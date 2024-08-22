Activism / Democrats Want the Uncommitted Delegates to Go Away. They Won’t. Even after their request to feature a Palestinian speaker at the DNC was rejected, delegates say they are staying and fighting. Edit

Uncommitted delegates stage a sit-in outside the United Center in Chicago on August 21, 2024. (ABC Chicago)

One by one, the delegates from the Uncommitted National Movement sat down on the concrete in front of Chicago’s United Center. Behind them, towering light displays advertised the Democratic National Convention taking place at the arena.

It was the third night of the convention, and inside the United Center, Democrats were having a ball. Stevie Wonder had performed. Mindy Kaling was telling jokes. Bill Clinton was holding court.

The uncommitted delegates were just steps away from these festivities, but they might as well have been on a different planet. And that was the way the party appeared to want it. They had just told the delegates that their strikingly modest demand—to have a Palestinian American speaker on the main stage—had been denied by the DNC, even as the parents of an Israeli-American hostage were given a slot. The message was clear: Israeli lives matter enough to be honored and acknowledged. Palestinian lives do not.

As the press huddled around them, the uncommitted delegates declared that they were staging a sit-in until their demands were met.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make sure our voices are heard as Palestinians,” said Sabrene Odeh, an uncommitted delegate from Washington state, explaining why she was sitting down. “We are Palestinian Americans, and we deserve a seat just like anyone else.”

A steady stream of politicians either joined the sit-in or called in remotely, from both the federal level (Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, Pramila Jayapal, Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Summer Lee) and the state and local level (such as Ruwa Romman, the first Palestinian ever elected to the Georgia state legislature.)

Dan Engelhart, a delegate from Minnesota, said in a booming voice, “It’s weird to say ‘ceasefire’ and keep sending the fire. That’s weird, Walz!”

“We have no choice but to sit here” pic.twitter.com/oBZ7ptrypD — Sarah Lazare (@sarahlazare) August 22, 2024

June Rose, an uncommitted delegate from Rhode Island, declared, “Not another bomb!” while sitting down.

The rejection came amid feverish efforts by the Uncommitted movement to organize DNC attendees and delegates around their call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an arms embargo on Israel. So far, they say, they’ve persuaded nearly 300 delegates to do so, and have worked to spread their message through panels, events, and vigils. At each of these, the emotional tenor has been high. This should not be surprising, given the circumstances. Israel has killed at least 40,000 people in Gaza, more than 16,000 of them children, and an untold number of them killed using US weapons. The total killed both directly and indirectly is almost certainly far higher, and experts and scholars have said that Israel’s actions in Gaza are genocidal.

Delegates and organizers have openly wept at every event this week, a jarring contrast with the celebratory tone of the DNC main stage. But none of these events were televised in prime time. And now, it appeared that not a single Palestinian would get a chance to bring their story—their lives—into the heart of the convention. Uncommitted delegates have mobilized at the DNC as thousands have marched outside, with the Coalition to March on the DNC demanding an end to the genocide and a halt to all US aid to Israel. Various organizations have taken to the streets throughout the week, and they have faced a “repressive police response,” according to the National Lawyers Guild, which said that at least 74 people have been arrested total since Sunday.

While Uncommitted has been trying to play the inside game, Abbas Alawieh, a delegate from Michigan, said at an event on Sunday he has “a lot of respect” for what protesters are doing.

“What we are doing on the inside is an act of protest itself, and what protesters are doing on the outside is another dignified form of protest,” Asma Mohammed, an uncommitted delegate from Minnesota, said. The Uncommitted movement has referenced Fannie Lou Hamer’s speech at the 1964 DNC, where she asked, “Is this America?,” as inspiration for their own actions.