Objection! / The Multipronged Red-State Attack on Voting Rights Red states aren’t just gerrymandering away voting rights—they’re working overtime to suppress the vote in as many ways as possible.

People wait in line at a polling station on the final day of early voting in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (Christian Monterrosa / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This article appears in the June 2026 issue, with the headline “State of Our Elections.”

In his quest to hold on to power, Donald Trump has been working hard to force through policies to suppress the vote and rig elections. His principal vehicle has been the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which requires proof of citizenship to vote. Another Trump-inspired proposal, the Make Elections Great Again, or MEGA, Act (so named because these people are in a cult), would ban universal voting by mail. Trump has also turned to his favorite tool, the executive order, to direct the Department of Homeland Security, among other agencies, to compile a list of US citizens that the states can use to establish voter eligibility. The order also curtails the use of mail-in voting.

So far, Trump is closer to taking over Greenland than he is to taking over the federal elections system. His executive order is legally inert; it basically says that citizens, and only citizens, are allowed to vote—which is already a well-established legal principle—and then offers mere suggestions for how states can enforce that principle. The SAVE Act has passed the House of Representatives but is dead in the Senate, where Democrats have filibustered it. The MEGA Act hasn’t even passed the Republican-controlled House yet. Trump can huff and puff as much as he wants, but he cannot, by executive fiat, blow down the entire structure of federal elections.

The states may be a different matter. They can try to pass parts of the SAVE Act, the MEGA Act, and other Trump policies, rigging our elections state by state—which is precisely what some have been doing.

Voting Rights Lab, a national nonprofit, has been doggedly keeping track of all these state-level attempts to suppress voting. As of late April, five states (Florida, Mississippi, South Dakota, Utah, and Kentucky) have passed laws requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote, and six have taken Trump’s executive order to heart, adopting the DHS “citizenship list” to reorganize their voter rolls. In all, 17 states have considered—or are still considering—proposals to require proof of citizenship, while 26 states have considered—or are still considering—adopting the “citizenship list.”

So far, no state has prohibited universal mail-in voting, though proposals to do so exist in three states. No state has adopted the Trump policy of requiring a witness or a notary public to attest to a mail-in ballot, but 17 states have weighed such proposals (of these, 10 are still considering them). And no state has dropped early voting (Alabama, Mississippi, and New Hampshire never had it to begin with), but three, including the battleground state of Pennsylvania, are considering it.

There are two ways to interpret these Trump-fueled state-level attacks on voting rights, and both are valid. The scary interpretation is: There is a lot of interest, especially in MAGA-controlled states, in making voting as restrictive as the president wants it to be. Anti-democracy activists are working overtime to try to hijack the levers of state government to make it harder for people to vote.

The hopeful interpretation is: The anti-democracy advocates are losing. Trump’s anti-voting agenda is losing. Even in the MAGA states, where would-be Trumps sit in the governors’ mansions and occupy the legislatures, the adoption of his policies has not been robust.

That’s not exactly surprising. States, even red ones, are generally proud of their elections. That’s the funny thing about the right’s election-fraud allegations: The people who push them always argue that the fraud is happening somewhere else. For Texas, the main problem is never Texas—the real fraud is happening in New York City or Chicago or any place where nonwhite people are allowed to vote. That makes it difficult for Trump or Stephen Miller to say to a state, especially one where Republicans already win easily, “You are terrible at running elections—let me and Markwayne Mullin fix it for you.” Most states are telling the Trump administration to take their antidemocratic ideas to some other state where they perceive the real problem to exist.