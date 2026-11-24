Environment / Covering Climate Now / The “Petroleum Mafia” Takes On COP31 How consensus decision-making doomed yet another UN climate summit.

The COP31 sign is seen at sunset during the first overtime day of the COP31 United Nations Framework on Climate Change conference on November 21, 2026, in Antalya, Turkey. (Chris McGrath / Getty Images)

This story is part of Covering Climate Now , a global journalism collaboration cofounded by Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation strengthening coverage of the climate story.

Breakdown. Collapse. Failure. Those were some of the words that media coverage used to describe last week’s COP31 UN climate summit in Antalya, Turkey. The talks ended in acrimony and finger-pointing after the nearly 200 participating nations could not reach consensus on how to advance the official mission of these annual summits: to protect humanity from “dangerous” amounts of man-made global warming.

Most news coverage also identified the main reason for the lack of consensus. As Reuters reported, Saudi Arabia “was at the forefront of resisting language on reducing reliance on fossil fuels,” even as “the European Union, several small island states, and other nations particularly vulnerable to climate change said they could not accept a text that failed to mention the oil, gas, and coal that scientists say drive global warming.”

Coming on the heels of a summer that featured 50,000 excess heat deaths across Europe and a glacial collapse in Nepal that killed at least 7,000 people and wiped out 10 percent of the country’s gross national product in the space of minutes, the failure to highlight fossil fuels’ role in the climate emergency unleashed both derision and dismay. “A climate deal that leaves out fossil fuels is like a plan to quit smoking that never mentions cigarettes,” commented Katharine Hayhoe, the chief scientist at the NGO The Nature Conservancy.

Murat Kurum, Turkey’s environment minister and COP31 copresident, opened the final day of talks by declaring that “a historic decision” was in the offing. What followed was historic, alright, though not in the way Kurum hoped. This COP marked only the second time in the 31-year history of these summits that no final agreement (known in COP parlance as a “cover decision”) was published.

Yet a strong case can be made that COP31 was not a total failure but rather a much-needed turning point toward more effective climate diplomacy going forward. “No deal is better than a deal that locks in failure,” said Harjeet Singh, strategic adviser and global engagement director for the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative. Bill Hare, chief executive at Climate Analytics, wrote in The Guardian that “the failure of COP31 in Antalya was a line in the sand moment, a victory for multilateralism as countries stood up to the big fossil fuel producers and said no.”

COP31 vividly demonstrated what has been evident for years: Petro-states—including the United States, which boycotted these talks for the second year in a row—will never willingly agree to leave fossil fuels behind. And they will exploit the COP tradition of consensus decision-making to delay action as long as possible.

By refusing at COP31 to keep playing along, the vast majority of the world’s countries were, to borrow from Beckett, no longer “waiting for Godot”—no longer waiting for petro-states to help rather than hinder the fight against climate breakdown. Instead, many of these countries are moving ahead on their own to do what both science and justice call for.

One of the few bright spots at COP31 was further growth of the Santa Marta coalition of countries that is committed to a global phaseout of fossil fuels. The coalition first took shape at COP30, where 87 countries wanted the final agreement to endorse developing a global “road map” to phase out oil, gas, and coal. But when Saudi Arabia and Russia led a handful of petro-states in refusing to consent, consensus decision making meant that the endorsement of a road map was excluded from the agreement.

Undaunted, many of those countries met in April 2026 in Santa Marta, Colombia, to begin developing a road map themselves. Collectively, the countries that met in Santa Marta—a group that included Germany, the world’s third-largest economy; France, the sixth-largest; the UK, the seventh-largest; Brazil, the 10th-argest; and The Netherlands, the 18th-largest—amount to the biggest economic superpower on Earth. Combine their GNPs and the total is larger than that of the United States. Include California, whose governor, Gavin Newsom, said at COP31 that he backed the Santa Marta effort “100 percent”—and the coalition’s GNP is nearly as large as that of the US and China put together.