World / Has Pedro Sánchez’s Luck Finally Run Out? Spain’s progressive prime minister has defied political gravity over and over again. But this Sunday’s election might be his last act.

Spanish prime minister and Socialist Party leader and candidate Pedro Sánchez waves to supporters during an election campaign rally in the Andalusian city of Córdoba on November 23, 2026. (Jorge Guerrero / AFP via Getty Images)

On November 13, two weeks before the elections that could spell the end of Spain’s progressive government, the YouTuber and podcaster Jordi Wild—known as the “Spanish Joe Rogan”—began releasing a series of long-form video interviews with the leading candidates vying to be the country’s next prime minister after votes are cast this Sunday.

First up was Ada Colau, the 52-year-old housing activist and former mayor of Barcelona, who heads up the Frente Amplio (FA), a newly created 15-party progressive front. “My son watches your videos all the time and said I absolutely have to go on your show,” she told Wild. Next was Alberto Núñez Feijóo, 65, the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), who agreed with Wild that any leader of a European country should speak English—only to add that he hadn’t “made any effort to learn it.” Wild finished his series with sitting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the 54-year-old leader of the Socialist Party (PSOE), who for the past eight years has steered Spain through the Covid crisis, dared to defy Trump, NATO, and Israel on defense spending and Gaza, and managed to turn Spain into the highest-performing of Europe’s largest economies.

There was one candidate Wild did not interview: Santiago Abascal, the leader of the far-right Vox party. (When Wild asked him to succinctly define each of his political opponents, Sánchez called Colau “activist” and Feijóo “conservative.” Meanwhile, Abascal, he said, “should find a new tailor because his jackets are too tight.”) Wild explained that Abascal had canceled at the last minute, but not before his team had imposed demands that were as arbitrary as they were ridiculous, including exclusive proprietary rights over the interview.

This obsession with controlling all aspects of public appearances is standard fare for right-wing populist parties in Europe, who are quick to accuse other politicians of cowardice but wince at the possibility of a curveball. But Abascal’s attitude felt particularly bizarre for a program like Wild’s, whose followers—young, disenchanted men between the ages of 18 and 24—are catnip for the far right. And sure enough, Abascal paid a price for his miscalculation; over the next couple of days, Vox dropped nearly two points in the polls.

In another election year, Abascal’s podcasting choices might not have mattered so much. But this year, how Vox does could determine whether one of Europe’s last progressive governments hangs on to power—or whether the Spanish far right enters national government for the first time since the days of Franco.

As things stand, it looks like Vox will triumph, even without that podcast appearance. The final polls predict that the party will receive close to 18 percent of the vote, which will translate to some 60 representatives in the 350-seat Congress. Feijóo is projected to reach 31.5 percent—approximately 130 seats. While this is not enough for the conservative leader to govern on his own, a coalition with Vox would yield an absolute right-wing majority.

Sánchez, who for the last three years has presided over a precarious progressive coalition without a parliamentary majority, has a 25 percent chance to win the elections, but only a 10 percent chance of continuing on as prime minister. That’s because the parties to Sánchez’s left have imploded. Colau’s Frente Amplio is expected to get only around 10 seats, while Podemos, led by Irene Montero, will be lucky if it gets a single seat—a far cry from the 31 seats obtained in 2023 by Sánchez’s current coalition partner Sumar, led by Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz.

The elections this Sunday are seen by many as a referendum on Sánchez, who became prime minister in 2018 after ousting a conservative government via a no-confidence vote—a first in Spanish history. Until recently, he long seemed determined to serve the full four years of his term that the Constitution allows. Yet, in late September, Sánchez changed his mind as the country became awash in protest following the eviction of Maricarmen Abascal (no relation to the Vox leader), an elderly resident in Madrid who became the poster child of the housing and affordability crisis that has many Spaniards desperate—and furious. Housing prices in Spain have gone up by nearly 91 percent over the past decade, and nearly 31 percent since the beginning of 2024 alone, making the crisis especially acute for anyone looking to buy a home, renew their lease, or sign a new one. (Maricarmen was in many ways the exception that proved the rule: Though she was evicted because she couldn’t pay her rent, which skyrocketed after her apartment building was bought by a corporate landlord, only 8 percent of homes in Spain are owned by businesses. The overwhelming majority are owned by fellow Spaniards, many of whom were, up until the 2008 financial crisis, incentivized to purchase second or third homes.)

These cascading problems would seem to spell doom for Sánchez. But he is a political chameleon and skilled tactician who has often been described as the continent’s ultimate comeback kid. In 2023, he was down by more than eight points when he called for snap elections. To everyone’s but Sánchez’s surprise, he cut that lead by three points during the campaign and by another four on election day, winning just enough seats to cobble a coalition together and prevent the PP and Vox from forming a governing majority.

Now Sánchez is hoping that he can pull one more electoral rabbit out of the hat. In 2023, Sánchez mobilized voters’ fear of a far-right national government, and exploited the substance-free mediocrity of Feijóo’s campaign. He is trying to do the same in 2026, and is treating the campaign like a very high-stakes game of chess.