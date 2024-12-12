Politics / Books & the Arts / The Peculiar Case of Ignatius Donnelly The Minnesota politician presents a riddle for historians. He was a beloved populist but also a crackpot conspiracist. Were his politics tainted by his strange beliefs?

US congressman, writer, and scientist Ignatius Loyola Donnelly (1831–1901), circa 1863. He was the member of the US House of Representatives from Minnesota’s Second Congressional District. An engraving by G.E. Perine.

(Photo by Kean Collection/Getty Images)

The Minnesota politician and writer Ignatius Donnelly is primarily remembered because of three strange books that earned him the nickname “the Prince of Cranks.” In Atlantis: The Antediluvian World (1882), an improbable bestseller, Donnelly assembled a vast dossier of circumstantial evidence from archaeology, the natural sciences, and philology to argue that the mythical sunken island actually existed—and, moreover, that every human civilization could be traced back to it. A year later, he published Ragnarok: The Age of Fire and Gravel, in which he speculated that the uppermost layer of the earth’s crust was formed not by glacial action, as scientific consensus held, but by a comet that passed close to our planet, spewing gravel over it; he further asserted that memories of this near-collision were recorded in the stories of Phaeton, Sodom and Gomorrah, and Ragnarok, among other myths, and that the darkness caused by clouds of dust led to the emergence of sun worship in many societies. In The Great Cryptogram (1888), Donnelly purported to have discovered a secret code in the First Folio that, when deciphered, proved that Francis Bacon was the true author of Shakespeare’s plays. The failure of the book, which Donnelly promoted enthusiastically, made him a laughingstock on both sides of the Atlantic.

Books in review The Strange Genius of Ignatius Donnelly: The Populist Who Debunked Shakespeare and Found Atlantis Buy this book

If not for these unorthodox writings, Donnelly would probably be best known for his energetic efforts on behalf of late-19th-century agrarian and labor movements. Although he began his political career as a Republican, he grew critical of the party’s strengthening ties to business, as he was opposed to exploitative interest rates and the railroad companies’ monopoly over grain supply chains. Donnelly expressed his fears about inequality and uncompetitive economic practices in his first novel, Caesar’s Column (1889), a dystopian story set in New York City in 1988 that combined science fiction (giant air balloons that allow for speedy transatlantic travel, tablet-like devices on which users can access newspapers from all over the world) with the political prophesizing of Edward Bellamy’s Looking Backward. Whereas Looking Backward predicted a technocratic resolution to the conflict between capital and labor, Caesar’s Column envisioned a country that tore itself apart through greed, fear, and resentment.

Caesar’s Column became a sort of bible for the Populist movement, which emerged shortly after the book’s publication. Donnelly was chosen to compose the preamble to the 1892 platform of the People’s Party, the movement’s political arm, before that year’s presidential election. In the preamble, which some newspapers called a “Second Declaration of Independence,” Donnelly laid out the crises facing the country, many of which still feel urgent:

Corruption dominates the ballot-box, the Legislatures, the Congress, and touches even the ermine of the bench. The people are demoralized…. The newspapers are largely subsidized or muzzled, public opinion silenced, business prostrated, homes covered with mortgages, labor impoverished, and the land concentrating in the hands of capitalists. The urban workmen are denied the right to organize for self-protection…. The fruits of the toil of millions are boldly stolen to build up colossal fortunes for a few, unprecedented in the history of mankind; and the possessors of these, in turn despise the Republic and endanger liberty.

Since his death in 1901, Donnelly’s political legacy has been mixed. Pro-labor historians have celebrated him for his fiery rhetoric, while some liberals have condemned him for the same reason. But he has also attracted attention from writers who have wondered how this man with such strange intellectual pursuits maintained a fairly successful political career. The fascination Donnelly inspires derives in large part from the uneasy juxtaposition of his principled politics and his absurd speculations. We’re familiar these days with politicians who peddle conspiracy theories while running for office, along with their supporters who take these theories even further and, in a kind of domino effect, seem susceptible to other falsehoods. But Donnelly presents a more curious puzzle. He wasn’t the political voice of Atlantis or Shakespeare conspiracists; no such constituencies existed. His wild ideas seem to have been kept wholly separate from his political activities.

Richard Hofstadter argued in The Age of Reform that Donnelly’s political rhetoric (and the rhetoric of Populists more generally) had a conspiratorial cast, pitting ordinary people against a corrupt elite that was rigging the system. To some extent, this also applies to Donnelly’s writings. He took pride in being an outsider, and he resented intellectual authorities—professors, scientists—who he believed suppressed his ideas because of snobbery and self-interest. But he didn’t say, for instance, that financiers were part of some ancient Atlantean cabal or that celestial bodies exerted influence on earthly events through occult forces. He wasn’t an occultist at all but rather a self-educated—and enormously self-confident—armchair scientist. (Although Donnelly has the unfortunate distinction of being the founder of modern Atlantis studies, it was the spiritualist Helena Blavatsky who first attributed mystical powers to the lost continent.)

Some historians have tried to avoid the difficulties posed by Donnelly’s two careers by ignoring one of them. Martin Ridge, who in an admiring 1962 biography discusses Donnelly’s political battles and shifting alliances in minute detail, breezes over his books, as if to suggest that the less said about them, the better. Zachary Michael Jack, a professor at North Central College in Illinois, explicitly rejects this approach in The Strange Genius of Ignatius Donnelly: The Populist Who Debunked Shakespeare and Found Atlantis. Jack focuses primarily on Donnelly’s writings, summarizing them and recounting their reception, but he also follows Donnelly’s political activity from the publication of Atlantis in 1882, when Donnelly was 50, until his death 19 years later.

Strange Genius provides thorough historical background to Atlantis, Ragnarok, and The Great Cryptogram to show that Donnelly’s crackpot ideas didn’t emerge out of nowhere but were in conversation with contemporary scientific and popular discourse. Jack also shows that, for the most part, the reactions to Donnelly’s books followed ideological affinities: Newspapers that were sympathetic to his politics tended to be open-minded about his theories, while politically hostile papers relentlessly attacked him as a fool. Although Jack presents both aspects of Donnelly side by side, he makes little effort to connect them or to search for common motivations. There were, however, some noteworthy similarities between Ignatius Donnelly, champion of the common man, and Ignatius Donnelly, failed discoverer of history’s secrets.

Donnelly’s political career was long, winding, and full of arduous fights. As a Radical Republican congressman, he represented Minnesota’s Second District between 1863 and 1869; his biggest achievements were helping to establish an early federal department of education and giving a speech so raucous that it was probably responsible for the Republicans’ withdrawing an article of impeachment against Andrew Johnson concerning the president’s use of “improper language.” In the speech, Donnelly responded to an insult from Illinois Representative Elihu Washburne with grotesque imagery, as his fellow Republicans cheered him on from the floor of the House:

If there be in our midst one low, sordid, vulgar soul; one barren, mediocre intelligence; one heart callous to every kindly sentiment and every generous impulse, one tongue leprous with slander; one mouth which like unto a den of foul beast giving forth deadly odors; if there be one character which, while blotched and spotted all over, yet raves and rants and blackguards like a prostitute; if there be here one bold, bad, empty, bellowing demagogue, it is the gentleman from Illinois.

Donnelly lost his 1868 reelection campaign and soon broke with Republicans over their support of tariffs; now back at his Minnesota farm, he decided that such protections hurt farmers. He never served in Washington again, though he ran for national or statewide office in nearly every election cycle for the rest of his life and won six terms in the state Legislature between 1874 and 1898. He also never reconciled with the Republicans, associating at one time or another with the Anti-Monopoly, Greenback Labor, Farmer Labor, Farmers’ Alliance, and People’s parties. Soliciting a nomination from the Democrats during a congressional run in 1870, he insisted on his independence from his former party: “If a platform is demanded, I plant myself on the platform of Ignatius Donnelly.”