Feature / The Celebration of the Nation’s Birth Is Still a Sham If America must observe its 250th anniversary, let it be by taking stock of Reconstruction’s unfinished mission.

Sic semper tyrannis: The Declaration’s catalog of grievances against King George III sound like Donald Trump’s to-do list.

(Mark Kerrison / In Pictures via Getty Images)

This article appears in the July-August, 2026 issue, with the headline “The Celebration Is Still a Sham.”

In the summer of 1776, the representatives of 13 former colonies assembled in Philadelphia and formally announced that they were not the unruly subjects of the British crown: They were Americans, and they were committed, ostensibly, to self-rule.

The people who signed the Declaration of Independence made a grand gesture toward democracy. They proclaimed in that founding document that “all men are created equal,” that governments exist to secure the “unalienable rights” of those men, and that the only legitimate source from which governments can derive their powers is the “consent of the governed.” It is little wonder that the Declaration has endured for centuries as a touchstone for freedom movements around the world.

At home, however, the Declaration’s drafters immediately dishonored their own liberatory demands. The government they formed was “defective from the start,” as Justice Thurgood Marshall put it in a 1987 speech commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Constitution. The men who signed and ratified the Declaration of Independence spoke eloquently about liberty and justice while simultaneously committing crimes against humanity—namely, the genocide and dispossession of Indigenous people and the enslavement of Black people. With the opening words of the Constitution, they purported to speak for “we the people,” yet they closed their constitutive process to all but those few white men who owned property. (By one scholar’s count, “the people” who voted in support of the Constitution represented only 2.5 percent of the population.)

Since the nation’s inception, the bigotry and violence on which the country was forged have facilitated the exclusion of much of the country from democracy’s substantive guarantees. And for just as long, many of the people pushed to the margins of American society have regarded the idea of celebrating the nation’s birth—which is to say, the government’s formal memorialization of promises that remain unfulfilled—as a cruel joke.

“Your celebration is a sham,” said Frederick Douglass in his famous speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” Douglass told a roomful of abolitionists in Rochester, New York, that the United States had betrayed the ideals of the Declaration by giving white America “independence” while Black America was still governed by racial tyranny. “Do you mean, citizens, to mock me, by asking me to speak today?” he asked.

More ironic still, Douglass expressed relief in that speech that the year was only 1852, noting that, at 76 years old, America was still a young nation. Now America is 250, and it continues to struggle with many of the same ills. Two and a half centuries after establishing a government by and for “we the people,” the country is still fighting over who gets to be considered part of “we.” As illustrated through the relentless persecution of people presumed to be immigrants, transgender people, and other vulnerable communities, the current government is actively working to limit “the people” entitled to legal protections to a privileged subset, predominantly wealthy white men who are cisgender, heterosexual, and loyal to the current administration.

And the country is still fighting to reject authoritarianism, with millions of Americans taking to the streets to again declare “No Kings.” It would be easy to mistake the list of grievances created by the former colonists, cataloging the injuries inflicted on them by the King of Great Britain and Ireland, for the to-do list of President Donald Trump. “Obstructing the laws for naturalization of foreigners” and “the administration of justice”? Check. Sending “swarms of officers to harass our people” and “transporting us beyond seas to be tried for pretended offences”? Check. “Cutting off our trade with all parts of the world” and “imposing taxes on us without our consent”? Check. (No, really—give us our tariff-refund checks.)

The drafters of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution signed a promissory note, centuries ago, on which the United States has clearly defaulted. What do we do with 250 years of broken promises? The answer is likely intuitive: fulfill them. It is past time for America to honor its egalitarian commitments, and Americans must compel the country to keep its word. In those same speeches that so trenchantly critiqued the hypocrisy of the framers, Douglass and Marshall—both “founding fathers,” as far as I’m concerned—asserted that regular people have the power to authoritatively interpret the nation’s charters, and should do so in furtherance of social justice.

“Every American citizen has a right to form an opinion of the Constitution, and to propagate that opinion, and to use all honorable means to make his opinion the prevailing one,” Douglass said. Years before Congress explicitly banned chattel slavery, the self-emancipated legal theorist argued that human bondage was already unlawful. “Interpreted, as it ought to be interpreted, the Constitution is a GLORIOUS LIBERTY DOCUMENT,” he said. (Those three words were rendered in capital letters in the text of his speech.)

Marshall later recognized that “when contemporary Americans cite ‘the Constitution,’ they evoke a concept that is vastly different from what the Framers barely began to construct two centuries ago.” Marginalized people did not participate in the literal drafting of the Declaration of Independence or the antebellum Constitution, but it is marginalized people who have given both their meaning. Many of the rights and protections we now regard as fundamental are attributable to “those who refused to acquiesce in outdated notions of ‘liberty,’ ‘justice,’ and ‘equality,’ and who strived to better them,” the first Black Supreme Court justice said.