Economy / Jensen Huang’s Restoration Farce Donald Trump leaned on Nvidia’s board to return the disgraced CEO to power, but the real scandal here is just beginning.

Donald Trump’s valedictory TruthSocial image of Jensen Huang. (Image adapted from TruthSocial)

There is perhaps no better symbol of the elite impunity that currently infects our body politic than the meme President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Monday celebrating Jensen Huang’s return to his position as CEO and de facto king of the chipmaker Nvidia. It’s a doctored version of the famous photo of Trump taken after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, blood on his face and fist in the air, except in the new, faux photo Trump has been replaced with Huang, his face similarly caked with blood, holding in his raised fist a scarlet bra, suggesting that his return to Nvidia in the wake of as many as three extremely questionable affairs was as much a triumph over sexual propriety as it was a victory over accountability. Trump, as I hardly need to remind anyone, is himself a serial cheater and adjudicated rapist in civil court who has largely escaped consequences for nearly every terrible thing he has ever done, and presumably he takes a special pride in his successful attempt to broker Huang’s return by intervening with the company’s board.

As tasteless as the meme was, it could have been worse. X is awash in awful Huang memes that Trump could have picked from, including a seemingly endless array of AI slop videos depicting a leather-clad, boorishly triumphant Huang returning to the company he cofounded, with vengeance (and dancing) on his mind. In one, he’s a smug rapper spitting bars at a terrified board; in another, he returns to work as a vigilante of sorts, splattering various employees with bursts from a paintball gun, including a woman meant to represent the Nvidia vice president he’s alleged to have slept with. Another AI video, presented from Huang’s own POV, shows him scanning a conference room packed with beautiful, busty Asian women in low-cut tops smiling suggestively at the returned patriarch.

Elsewhere on X, accolades from his tech-bro fans poured in. “GPU Jesus has risen!” declared loudmouth investor and podcast host Jason Calacanis. “Return of the King,” posted Palmer Luckey, the goateed founder and CEO of the military tech company Anduril. “It is done,” remarked Elon Musk, with relative restraint for once.

In the markets, animal spirits prevailed. Giddy investors (and rattled short-sellers closing their positions) sent Nvidia stock shooting skyward by more than 30 percent; the S&P 500 ended Monday up nearly 5 percent, recovering the value lost in the tech-led rout at the end of last week. (On Tuesday, the market opened with major losses for Nvidia, suggesting that we’re in for much more volatility than Trump and Huang foresee.) Yesterday, I read through an assortment of quotes from stock analysts and other market watchers; at times, it was a bit like studying the minutes of a cult meeting. “Overall, it brings a lot of confidence,” explained Andre Bakhos of New Jersey’s Ingenium Analytics. “As far as stocks go, it adds confidence, in the sense that the AI leader is, on the surface, at least for now, things are going to be okay, that the company is going to be okay. It just makes everyone feel a little more confident that the right guy is back.” As Pee-wee Herman might say: The day’s secret word was “confidence.” A self-described “reputation management consultant” named Eric Schiffer, who also chairs a private equity firm called, no lie, The Patriarch Organization, declared that “Jensen is bigger than Elvis for tech investors.” Ben Reitzes, an analyst at Melius Research, wrote that while Nvidia is “not out of the woods in terms of investigations, accounting investigations and political theater—no one is more focused than Jensen.” Really? Focused on what? Making sure he doesn’t schedule dates with two mistresses on the same night?

In the midst of the market’s celebration on Monday morning, a somewhat giddy Trump held court for nearly an hour in a CNBC interview, assuring the world that all was well in the house of Nvidia. Trump told CNBC’s Eamon Javers that his administration had done “a study. They did a pretty good investigation, and they felt that he himself was, was exonerated.” When Javers pointed out that Jensen’s gal pal Alice Huang had been “in contact” with the Chinese Ministry of State Security, Trump replied, “Well, who isn’t in contact?… I think probably China speaks to everybody.… That doesn’t make them bad. But I can tell you, the bigger threat would be losing the brain power of somebody like Jensen. That would be a threat to me.”

It’s all a bit surreal, not to mention grotesque. Some commenters rushed to conclude that Huang’s astonishing return, and the stock rally that followed, means that we’re still stuck in the “lol nothing matters [era] in American politics and technology,” as Charlie Warzel of The Atlantic put it in a newsletter yesterday. I’m not so sure. Yes, Trump has gotten away with murder for years (at first figuratively but now arguably quite literally, considering episodes like the boat strikes he’s ordered in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific and the bombing attack on an Iranian school). And Huang seems to have gotten away with multiple affairs and possibly a bit of treason. But the story isn’t over yet for either man, and what we’re seeing in the stock market and on X may mark the death throes of an era of extreme impunity rather than the depressing continuation of the lol era.

The midterms made abundantly clear that a solid majority of American voters are thoroughly sick of Trump’s bullshit—his war, his tariffs, his cruelty, his corruption, his utter obliviousness to the needs and concerns of Americans who don’t happen to be billionaires, even his goddamned ballroom. His Teflon coating is starting to look a little chewed up.

Meanwhile, there are currently at least half a dozen open investigations of Huang and Nvidia, and the heat on both will presumably rise considerably when the Democrats take control of Congress in January. Huang’s affairs aren’t the real story driving these inquiries; the company could be in serious trouble if it’s found to have been complicit in, or at least to have averted its eyes from, the smuggling of billions of dollars of prohibited chips to China. Even if literal treason isn’t on the menu, there may be accounting fraud.

And even with Huang back in charge, it’s not clear that the company will be able to continue to pump up the already partially deflated AI bubble in its role as the “central bank of AI” underpinning a vast system of circular finance that helped to gin up demand for its chips in the first place. The Nvidia scandal, which may also turn out to be very much a Trump scandal, isn’t over. It’s really just beginning.