Society / Grand Theft Auto Is the Mona Lisa of Video Games It is technically perfect in its rendition of imperfection, evocative in a way that can’t be explained and must be experienced. And it can be experienced on many different levels. “Grand Theft Auto” Is the “Mona Lisa” of Video Games It is technically perfect in its rendition of imperfection, evocative in a way that can’t be explained and must be experienced. And it can be experienced on many different levels. Edit

People walk by a Times Square billboard advertising the video game Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, in New York City. (Ryan Murphy / AFP via Getty Images)

Grand Theft Auto VI, the sprawling new video game released last week by Rockstar Games, is the latest edition of the most lucrative media franchise on Earth. How lucrative? It made an estimated $3.8 billion on its first day. That’s bigger than the Avengers. It’s bigger than Harry Potter and the Transphobic Author. It’s bigger than the Super Bowl. It’s the biggest single thing in culture right now. And that appears to be confusing a lot of people who don’t play video games. For the uninitiated, GTA is essentially a sandbox crime simulator. It allows you to steal cars, sell drugs, and run over pedestrians as you flee from the cops you haven’t yet shot. It allows you to stick up a Waffle House, drag an ATM through the streets until it breaks open, and murder every civilian in an only lightly fictionalized rendition of the state of Florida.

The fact that this is the most popular thing on the planet seems to be scrambling many brains. I keep seeing the same question from non-gamers: Why? Why has this video game broken containment and landed in the center of American and even global public discourse? Why does it make so much money? Why is it everywhere?

I feel like I am well situated to answer these questions, because, while I’m a normal American dad with a wife and children and a full-time job and all the other indicia of normal adult responsibility, I’m also an avid gamer. Most people who play video games will buy only one or two a year; I probably buy a new game (often on sale) every six to eight weeks. I generally find at least 10 hours a week to play them—though really, the weeks when I only play 10 hours are, like, “election week” or “a week when a hurricane knocked out my power for days.”

So, with my bona fides out of the way: the first thing I tell non-gamers about GTA, or any video game, is that “it’s art.” Thinking about GTA as art helps to explain everything else that’s happening around it, because GTA is the Mona Lisa of this art form. It is technically perfect in its rendition of imperfection. It is evocative in a way that can’t be explained and must be experienced. And it can be experienced on many different levels. Some people want to see the Mona Lisa just to say that they’ve seen it. Some people will see it and not get what all the fuss is about (the French call those people “Americans”). Some people will see it and feel moved to their core. The same thing happens with GTA: It has a fairly linear “Bonnie and Clyde” type of story with a couple of different endings, but no two people will experience GTA in exactly the same way.

Of course, the Mona Lisa isn’t going to pull out a gun and start shooting paintballs at the other portraits. Nor is she going to remove her top and start shaking her money-maker. So let’s get into that. Yes, GTA is violent and hypersexualized. There is a lot of shooting, there are a lot of boobs and penises, and all the violence and sex is delivered with a steady stream of foul language and crude humor. If you want to be mad at the game, the game will give you something to be mad about, no matter your politics. Indeed, right now the people who are most mad at the game are the white-wing manosphere. The game tracks the relationship between the two main characters (who are in a cis-heteronormative relationship) and essentially encourages you to be a “good boyfriend/girlfriend.” The notion of being nice to a woman has made the manosphere lose its mind. Oh no, the game gives you the option to buy flowers for your girlfriend as part of a quest! Men are doomed! You can also not buy her flowers, or you can, I assume, murder the flower-shop guy and take the flowers (but I didn’t try to do that because I am a normal freaking person whose masculinity is not threatened by showing affection).

Just like the sex—or, in the case of the manosphere, the “acknowledging that a woman is a human being”— the violence in GTA is going to turn a lot of people off. But here’s the thing I think most non-gamers do not understand: GTA isn’t the most violent video game on the market. It’s not in the top 10 violent video games that are broadly popular right now. I wouldn’t even rank GTA VI as the most violent video game I’ve played this year. It’s also not the most sexually explicit game I’ve played recently: Baldur’s Gate 3 (a role-playing game that won Game of the Year in 2023) allows you to play with your characters fully nude, if you want to. It famously lets you have sex with a bear.

GTA is not popular because of the violence or sex. The thing that makes GTA popular is the agency you have over the violence. Yes, you can run over pedestrians, but you can also not do that. You can shoot all the cops in the head as you blast your way out of a bank with cash stuffed in the duffel bag, or you can carefully plan your heist so that you trip no alarms and get away without firing a shot. You can’t play the game as a pacifist (you are a criminal; you will be committing crimes; the authorities will try to stop you from committing crimes; this will often lead to violence), but your ultimate body count is your own and reflects your choices, not the game’s.

It’s that agency that makes GTA a totally different experience from other games that are facially far more violent and bloody. If you put me in an average mission in the popular first-person shooter Call of Duty, I’m going to kill a lot of people. The game will call those people “terrorists” because I’m not supposed to feel bad about killing them, but it will give me no success condition other than murdering every terrorist in the compound. In GTA, by comparison, there was an early mission where my friend was kidnapped by odious redneck pig farmers. They were coded as rednecks so that a certain type of person (namely me) wouldn’t feel bad should violence become necessary. Once I freed him, the game gave me the option of