law enacted in 1968 that prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status, and disability—and filed a complaint with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). “Some fair housing cases are complicated. Some of them have facts that might be subject to interpretation,” said Kalila Jackson, a volunteer attorney with the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing Opportunity Council who is representing Hansbrough. “This was really black and white.”

HUD began investigating Hansbrough’s case over a year ago and, before January, had begun negotiations with his landlord. But Hansbrough’s case is one of many to be completely upended by the second Trump administration, which has essentially stopped enforcing civil rights at HUD entirely.

At first, HUD civil rights cases were “shuffled” between staff, Jackson said, when DOGE layoffs and early retirement enticements led to an exodus. HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO), which enforces the Fair Housing Act, has experienced a 65 percent staffing reduction, going from 31 employees to 11, since the start of the year. That was before another 114 FHEO employees were fired by the administration during the recent government shutdown. The investigator on Hansbrough’s case was a probationary employee and was fired in the initial layoffs in February, so a new investigator was assigned. His case didn’t move forward for months; the new investigator who was assigned never spoke to Jackson or Hansbrough, she said.

Jackson has other cases without an investigator on them at all. “We’re being told, ‘You can keep asking for updates, but I have nothing to tell you,’” she said. “Nothing is moving at all.”

“The government is shutting down HUD systemically,” Jackson added. “It rolls back the clock to the pre-Civil Rights age.”

The initial chaos of layoffs and resignations has been followed by a concerted effort by the Trump administration to halt the enforcement of the Fair Housing Act at HUD. According to dozens of emails and communications reviewed by the New York Times, Trump appointees have made it “nearly impossible” for those normally tasked with this work to do their jobs. HUD whistleblowers say they’ve been subjected to a “gag order” that prevents them from communicating directly with external parties, cutting then off from talking to victims of discrimination or the entities being accused without getting approval from a Trump appointee, approval that is “rarely granted.” As Paul Osadebe, a trial attorney in HUD’s Office of Fair Housing, told The Nation, “No one would hire a lawyer who can’t talk to them.” As of September, FHEO employees have to get approval before settlements or charges can be issued, according to a memo that John Gibbs, Trump’s appointee to Principal Deputy Assistance Secretary at HUD’s Office of Policy Development & Research, sent to staff. That’s allowed political appointees to unilaterally change settlement terms or reject compensation amounts for victims of discrimination.