Culture / Books & the Arts / Is Antitrust Enough? Tim Wu’s Age of Extraction lays out an antitrust strategy for fighting platform capitalism. But does the challenge posed by Big Tech require a new playbook?

A video still of Bill Gates walking past reporters after being hit by a cream pie in Brussels, Belgium, 2000. (Courtesy of Getty Images)

In 1984, Apple aired a Super Bowl ad about smashing Big Brother. Directed by Ridley Scott, the 60-second slot featured rows of gray-uniformed drones marching in lockstep through an industrial corridor, filing into an auditorium before an enormous blue-tinted screen, their faces bathed in a phosphorescent glow as a stern technocrat proclaimed “a garden of pure ideology” free from “contradictory thoughts”—right before a woman hurled a sledgehammer at his pixelated face.

The ad’s target was unmistakable: IBM, whose blue logo and buttoned-down culture had become synonymous with corporate computing. This was the height of the American antitrust moment. The Justice Department had just shattered AT&T’s telephone monopoly and was actively pursuing IBM for forcing customers to buy hardware and software together. Apple positioned itself as the antithesis of these corporate giants, recasting personal computing as a tool of individual expression rather than bureaucratic control. Yet the company was destined to perfect the very anticompetitive practices then under federal assault: tying watches to phones, tablets to computers, storage to its cloud, apps to its store—creating an all-encompassing orbit few users escape.

Books in review The Age of Extraction: How Tech Platforms Conquered the Economy and Threaten Our Future Prosperity Buy this book

Today, the Justice Department wields a similar sledgehammer against Apple. In March 2024, then–Attorney General Merrick Garland accused the company of using its monopoly power to degrade competitors’ products and lock consumers into its ecosystem. When a reporter questioned Apple’s Tim Cook about the quality of iPhone-to-Android video messaging, the CEO responded with a monopolist’s candor: “Buy your mom an iPhone.” But Apple isn’t alone in the crosshairs. The Biden administration’s Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission launched a full-scale assault on Big Tech: Google faces prosecution for monopolizing search, Meta for acquiring nascent competitors, Amazon for squeezing third-party sellers, and Microsoft for trapping users in its cloud. The government’s antitrust apparatus, dormant since the Reagan years, has seemingly roared back to life. So far, the Trump administration has continued every major case, reframing them as protecting conservative speech rather than facilitating market competition. But today’s tech companies present challenges that yesterday’s monopolies never posed: Digital platforms tend toward total market capture, as network effects—in which each new user increases the platform’s value for all—create a gravitational pull toward single-firm dominance.

Tim Wu is one of the intellectual architects of this trust-busting revival. From inside Biden’s National Economic Council, he helped draft the 2021 executive order that unleashed former FTC Chair Lina Khan and DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter on Silicon Valley. In The Age of Extraction: How Tech Platforms Conquered the Economy and Threaten Our Future Prosperity, Wu diagnoses the pathologies of platform capitalism—the crushing of competitive dynamism, the erosion of service quality, the surveillance of users—and then prescribes antitrust as the remedy. He argues that in recent years tech platforms have shifted from enabling to “extracting” (a metaphor evoking oil rigs and strip mines rather than industries that make things) and that aggressive antitrust enforcement—breaking them up, imposing line-of-business restrictions, applying utility-style regulations—can restore “the broad spread of prosperity and democracy” that the early Internet promised. Such measures may be necessary, but Wu’s faith in Progressive-era cures underestimates his 21st-century adversary: Platform power isn’t the product of regulatory neglect but rather of institutional convergence—Big Tech’s marriage with Wall Street and its indispensability to Washington.

The Age of Extraction chronicles how today’s tech platforms came to perform the same bait-and-switch as Apple’s 1984 ad: first positioning themselves as liberators who would empower David-size challengers to the corporate Goliaths, then becoming the most powerful Goliaths in US history themselves. At the same time, the book’s analysis depends on accepting some of tech’s own self-mythology. Wu insists these firms weren’t “sinister operators.” Rather, he writes, they began as “high-minded platforms” with genuine democratic aspirations—citing as evidence Google’s 2004 IPO letter promising to “make the world a better place.” He treats their eventual transformation into “ordinary Delaware corporations answerable to shareholders and Wall Street analysts” as a fall from grace, pinpointing 2013 as the year “everything seems to have changed.” That’s when Silicon Valley’s titans stopped competing fairly and started buying up their rivals, when they pivoted from enabling small businesses to extracting their profits, when the utopian dream of Internet democracy died. The smoking gun, for Wu, was Google’s acquisition of Waze—a company that began as a crowdsourced, peer-to-peer mapping service of the kind he celebrates.

This is a narrative with a clear villain: shareholder tyranny. Why, then, does Wu not trace “the end of the era when the Internet was seen as the great equalizer” to 2004, when Google’s shares debuted on the NASDAQ? Or to 2001, when venture capitalists made Google’s idealistic young founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, hired Eric Schmidt as their adult-supervisor CEO? Or to 1999, when those same founders first accepted checks from Kleiner Perkins and Sequoia Capital—which expected a hefty return on their investment? Wu concedes that “over time, structure beats out good intentions.” But his analysis stops short of the structure’s origins—in the term sheets, the board seats, the liquidation preferences, and the growth metrics imposed by venture capitalists on day one. Of course, investors could colonize the Internet only after it had become commercial territory—the 1995 decommissioning of NSFNet transformed a public research network into private property. The platforms didn’t gradually succumb to structural pressure; they were built from the ground up to satisfy it.

Wu recognizes that financial imperatives determine tech companies’ behavior—what they build, whom they hire, how they monetize—but neglects to treat their funding architecture as a legitimate site for political intervention. This exposes an inherent limit to the antitrust solution. Antitrust, by its nature, is reactive: It investigates monopolies after they form, blocks mergers after they’re proposed, extracts settlements after violations occur. Google faced no scrutiny while building its search monopoly, only after it started spending $26 billion annually to maintain it. Facebook bought Instagram and WhatsApp with barely a regulatory whisper; the FTC only sued years later, after the damage was done. Antitrust can’t raise the dead—the Amazon third-party sellers bankrupted by fees, the app developers drained by Apple’s 30 percent tax. Worse, it can’t even affect the incentive structures that compel a growth-at-all-costs mentality: the carried interest that VCs want to earn, the quarterly growth that Wall Street demands, the burn rates that require monopoly pricing to recoup.

Over time, antitrust victories often prove illusory: They reshuffle the balance of power within the existing tech-finance ecosystem, while small independent businesses remain trapped in the same vise. Blocking Google’s $20 billion payment to Apple would supposedly foster search competition, but the European Union’s experience shows the likely outcome. When the EU mandated choice screens for Android, they became pay-to-play auctions that benefited Microsoft’s Bing, while mission-driven alternatives like DuckDuckGo and Ecosia were largely priced out. Had the Justice Department’s proposed Chrome sale gone forward, the only potential buyers would have been Google’s peers: OpenAI and Perplexity, AI venture darlings flush with Microsoft and Bezos money, respectively. The TikTok negotiations—though not an antitrust matter—revealed the limited pool of possible acquirers: Only software behemoths like Oracle, sovereign-wealth funds like MGX, or buyout kings like Silver Lake and KKR have the resources to put up. Antitrust effectively referees turf wars between corporate rivals. None of these scenarios is likely to spawn garage start-ups; in each, the victors are existing tech giants, venture capital, and private equity.

Wu’s faith in antitrust rests on historical precedent, particularly the breakup of the Bell monopoly. When AT&T resisted competitors offering services over its lines, the Federal Communications Commission imposed “computer inquiries” rules mandating equal access, and the Justice Department ultimately split AT&T into seven regional “Baby Bells.” According to Wu, this forced opening birthed the online services industry by allowing small developers to build atop the telephone network.

But today’s platform monopolies rest on different foundations. AT&T controlled the physical infrastructure—copper wires, switching stations, telephone poles—reaching American homes. These lines were the only route to customers; without access to Bell’s system, nothing could be built. Software obeys different rules: It faces no such scarcity constraints. It is infinitely replicable; unlike physical infrastructure, opening platform assets to competition would multiply extraction points—competitors would gain access to the same code, algorithms, or data that drive monetization. When PayPal split from eBay in 2015, both retained their historical transaction data—two companies with the ability to mine the same purchases and behavioral patterns for separate profit. The Justice Department’s proposal to spin off Google’s ad tech business exposes a deeper trap: Without Google’s data, the divested unit dies; with it, the monopoly persists. With Judge Amit Mehta’s recent order requiring Google to share user query data with competitors, Wu’s extraction problem isn’t eliminated but rather syndicated—the same data, the same targeting, just more extractors.