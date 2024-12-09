Books & the Arts / Peter Schjeldahl’s Pleasure Principle His art criticism fixated on the narcissism of the entire enterprise. But over six decades, his work proved that a critic could be an artist too.

(Illustration by Tina Zhou)

It can be argued, with some important caveats and qualifications, that Peter Schjeldahl was the most inventive, entertaining, and self-observing art critic to have ever worked in the English language. For 60 years, give or take, he struck himself like a tuning fork against works of art and attempted to transcribe the way his nerves vibrated to the aesthetic. These transcriptions involved dense, epigrammatic sentences, zany metaphors, and a chatty authority that was both deceptively approachable and disarmingly smart. Although he put himself in the bloodline of poet-critics like Baudelaire and Frank O’Hara, their prose never approaches anything like the constant, look-at-me lexical wizardry of an exhibition review by Schjeldahl. His writing credo: “Concentrated. At least one idea per sentence. Melodious, I hope. With jokes.”

From his early pieces in ARTnews in the 1960s to his final review in The New Yorker in 2022, Schjeldahl’s career spanned from Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society and Andy Warhol’s golden years to Bidenomics and Beeple, with only one brief interruption in the mid-1970s—when he tried to quit art criticism and get back to poetry (his true love), but realized “there was nothing else that I did very well that they pay you for.” Having a career that lasts over half a century is not unusual, but being an art critic for that long definitely is. An art critic must endure (or enjoy) the constant grind of gallery-going and press junkets, an oppressively swampy environment of mega-wealth and self-congratulation, and the never-ending churn of the “new.” It’s also a job that easily corrupts, as Schjeldahl discovered—gallerists try to buy you, artists try to sleep with you—and like many writers, critics have a talent for alienating friends and family (as Schjeldahl did), falling prey to substance abuse and addiction (as Schjeldahl did), and seesawing between narcissism and self-loathing (as Schjeldahl did). He was also, to the dismay of his family, prone to breakfasts of bacon and Entenmann’s chocolate donuts, negligent in matters of dental hygiene, and a lifelong smoker—typically three packs a day.

Part of what made his 2019 essay “The Art of Dying” canonical on arrival—it begins with the indelible line “Lung cancer, rampant. No surprise”—was its unsentimental, warm-hearted clarity about not just about death but also a life in criticism. A voice that many readers had known for years in The Village Voice, where he did three stints, and The New Yorker, where he’d been the art critic since 1998, was now trained directly on itself, with no artist or object to mediate it. Schjeldahl’s reviews were always an invitation to watch him wrestle with his own biases and hang-ups in the prosecution of his science—in fact, that was one of the pleasures of reading him: the feeling of transparency, even of complicity. His “I” was an instrument for nudging you closer to an artwork. Persuading you, for instance, to linger on a tiny oil painting of asparagus by Manet instead of the greatest hits: “I was feeling hostile toward masterpieces, which seemed to be ganging up to intimidate and exhaust me.” You wanted to hear this voice’s preferences and peccadillos, its hyperbolic riffs and weird commands. Forget all of those predigested “trumpeting masterpieces,” it said. Consider the asparagus.

Schjeldahl’s death was not just the death of a person but of a whole approach to writing about art. It was an approach that many people loved and that some people hated, because, on the surface, it seemed like he had turned art and language into one large epicurean buffet. Schjeldahl liked to sling around words like “ragamuffin” and “butterball” alongside “hierophant” and “retardataire.” Or to imagine, say, the taste in a photographer’s mouth (e.g., “cigar juice and microbial cultures spiked with adrenaline by-products”) before he even said a single word about the photographs.

Every Schjeldahlian skeptic always seems to be circling the same question: Is this art criticism? Or just art writing?

A new collection, The Art of Dying: Writings, 2019–2022, gathers the title essay along with everything Schjeldahl wrote after he was diagnosed with cancer. His “premature eulogy,” as the actor Steve Martin (and Schjeldahl’s friend) calls it, preceded 45 more essays in The New Yorker. I remember reading those pieces as they appeared in the magazine, month after month, and having the same uncouth thought: How is this man still alive? One day, he’s reading his own last rites, two feet in the grave; the next, he’s bopping around the Upper East Side and the Bowery. A number of the pieces were written during the pandemic, at the height of lockdown, and so belong to that strange blip in the history of exhibition reviewing when critics were housebound and had to invent occasions for reviews; or write about paintings from a distance, mediated by a screen; or pivot to book reviews, as Schjeldahl did. But he also made it out of his home to the Whitney Biennale, to MoMA and the Morgan, even to the Prado in Madrid to see his favorite painting (Velázquez’s Las Meninas). The secret to Schjeldahl’s second wind, in the end, was a successful course of immunotherapy. It gave him enough lifeblood for one final, miraculous sprint of writing.

Even as the art world rapidly changed during Schjeldahl’s life, with its parade of post-minimalist projects, its explosion into decadence in the 1980s, and its contractions after the 2008 financial crash, Schjeldahl’s voice in the new collection is almost indistinguishable from his writing in the 1970s, when his style took shape. His tastes became more varied over time, more alive to patterns of racial exclusion and gender prejudice in canon formation; he also became less paranoid about the competition, less prone to look over his shoulder at what other art critics were saying. In the end, he outlasted them all.

“The Art of Dying” was a major deviation. For a few weeks, between Schjeldahl’s cancer diagnosis and an electrical fire that burned down his Greenwich Village apartment in 2019, autobiographical fragments started tumbling onto the page. Suddenly, the prospect of death made writing seem like a breeze. He’d tried his hand at memoir in the 1980s with a Guggenheim grant but bought a tractor instead. This time, he ended up with a mini-masterpiece.

The only thing Schjeldahl wrote that really compares to “The Art of Dying” is a 1976 poem called “Dear Profession of Art Writing.” It’s a valedictory letter to the art world in which he announces his plan to quit criticism and get back to poetry: “For 12 years fount of my sustenance, social identity, claim to fame, / without you where would I be today?… you, Profession of Art Writing.” The poem is barbed and funny, pugnacious and self-debasing—sort of like it was written by a scorpion wearing a toupee. He calls Clement Greenberg “a worm-eaten colossus,” Harold Rosenberg a “honey-tongued blowhard,” and Jeremy Gilbert-Rolfe “totally crackers.” Then he turns the knife on himself. Peter Schjeldahl: He’s an intellectual “lightweight,” an approval-seeking jerk, a proud owner of a “starved and sneaky ego.” Criticism, he admits, was never just about a love of art or the need for a paycheck; it was about poetic glory: “But can only art be beautiful? / Can’t I be a little beautiful, too?”

The poem turned out, like “The Art of Dying,” to be a botched exit: Schjeldahl was back to writing criticism just a few years later.