Feature / The Constitution’s Other Giant Failure If we’re going to make it another 250 years, the Constitution is going to have to move beyond preserving political and civil rights to protecting economic and social rights.

The room where it happened: The signing of the US Constitution in 1787, in a painting by Junius Brutus Stearns.

(Bettmann)

This article appears in the July-August, 2026 issue, with the headline “Re-Righting the Constitution.”

Two hundred and fifty years ago, wealthy white men in the process of colonizing the North American continent declared their independence from the wealthy white men who’d sent them to do the colonizing. Their fundamental disagreement was over which group of white men had the right to profit most from their joint subjugation of other humans. Eventually, the American colonists triumphed over the British venture capitalists.

You don’t need to be a Puritan to recognize that this country was born in sin. The early generations of Americans stole land, murdered the people living on that land, and then forced enslaved people to work the land they’d stolen. That’s a trifecta of evil so twisted that nobody would believe it if you wrote it as the backstory for a dystopian empire that rebels had to take down with laser swords.

For all the founding documents’ grandiose talk about self-evident truths and inalienable rights, neither the white man’s Declaration of Independence nor his Constitution conferred any rights or liberties on Indigenous peoples, enslaved Africans, women, children, or poor people. These documents—and the political philosophy around which they were organized—were written by rich white men for the benefit of rich white men, and this country has never for a day recovered from their failure.

We’ve tried to fix this thing. At every point in US history, people have worked desperately to perfect our Constitution and make it applicable to all of the people living under its principles. But we’ve never addressed the structural failures of our Constitution, and so we’ve really only ever addressed the symptoms of our dysfunction, not the root causes.

The core failure of our Constitution is that it is based on individual political and civil rights, with no mention of economic or social rights. It’s based on what we call “negative rights”: things that the government cannot do to its citizens. What’s missing is a robust conception of “positive rights”: the things that the government must do for its citizens. Indeed, there have been efforts, led by the Supreme Court, to “calcify” the Constitution as “a charter of negative liberties” and nothing more. It’s a mistake that we keep making.

You can see how that design and structure are great from the perspective of a wealthy white man who merely needs the government to stay out of his way (and out of his pocket). It’s not so great from the perspective of a person who needs affirmative things from the government. And it is largely silent on the broader issues of social and public good.

We can see the wealthy-white-man perspective clearly in the Bill of Rights—the part of the Constitution where the rights of the people are finally addressed. The first eight amendments all affirm individual political and civil rights: speech, religion, due process, trial by jury—these are all rights that allow a person to participate in politics without government interference. Only the Third and Fifth amendments hint at any kind of economic rights, but take a close look at whose economic welfare the Constitution is concerned with. The Third Amendment prohibits the government from using your lands and estates to house and feed its soldiers, which is pretty neat if you happen to own lands and estates. The Fifth Amendment forces the government to compensate you if it takes your land for public use, which, again, is pretty nifty if you own land. It’s somewhat less awesome if you want the government to use land for the public good.

The thrust of constitutional improvements has been to make these individual political and civil rights apply to everybody. Despite the Civil War and the civil-rights movement, that project is still incomplete—although, admittedly, we’re closer to making those rights universally available than the people who wrote them ever intended. But even when we add new rights, they consist only of civil or political rights and are, once again, always drafted from the perspective of what the government cannot do.

We don’t, for instance, have a positive right to vote. Instead, we have a couple of restrictions (outlined in the 15th and 19th amendments) that prevent the government from denying the right to vote. The government doesn’t have to provide voting rights. It doesn’t have to make voting easy or efficient. Gerrymandering and the Electoral College exist because the government is not required to make all votes count equally or distribute voting power fairly. It simply isn’t allowed to prevent people from voting based explicitly on their race or gender.

Thanks… I guess?