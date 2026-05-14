Politics / Government by Payback Squad The Trump White House has weaponized all the arms of federal law enforcement to intimidate its political enemies and critics, undermining the rule of law and democracy.

Payback master: FBI Director Kash Patel in testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee this week (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

On the morning of May 6, the FBI raided the office, and a clutch of businesses, belonging to an 82-year-old Virginia state lawmaker named L. Louise Lucas, the Democratic president pro tem of the Virginia Senate. FBI officials didn’t disclose any court documents or charges to back up the raids; they haven’t yet even indicated that Lucas was a principal target in this shadowy investigation.

They didn’t really have to. While some MAGA apologists have suggested vaguely that the probe into Lucas’s affairs dated back to the Biden administration, one calendar date is clearly far more relevant: The raids came just two weeks after Virginia voters approved the redistricting referendum that Lucas had spearheaded—one that would have given Democrats four additional House districts in the recursive gerrymandering war launched by the Republican Party. Like other high-profile efforts from federal law enforcement to go after critics of the Trump model of authoritarian rule, the Lucas action was a show of force, intended to intimidate and frighten MAGA detractors everywhere; any legal rationale was strictly an afterthought—or perhaps more accurately, a half-afterthought.

This mobilization of federal agents as enforcers of political orthodoxy is obviously yet one more indication of the country’s broader slide into autocracy—yet it hasn’t commanded sustained public attention, thanks to the very flimsiness of all these failed indictments and prosecutions. So many of these meritless operations have been tossed out of court or abandoned that they merge quietly into the burgeoning file of rank Trumpian incompetence, alongside fiascos like the president’s “Liberation Day” tariffs crusade or his vibes-driven war on Iran. That’s dangerous, since these politically driven harassment campaigns are clearly accelerating—and represent a crisis for the continued rule of law amid broader conditions of democratic decline.

This is the essential context for making sense of the reports surfacing this week that the FBI, under the direction of uber Trump loyalist Kash Patel, has launched a “payback squad” dedicated to turning the tables on anyone, like former special prosecutor Jack Smith, involved in investigating Trump during his first term or under President Biden. This chilling authoritarian persecution is likely just getting started—and won’t be much deterred by the potential Democratic takeover of Congress after this November’s midterms. (That indeed was why Patel, who’s otherwise been fighting to save his job amid reports that he’s been drinking extensively on the job, was smugly belligerent in his testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee this Tuesday.)

Patel’s payback squad just distills the broader logic behind the GOP’s inquisitorial treatment of Democratic officials, former government employees critical of Trump, and journalists whom the right dislikes. Since Trump took office for a second term in January 2025, there have been precisely zero federal investigations and prosecutions of Republican lawmakers, GOP-aligned nonprofits or conservative media personalities. Instead, the president has gone out of his way to pardon convicted Republicans and Republican-allied malefactors, like Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, who had been convicted of money laundering and fraud. (The FBI did raid the home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, and sought to indict erstwhile FBI director James Comey but that was only after they had become bitter critics of the president.) The only Democrats he has set free are people like Texas Representative Henry Cuellar, who had been indicted on charges of bribery and money-laundering by the DOJ under Merrick Garland. Trump then blew up at Cuellar, a conservative Democrat, for not switching parties. “Such a lack of LOYALTY,” bellyached the president after Cuellar filed to run for his seat as a Democrat in December.

Trump loves to threaten prosecution of Democrats for perceived transgressions large and small, and hardly a week goes by without him calling for a prominent Democrat to be jailed. Just last week, he took to Truth Social to offer this appraisal of House minority leader: “This lunatic, Hakeem “Low IQ” Jeffries, should be charged with INCITING VIOLENCE!”

And Trump has frequently ordered the DOJ to do more than issue threats. In February, a grand jury refused to indict Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), a 2028 presidential contender, along with five other Democratic members of Congress, following the DOJ’s attempt to prosecute them. Their “crime” had been posting a video reminding service members that they can and should refuse to carry out illegal orders from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, at the height of National Guard deployments in U.S. cities and the Pentagon’s illegal boat-bombing campaigns in the Caribbean and Atlantic. US District Judge Richard Leon also reprimanded Hegseth for his separate efforts to demote Kelly, a retired U.S. Navy Captain, arguing that the administration was “trying to shrink the First Amendment liberties of retired servicemembers,” who “deserve more respect from their Government, and our Constitution demands they receive it!” It’s now quite common for flabbergasted judges to resort to exasperated bursts of exclamation points to capture the sheer gall of the Trump administration.

Others have not been so lucky. US Representative LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), for example, still faces federal prosecution for the crime of “physically impeding agents” while touring an ICE detention facility in New Jersey. Democratic Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was also arrested after the same visit—though his charges were eventually dismissed. Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA), who while a Congressman was a leading figure in Trump’s first impeachment in 2019, was the target of a mortgage fraud investigation launched in August 2025. The same tactic—involving, ahem, trumped-up charges stemming from mortgage documents for a second home—was used against New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office had won a multimillion-dollar civil judgment against the Trump Organization for fraud in 2024.

Democratic candidates for office have also come in for malicious prosecution under the White House’s direction. In October, Illinois Democratic House candidate Kat Abughazeleh was indicted along with several others for protesting ICE detention practices outside the agency’s Broadview facility. On April 29, prosecutors dropped the felony charges, but Abughazeleh and her colleagues still face misdemeanors and now have to beg for money to pay off their legal bills.

The payback squad also has left-leaning and Democratic-aligned nonprofits in its sites. This month, Media Matters for America settled its litigation with Trump’s Federal Trade Commission, after the FTC launched an investigation of the media watchdog group for publishing content critical of Elon Musk and his social-media platform X. In an amicus brief challenging the FTC’s action, the libertarian Cato Institute noted that the agency’s pursuit of Media Matters created “severe” obstacles to the site’s continued operation—and that it had “curtailed reporting, and other organizations have avoided collaborating with it.”