What Was the Polis? For the Greeks, the idea was a fluid one—a literal place and a civic ideal that allowed for democracy to flourish.

A view of Athens, Greece (circa 1900). (Dea Picture Library / De Agostini via Getty Images)

There’s a reason many of us know the word for “marketplace”(agora) in ancient Greek, but few of us know the word for “marketplace” in Sumerian or Egyptian. Unlike the satrapies of Mesopotamia and the dynasties of the Nile, the Greek polis alone has been held responsible for what would eventually become “Western civilization”: Democracy, philosophy, history, theater, and heteroflexibility are just a few of the ancient Greek inventions that became foundational elements of the modern world.

But what was the polis, exactly? The difficulty of translating the term is a clue to its complexity: Neither “city” nor “city-state” nor “republic” is fully adequate; the Greek word hovers somewhere between a physical place, a form of government, and a civic ideal. Most modern scholars prefer to transliterate the term rather than decide between these meanings. John Ma tackles all these dimensions in Polis: A New History of the Ancient Greek City-State From the Early Iron Age to the End of Antiquity. It’s a substantial task. The world of the ancient polis (plural: poleis) was vast, far greater than the rivalry between Athens and Sparta, far greater than the peninsula of Greece. First as colonists, then as conquerors, and finally as creators of an institutional-organizational model for new cities across the Roman world, the Greeks spread their culture and their civic formations all around the Mediterranean and the Levant, up into what is now Ukraine, west to Iberia, and east as far as northern India. Ma’s study emphasizes this vastness, noting that a 2004 Danish survey identified 1,284 settlements that fit its criteria of a Greek-style polis. The time span in question is equally immense: The roots of the polis lie in the ninth or eighth century BCE, and it continued to exist in semi-similar forms until the end of antiquity in the sixth century CE. Ma also explains the difficult state of the evidence: Few sites are as well attested as Athens, and in many places one or two fragmentary decrees are all we have to go by. For several centuries, the Greeks lost the use of writing, and for those centuries only scant nonverbal evidence remains.

Poleis, it seems, are like weeds and literature— hard to define, but you know it when you see it. There’s no one feature shared by all poleis: They varied in size, in population, in power, in wealth, in organization, in their civic bodies and instruments of government. The Greeks distinguished between polis and asty much as the Romans distinguished civitas from urbs: The former included the institutions and ideals, while the latter was just a densely settled physical area. While many poleis were indeed composed of an urban center and a surrounding countryside, as in Athens and Attica, the poleis of the Lacedemonians in the Peloponnesian peninsula seem to have had no urban centers at all. Fascinatingly, the Greeks did not reserve the use of the term for their own cities: Carthage was considered a polis, too. Non-Greek cities like Palmyra continued to take on more and more characteristics of the Greek polis long after Athens and Sparta had passed their prime.

Over centuries, and always with great growing pains, a rough consensus did emerge among the Greeks about what constitutes a polis and what kinds of features a polis should have. Ma calls this process in the third century BCE “the Great Convergence,” and it’s a central theme of the book. By the time the Romans conquered Greece, the initial mishmash had given way to a remarkable uniformity of architecture, of institutions, and of offices. Among the features most poleis came to share was democracy.

Unlike fire and olives, democracy was not a gift from the gods; it was the gradual outcome of centuries of vigorous and often violent negotiation over power and control. In many places, democracy emerged through an exhausting cycle of bloody regime change as tyrants took over budding democracies before being overthrown in turn by the heroes of popular sentiment. In other places, like Sparta, oligarchs resisted the encroachment of democracy and clung to power with all their might. A frequent occurrence in polis history is an oligarchy broken by an autocrat aligned with “the people” who then creates conditions for democracy. This was the case in Athens, where not one but two rulers (Cleisthenes and Solon) were credited with legal reforms, land redistribution, and other reorganization projects that broke an oppressive deadlock between the few and the many.

As it turned out, the struggle for democracy was only half the battle; the other half was keeping it running. In its early years, Greek democracy was fragile. In many cities, there were one or more interruptions to the initial period of democracy. Dominant groups responded not only with violence but also by marshaling ideological support: In his dialogues, Plato—whose family included a number of antidemocratic figures—equates democracy with mob rule, with irrationality, and with general incompetence in civic management. But within a century of his death, it would become the norm across the Greek world.

Over time, more and more poleis established guardrails for their democracy: “At Eretria,” Ma notes, “a law against tyrants specified that in case of overthrow of democracy, every citizen should take arms.” Several interlocking mechanisms helped stabilize democracy in the polis. The earliest of these was the inscription and legibility of the law: As democratic institutions spread, communities shifted from tradition-based oral law to laws written in large letters on walls, bronze plates, and other permanent surfaces in public places. The Greeks thought it was important for the law to be legible and accessible to all citizens.

This legibility correlated with another key mechanism: widespread participation in government by all citizens. The courts played a central role in daily government service, and any citizen could find themselves chosen by lot to serve—or find themselves in front of the court, trying to justify themselves for neglecting their duties as a citizen. This kind of participatory system by its nature cannot serve an inscrutable law, or reserve knowledge of the law for a special class of professional law-wielders. One of Plato’s more reasonable criticisms of professional speechwriters in democracies is that they absolve the individual citizen of having to understand or reason about the law and its application. Plato doesn’t mention that oligarchy also absolves individual citizens of this, by depriving them of the right to participate in the law and its application.

Crucial to the execution of public offices was each citizen officeholder’s knowledge that meticulous records would allow their actions in office to be scrutinized, verified—and punished. Officials suspected of lawbreaking, neglect of duty, or financial indiscretions could and usually would be brought to trial. In Athens, “officeholders were subject to testing before office (dokimasia), the public auditing of accounts and examining of behavior upon exit from office (euthunai), and the constant confirmation of suitability during office.”

A consistent pressure point in the formation and maintenance of democracy was the accumulation of wealth. As inter-polis networks and maritime trade both flourished, wealthy noncitizens represented a new kind of power that allowed them to purchase influence with voting citizens. Counterintuitive as it might seem today, in the “classical” age of the polis the unfettered accumulation of money was seen as a danger to oligarchy, which favored genteel estate management that both constituted and generated wealth for landowning citizens. In the Politics, Aristotle cautions that if a polis gets too large, foreigners and resident noncitizens (xenois kai metoikois) “will readily acquire the rights of citizens, for who will find them out?” But in the same passage he also concedes that there will “necessarily be in cities a multitude of slaves and resident aliens and foreigners.” In the long run, xenophobia proved incompatible both with economic expansion and with equitable neighborly relations.