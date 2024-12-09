Economy / Why Bidenomics Was Such a Bust A large majority of voters gave the Biden administration a failing grade on the economy. For the sake of future policy battles, it is worthwhile to try to understand their reasons.

The shuttered Bethlehem Steel plant in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on March 15, 2024. (Rachel Wisniewski / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

One cannot fault Jared Bernstein, lead architect of “Bidenomics,” for feeling a measure of “guilt, confusion” over Donald Trump’s defeat of Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Bernstein says—and I believe him—that the daily mission of Biden’s economists was to improve the lives of the American working class. Not to be rewarded with a vote of “Good job, and carry on” must be a bitter blow.

Yet there is very little evidence that disappointment with the economy decided the election. According to an NBC exit poll, only 6 percent of Biden’s 2020 supporters switched to Trump in 2024, and their numbers were partially offset by 4 percent of Trump’s 2020 voters who went to Harris. The difference is trivial, and we have no reason to think it was concentrated in the swing states; Trump gained far more ground in states where the outcome was not in doubt.

The fundamental driving force in this election was differential turnout. In a voting-eligible population that grew by 4 million, Trump gained 2 million votes while Harris lost 7 million compared to Biden in 2020. Moreover, Biden’s victory was a unique surge, many of whose sources can be traced to the pandemic. Perhaps the most important was the unprecedented ease of voting, thanks to measures which did not recur in 2024. But the precise motives of nonvoters are unknown; they do not show up in exit polls. Voter suppression—an endemic feature of American elections—differential voter mobility between election dates (poorer people and students move more), demographic turnover, and anger over specific issues all doubtless played a role.

That said, polls do establish that a large majority of voters gave Bidenomics a low grade. A sense of failure weighs on Bernstein and his colleagues, despite their good intentions and best efforts. They were repudiated—so say the polls—and for the sake of future policy battles, it is worthwhile to try to understand why.

It is no help to argue, as Paul Krugman did, that voters are not competent to judge their own interests and well-being. Krugman faults the voters, in effect, for failing to accept the superior wisdom of a columnist at The New York Times. But it is a precept of democracy (and of free market economics) that voters (and consumers) do know their interests. To refuse this precept is to deny the point of democracy, in which case there is no good reason to go on having elections. Or markets, either.

If voters are unhappy with the good readings on standard indicators—unemployment, the monthly inflation rate, economic growth—it must be because those indicators no longer connect to their sense of well-being. I have written on this before. In particular, low unemployment rates may reflect widespread disaffection with bad jobs; a low inflation rate does not reverse past price increases; and the incomes from growth may flow to profits and capital gains. These indicators are not useless—if they were bad, the situation would be even worse—but a good showing on them is insufficient.

What did happen under Biden was a decline in real incomes—in household purchasing power. Prices had risen sharply in 2021–22, and even though the inflation rate was transient—contrary to screams from economists—the change in price levels was not. Wages struggled to catch up. Many people living on savings and pensions never did. While the White House moved quickly to bring down gas prices with oil sales from the Strategic Reserve, it did little to stop firms from padding their margins. Profits surged, as did rents, land prices, and the stock market. The Biden economists had overlooked a fundamental fact, which is that the ultimate benefit of any “stimulative” policy flows to those with market power—to land and to capital—regardless of how it may be distributed at first.

In his interview with The New York Times, Bernstein accepted Larry Summers’s critique that Biden’s early fiscal policy had been too loose, unleashing inflation. But that critique was wrong then and it’s still wrong. Summers’s argument rests on a notion of working households living hand-to-mouth who would presumably rush to the grocery (and to the bars) with any extra cash they might receive. American households no longer function that way. They have budgets, bills, bank accounts, and habits. They took Covid relief as the buffer it was meant to be, saved what they did not need at once, and drew down those savings over time. Increased consumption (and investment in durable goods, like new cars and houses, as well as stocks and land) was largely limited to wealthy households, who were not the main recipients of Covid aid. Such households had free cash because they couldn’t spend their existing incomes, as they normally would, on services. And they had the extra benefit, for a time, of ultra-low interest rates.

Pressure from voices like Summers led to an early curtailment of direct Covid relief, which fell just as prices rose. It is a shocking fact that while during Covid child poverty rates and food insecurity declined, those rates returned to pre-Covid levels when the benefits ended. Should we really be surprised that the affected families, having briefly tasted a better life for their children, were unhappy?

At the same time, jobs were beginning to come back—but what jobs? In economic mythology, American life centers on work—on character-building, strength-testing, skill-demanding engagement with the physical world, on the farm, the range, the factory, the construction site or the open road. But most jobs today aren’t like that; practically all new jobs in America for the past 60 years have been in services—in shops, offices, restaurants; in accounting, bookkeeping, maintenance, and other minor professions. Most such jobs are neither secure nor well-paid, and it often takes two or more to sustain a middle-class household. Costs of commuting and child care make many secondary jobs barely profitable to hold. Covid relief and enforced unemployment gave many Americans a break, which they used to reassess their relationship to work. Many decided not to return, which is why the jobless rate fell and remained low, even though the employment-to-population ratio never fully recovered.