The Debate / What Was the Biggest Factor in Kamala Harris’s Defeat? As progressives continue to debate the reasons for Harris’s loss—it was the economy! it was the bigotry!—Isabella Weber and Elie Mystal duke out their opposing positions. Edit

Democratic presidential nominee, and Vice President Kamala Harris concedes the election at Howard University on November 6, 2024. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Blame the Cost-of-Living Crisis

This article appears in the January 2025 issue, with the headline “What Was the Biggest Factor in Kamala Harris’s Defeat?”

As the dust settles on the 2024 elections, stunned Democrats are struggling to understand why the country voted the way it did. In the run-up to November 5, survey after survey showed that Americans were concerned about the cost of living, but many economists and pundits shook their heads in disbelief. They blamed a “vibecession.”

Imagine you are struggling to pay your grocery bills, and then an economist in the country’s top income bracket comes along and says your hardship is just vibes. It is this lack of compassion, this unwillingness to descend from the world of elegant models and aggregate numbers to try to understand conditions on the ground, that ended up making many economists complicit in Donald Trump’s victory.

James Baldwin once said that anyone who has struggled with poverty knows how extremely expensive it is to be poor. People’s experience of inflation differs based on factors like race, income, gender, where you live, whether you have a car to drive to cheaper stores, whether you can buy in bulk to take advantage of discounts, whether you rent or own your home, whether you have a mortgage from before interest rates went up, whether you depend on credit-card debt, how many assets you hold, and so on. This diversity of lived experiences is not captured in the headline numbers. For many people, the favorable economic data and booming stock market belied the reality of exorbitant grocery prices, sky-high rents, prohibitive healthcare costs, and spiking interest rates.

Exit polls consistently showed that the economy was among the biggest concerns for voters. In one exit poll, for example, 46 percent of respondents said they were worse off than they were in 2020; only 20 percent said the same four years ago about 2020 versus 2016. In another poll, nine out of 10 voters said they were concerned about grocery costs, and eight out of 10 said they worried about healthcare, housing, and gas costs. And in a third poll, voters from families that earned more than $100,000 leaned toward Kamala Harris, while those from families earning less than $100,000 preferred Trump. Many working Americans felt that Democrats had abandoned them with respect to their pocketbook struggles and ended up casting a ballot for Trump.

It didn’t have to be this way. The Harris campaign was off to a promising start when the vice president proposed introducing price-gouging laws for food at the federal level, which surveys show are immensely popular, including with swing voters in swing states. But she stopped putting the plan center stage after Wall Street started throwing mud at it and a few economists incorrectly criticized the measures as “price controls.” In reality, Harris’s proposals would not have fixed prices but would have given consumers the power to hold companies responsible when they excessively hike prices in emergencies.

Faced with that backlash, Harris went quiet on her most potent message for low- and middle-income voters. Her campaign still ran some ads on price gouging, but she did not mention it in the presidential debate; nor did she emphasize the idea that she would protect voters against cost shocks in her interviews and speeches.

Because Harris didn’t defend the plan, Trump could lambaste it unchallenged. He branded her price-gouging proposal as “communist,” even though he himself had issued an executive order against price gouging during his first term. Far from being communist, price-gouging legislation has long existed in deep-red states like Texas and Florida.

Harris’s silence won over the billionaire donors and pacified the economists, but she lost the American people.