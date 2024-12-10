Books & the Arts / Can You Understand Ireland Through One Family’s Terrible Secret? In Missing Persons, Clair Wills’s intimate story of institutionalized Irish women and children, shows how a family’s history and a nation’s history run in parallel.

A bunch of flowers marks the spot where 40 infants who died in the Bethany mother and baby home were buried in unmarked graves at Mount Jerome graveyard in Dublin.

(Niall Carson / PA Images via Getty Images)

As a child, Clair Wills spent her summers at her grandmother’s farm in West Cork, Ireland, playing in semi-fallow fields alongside her sisters and cousins. They would visit the local creamery, ride donkeys, collect potatoes, and play with the hens and piglets before returning at summer’s end to London, where most of the family had migrated for work. Idyllic childhood memories, in short. Yet in adulthood, Wills learned there was one family member who was never invited to these gatherings. Cousin Mary grew up a few miles down the road. Her banishment was so complete it was like she’d never existed.

Mary was the result of a liaison between Wills’s uncle Jackie and a teenage neighbor, Lily. They might have married, but the match was resoundingly rejected by Jackie’s mother (and Wills’s grandmother), Molly. In keeping with the custom of the time, Lily went to an institution for unwed mothers, paid for by the state and run by the Catholic Church. Wills’s new book Missing Persons, or My Grandmother’s Secrets is an attempt to understand why her grandmother chose to break up the family rather than allow an illegitimate child into it. In the process, she realizes that “the farmhouse that had seemed the centre of a world was, in fact, a ghostly void.”

Wills’s story is a microcosm of Ireland’s wider grappling with its past, for Mary’s story is one detail in a dark chapter of 20th-century history: the institutionalization, over nearly 80 years, of some 56,000 unmarried women and 57,000 children. The “mother-and-baby homes” came into being through a combination of stringent Catholic morality, the social stigma of single motherhood, and widespread poverty. They were seen as an opportunity to “reform” women who had strayed, who were also put to work for their room and board. The lucky babies were adopted within Ireland or by families in the United States; the unlucky ones lived in the homes until they came of age or, in many cases, died of disease or neglect.

While the institutionalization of unmarried mothers wasn’t unique to Ireland—the United States, England, Canada, and Australia all had similar schemes, as did France and Spain—the Irish case stands out for its longevity. Women were still being sent to mother-and-baby homes into the 1990s. The Irish system was also particularly cruel: In 2016, on the grounds of a home run by nuns of the Bons Secours order, the remains of nearly 800 infants and children were found in a septic tank. A 2021 report concluded that 15 percent of children born or raised in these homes died, while the survivors experienced discrimination and abuse.

At once memoir and social history, Missing Persons is the story of modern Ireland as told through the lens of the author’s multiple family tragedies. Exploring the cultural background—of social change, religious control, and migration so massive it emptied large swaths of the country—takes Wills only so far. The past she looks back on is truly a lost world in every sense. Beyond history, understanding this past requires imagination: to place yourself in century-old shoes, to realize that you could make the same decisions, to understand that the past is more than a foreign country where things are done differently. The drive to understand without condemning may be necessary when the subject is the author’s own family, but it also gives the book a novelistic touch, an ability to see—or at least imagine—Molly as a flesh-and-blood person.

Far from being solely a domestic drama, Missing Persons takes in the famine, the Irish Civil War, national literature, and the postwar migration to England, as well as the horrific mother-and-baby homes. It is a book that sees the task of uncovering the motivations and mistakes of our ancestors as vital, but acknowledges there can be no final knowing. “I am frustrated by a gap in my own understanding,” Wills writes:

I find it extremely difficult to grasp why, for so long, ordinary people consented to, and even approved of institutions such as the Magdalene Laundries, the mother-and-baby homes…this despite the fact that some of the people who consented were my own parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles…. The chasm between belief systems seems so huge.

This chasm sends Wills to the archives to understand the forces that shaped her grandparents’ world. There were major incidents of the Irish Civil War taking place in rural Cork just a few miles from the farmhouse where census records place her grandmother as a live-in servant. Wills researches the local boys who joined the IRA, the extrajudicial killings and cross-border raids. And yet:

The trouble with all this ‘background’ is that it takes the place of the foreground. I see my grandparents disappearing under the weight of an established set of stories…. There would be a way of telling my grandmother’s story by placing her directly in the centre of this revolutionary history…. But it would not get me any closer to her.

In any case, neither Molly nor her grandfather were particularly political. “But,” Wills says, “politics happened to them anyway.”

Politics happened anyway to Lily and Mary as well, and to Uncle Jackie (self-exiled to England to escape the scandal) and myriad other members of the family. Molly’s older siblings fled poverty to America, along with up to 4.5 million of their compatriots in the 19th century and up to the First World War. (The entire population of Ireland just before the famine, when mass migration started, was about 8.2 million.) A generation later, most of Molly’s own children emigrated to England in search of work. Politics also happened to the family that remained: to Protestant grandfather Tom, forced by the Catholic Church to change his religion, and to Uncle Stephen, who inherited the farm and was buried by the work of an already obsolete economic model. Politics happened to them all.