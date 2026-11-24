Grand Theft Auto Is the Mona Lisa of Video Games
It is technically perfect in its rendition of imperfection, evocative in a way that can’t be explained and must be experienced. And it can be experienced on many different levels.
“Grand Theft Auto” Is the “Mona Lisa” of Video Games
It is technically perfect in its rendition of imperfection, evocative in a way that can’t be explained and must be experienced. And it can be experienced on many different levels.
Grand Theft Auto VI, the sprawling new video game released last week by Rockstar Games, is the latest edition of the most lucrative media franchise on Earth. How lucrative? It made an estimated $3.8 billion on its first day. That’s bigger than the Avengers. It’s bigger than Harry Potter and the Transphobic Author. It’s bigger than the Super Bowl. It’s the biggest single thing in culture right now. And that appears to be confusing a lot of people who don’t play video games. For the uninitiated, GTA is essentially a sandbox crime simulator. It allows you to steal cars, sell drugs, and run over pedestrians as you flee from the cops you haven’t yet shot. It allows you to stick up a Waffle House, drag an ATM through the streets until it breaks open, and murder every civilian in an only lightly fictionalized rendition of the state of Florida.
The fact that this is the most popular thing on the planet seems to be scrambling many brains. I keep seeing the same question from non-gamers: Why? Why has this video game broken containment and landed in the center of American and even global public discourse? Why does it make so much money? Why is it everywhere?
I feel like I am well situated to answer these questions, because, while I’m a normal American dad with a wife and children and a full-time job and all the other indicia of normal adult responsibility, I’m also an avid gamer. Most people who play video games will buy only one or two a year; I probably buy a new game (often on sale) every six to eight weeks. I generally find at least 10 hours a week to play them—though really, the weeks when I only play 10 hours are, like, “election week” or “a week when a hurricane knocked out my power for days.”
So, with my bona fides out of the way: the first thing I tell non-gamers about GTA, or any video game, is that “it’s art.” Thinking about GTA as art helps to explain everything else that’s happening around it, because GTA is the Mona Lisa of this art form. It is technically perfect in its rendition of imperfection. It is evocative in a way that can’t be explained and must be experienced. And it can be experienced on many different levels. Some people want to see the Mona Lisa just to say that they’ve seen it. Some people will see it and not get what all the fuss is about (the French call those people “Americans”). Some people will see it and feel moved to their core. The same thing happens with GTA: It has a fairly linear “Bonnie and Clyde” type of story with a couple of different endings, but no two people will experience GTA in exactly the same way.
Of course, the Mona Lisa isn’t going to pull out a gun and start shooting paintballs at the other portraits. Nor is she going to remove her top and start shaking her money-maker. So let’s get into that. Yes, GTA is violent and hypersexualized. There is a lot of shooting, there are a lot of boobs and penises, and all the violence and sex is delivered with a steady stream of foul language and crude humor. If you want to be mad at the game, the game will give you something to be mad about, no matter your politics. Indeed, right now the people who are most mad at the game are the white-wing manosphere. The game tracks the relationship between the two main characters (who are in a cis-heteronormative relationship) and essentially encourages you to be a “good boyfriend/girlfriend.” The notion of being nice to a woman has made the manosphere lose its mind. Oh no, the game gives you the option to buy flowers for your girlfriend as part of a quest! Men are doomed! You can also not buy her flowers, or you can, I assume, murder the flower-shop guy and take the flowers (but I didn’t try to do that because I am a normal freaking person whose masculinity is not threatened by showing affection).
Just like the sex—or, in the case of the manosphere, the “acknowledging that a woman is a human being”— the violence in GTA is going to turn a lot of people off. But here’s the thing I think most non-gamers do not understand: GTA isn’t the most violent video game on the market. It’s not in the top 10 violent video games that are broadly popular right now. I wouldn’t even rank GTA VI as the most violent video game I’ve played this year. It’s also not the most sexually explicit game I’ve played recently: Baldur’s Gate 3 (a role-playing game that won Game of the Year in 2023) allows you to play with your characters fully nude, if you want to. It famously lets you have sex with a bear.
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GTA is not popular because of the violence or sex. The thing that makes GTA popular is the agency you have over the violence. Yes, you can run over pedestrians, but you can also not do that. You can shoot all the cops in the head as you blast your way out of a bank with cash stuffed in the duffel bag, or you can carefully plan your heist so that you trip no alarms and get away without firing a shot. You can’t play the game as a pacifist (you are a criminal; you will be committing crimes; the authorities will try to stop you from committing crimes; this will often lead to violence), but your ultimate body count is your own and reflects your choices, not the game’s.
It’s that agency that makes GTA a totally different experience from other games that are facially far more violent and bloody. If you put me in an average mission in the popular first-person shooter Call of Duty, I’m going to kill a lot of people. The game will call those people “terrorists” because I’m not supposed to feel bad about killing them, but it will give me no success condition other than murdering every terrorist in the compound. In GTA, by comparison, there was an early mission where my friend was kidnapped by odious redneck pig farmers. They were coded as rednecks so that a certain type of person (namely me) wouldn’t feel bad should violence become necessary. Once I freed him, the game gave me the option of
- Quietly sneaking away,
- Stealing their drugs and sneaking away, or
- Stealing their drugs and their heavily guarded money stash, and murdering every redneck in the compound.
I went with option 3. GTA is popular not because option 3 exists—option 3 exists in pretty much every video game. GTA is popular because options 1 and 2 also exist, so when you choose option 3 you feel it. It makes the killing more of a personal choice than a gameplay mechanic. Most games allow you to kill; GTA is a success because you don’t have to.
Choice and consequence over murder or mercy is not unique to GTA. In fact, I’ve played a lot of games with far more difficult and engaging murder choices than “kill rednecks, yes/no?” But what makes GTA truly special, and a cultural phenomenon rather than simply a very good video game, is that it is a satirical take on us: America in the 2020s. The game is not set in medieval Europe. There are no dragons or witches. It is set in only lightly fictionalized Florida. If you walk down the street in the GTA’s main city (called “Vice City”), you will feel like you’re walking around Miami.
The game cost well over a billion dollars and 13 years to make, and part of that budget went toward sending game developers to Miami and around Florida to just watch, observe, and report back. It’s reactive in a way never before seen: Random characters will be having random conversations that don’t involve you, and react as one might expect them to if you pull a gun on them: most will run; some will fight; some will just shrug and be like “joke’s on you, I’m broke.”
You will see every body type, fashion choice, race, color, or creed in the game that you might see on any street in America. You’ll hear music blaring out of certain stores. You’ll see car accidents that don’t involve the player at all. One random character tried to steal my car (it didn’t work out well for him).
All of this detail allows GTA to do what only the best art or satire can do: hold a mirror up to our society and allow us to look at it. The game reminded me of the very first popular movies: They weren’t silent films or mime acts; they were slices of real life. Somebody would put a camera on a busy street corner for three minutes, and then show the footage in a theater. People would flock to see these “moving pictures,” because people are always fascinated to see what we look like to others. Thousands of technological revolutions later, and GTA is essentially doing the same thing: They’ve basically plopped a camera on the state of Florida, and allowed players to be dropped in the middle of it and drive around. The game is not about committing crimes. The game is about America, from the perspective of outsiders (Rockstar, the developers, are a Scottish company). It might be the equivalent of a funhouse mirror, but it’s still a mirror. The game is a cultural phenomenon because it’s about the culture in a way that Star Wars or Avatar can never be.
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And it might be the last game of its kind. First of all, no other game can be like GTA, because no other game studio has essentially infinite money and resources to spend 13 years and a billion dollars making a single-player video game. Only Rockstar can do this financially, and only Rockstar has the talent to put those near-infinite resources to good use, because of its experience making past GTA games. While Rockstar will certainly make GTA VII someday, I think by the time it does, artificial intelligence will have changed the industry to the point that the cultural verisimilitude will be lost. Rockstar “hand-crafted” this game: If there is a dildo on somebody’s bedside table, it’s because some developer placed it there to give the character who owns the bed a little more flavor. If there are two randos on a stoop complaining about menopause, it’s because a human writer wrote out a menopause conversation and then human voice actors performed the scene.
I fear that AI will take that personalization away from future games, even GTA. I fear that the next GTA game will be an AI’s vision of the culture, not the vision of the 4,700 or so people who work for Rockstar. (Rockstar also appears to be on the cutting edge of… union busting, so I can’t imagine that the company will resist the siren’s call of AI for long.) I fear that the next game in 2040 or whenever will be an AI parody of a human parody of real life, and while I’m sure that GTA VII will be as technically groundbreaking as GTA VI, I worry that a copy of a copy can never be that good.
But that’s a problem for 60-year-old me. Forty-eight-year-old me is lucky enough to have this piece of art and to understand its value in real time. If you have the means to play GTA VI (and at this point having the means involves spending upwards of $600 on a console and $70 bucks on a video game, which I acknowledge is a rapacious cost for “an experience”), I honestly encourage you to give it a whirl. I mean, if you’re going to buy a plane ticket to Paris, you’re going to go to the Louvre, right?
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