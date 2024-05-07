Q&A / Ada Limón: “The Country Has Taught Me That Poetry Lives Everywhere.” The US poet laureate on nature, the art of America, and her new anthology.

This article appears in the May 2024 issue, with the headline “Q&A: Ada Limón.”

Ada Limón is currently serving a second term as the United States’ 24th poet laureate. She is the author of six poetry collections. Her new book, You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World, is an anthology of stunning original work Limón commissioned from some of the best poets writing in America today. Born in California to a family of Mexican ancestry, Limón now lives in Lexington, Kentucky. I spoke with her recently on the morning that she learned she’d been named one of Time magazine’s Women of the Year.

—Sara B. Franklin

Sara B. Franklin: Where do I find you today?

Ada Limón: I’m on a mountain in my hometown—Sonoma, California. My friends have property on Moon Mountain, in the Mayacamas range. It’s where I stay when I’m home.

SF: What is happening outside? What have you noticed?

AL: It’s been pouring. Flood warnings. Atmospheric river. But it’s gorgeous, too. The rain has let up now. I can see the clouds lifting over the Sonoma Mountain range on the other side of the valley. Beautiful. One of my favorite places on the planet.

SF: That’s such a vivid entry point to talking about your new book, You Are Here. What is the origin story of this book?

AL: When I first became laureate, they asked me, “What do you want to do for your signature project?” Of course, I was overwhelmed. But I was thinking about how much nature means to me in my own work, and how speaking about nature is also a way of talking about the climate crisis. It felt crucial to do something that blended poetry and nature, but I didn’t want to do it in a way that felt forced. I wanted it to be rooted in what poetry can actually do. Poetry can allow you to pay deep attention. The brain can expand, and beyond that, the heart can expand.

I was really lucky to partner with the National Parks to do poetry installations. That, to me, is a beautiful way to celebrate the sacred spaces we’ve created and honored. But that felt like intentional nature: You drive to Yosemite. You go to Yellowstone. And I thought, “What is the counterbalance to that?” It has to be the ways in which nature is all around us. The ways in which we are nature. And that’s when I conceived of the anthology. These poets all sent me these original poems that are truly stunning. I think receiving the poems is one of the most emotional things that has happened to me during the laureate­ship. Every single one of them really spoke to the different ways we interact with nature. Whether it’s urban nature, intentional nature, the protected lands, all of these things. And the ways that we are finding ourselves grieving for a place that is changing.

SF: I love the idea in the introduction to the book that not just the poets but the poems themselves are part of a collective. You quote this wonderful line from bell hooks: “Rarely, if ever, are any of us healed in isolation. Healing is an act of communion.” I wonder what working on this collection taught you about interrelatedness?

AL: When I am feeling untethered, isolated, or overwhelmed by the true terror of humanity, I can find myself choosing to lie on the ground to get as close to the earth as possible. I think, “I need snake nature. I need worm nature. I need to feel a part of this.” My work is always about trying to devote myself to the earth, to be worthy of the earth.