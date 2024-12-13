Society / What Luigi Mangione and Daniel Penny Are Telling Us About America When social structures corrode, as they are doing now, they trigger desperate deeds like Mangione’s, and rightist vigilantes like Penny. Edit

(Jeff Swensen / Getty Images; MEGA / GC Images)

Brandishing a juvenile, chicken-scratch graph, right-wing pundit and neoconservative toady Scott Jennings offered a simple analysis during a recent CNN roundtable. “Here’s my chart: The good guys today, Daniel Penny. The bad guys, Luigi Mangione,” he proclaimed. “People on the left can’t seem to tell the difference between the good guys and the bad guys.”

Yes, Jennings’s crass and essentialist framing is baby-brained. But in linking Penny, who was acquitted this week in the killing of unhoused man Jordan Neely on a New York City subway in 2023, and Mangione, who has been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, he was making a connection that’s worth examining.

After all, though they come from seemingly different philosophical places—and though the societal reaction to their actions has differed dramatically—there are similarities between Penny and Mangione.

Both are 26-year-old vigilantes who engaged in shocking public acts of violence. Their actions are very much open to partisan interpretation. The view of their conduct seems dependent on where you fall within the socioeconomic map. And though Mangione’s violence may feel more sympathetic than Penny’s, both are deeply entwined within the long history of American vigilantism—a history that has been detrimental to building relevant working-class politics. When social structures transition or corrode, as they are doing in the 21st century, they trigger deeds like Mangione’s or Penny’s—neither of which will satisfy the multitude of unresolved catastrophes that are unfolding.

For those on the hard right, Penny has become a kind of reactionary Batman, especially following his acquittal on Monday. (He will be a guest of Vice President–elect JD Vance’s at a football game this weekend.) In this deranged narrative, Penny should be hailed for his bravery because the government has ceded control of public spaces to a roaming horde of violent vagrants.

“Given the…thousands of untreated mentally ill drug addicts who are roaming the streets, it is a virtual certainty that every couple of days, every couple of weeks, one of them will assault an innocent pedestrian, possibly lethally,” Heather Mac Donald, a fellow at the right-wing think tank the Manhattan Institute and author of several pro-cop polemics, said in a Tuesday discussion with Megyn Kelly concerning Penny. “It’s not a chance, it is a certainty. And the city and state do nothing. They spend all their money on vanity left-wing projects.” Put more plainly, Mac Donald and her contemporaries believe that since the feckless administrative state has become ideologically corrupt, it’s up to the Daniel Pennys of the world to restore order.

By contrast, Mangione has become a Travis Bickle–esque hero for the millions of Americans enraged at the country’s healthcare system. But it’s not just the anti-capitalist left praising Mangione. More apolitical bystanders seem to view the assassination of a multimillionaire healthcare CEO as a performance of righteous justice. (This ideological muddle chimes with Mangione’s seemingly inchoate politics.)

Comment sections on right-wing content chastised any criticism of Mangione because, for many across the political spectrum, the tragedy of the hundreds of thousands of citizens who have and will die because of healthcare deficiencies is too blatant. And the fact that such deficiencies have been artificially inflated for profit by those like Brian Thompson makes Mangione’s vigilantism even more appealing to people.

Despite maintaining a social-media profile rife with manosphere influencers like wellness crank Andrew Huberman and “heterodox” right-wing sycophant podcaster Lex Friedman, Mangione’s alleged homicide ironically falls into the anarchist tradition known as “propaganda of the deed.” In this theory of political change, violence is carried out against the ruling class in the hope of provoking a wider social insurrection.

Additionally, as articulated by anarchist theorists, this violence is morally virtuous and includes the added bonus of petrifying the elite. Famous examples that come to mind are the multitude of failed assassination attempts against oil baron John D. Rockefeller in 1914, the 1920 demolition of Wall Street by Italian anarchists, and the 1972 bombing of the Pentagon by the Weather Underground. Most notably, all were conducted during moments when left-wing political organizing was besieged by federal law enforcement.