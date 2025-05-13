Our Back Pages / May 13, 2025

Before Mahmoud Khalil

From the moment the McCarran-Walker Act was passed in 1952, The Nation has been warning of its dangers.

Richard Kreitner

Donald Trump and his advisers have cited the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, also known as the McCarran-Walter Act, to justify the arrest and deportation of Palestine solidarity activists like Mahmoud Khalil. Without supplying evidence that Khalil has ties to Hamas, the administration argues that an obscure provision in the law allows “any aliens or class of aliens” to be deported if their presence is deemed to have “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences.”

Pat McCarran, one of the act’s coauthors, was a conservative Democratic senator from Nevada and a known racist and antisemite whose disregard for civil liberties was consistently condemned by this magazine. His Internal Security Act of 1950 required communists to register with the federal government and established a board to investigate those accused of subversive activities. “This was the year of the McCarran act,” The Nation observed, “a year in which fear spread poison on all levels of American life.” Reporting on McCarran’s work ferreting out subversives, The Nation’s Willard Shelton commented in 1951, “Inquisitors have come and gone, but the witch hunt continues, snaring more victims, manufacturing new heresies, mounting steadily in virulence.” The Supreme Court later struck down most of the law as a violation of the First Amendment.

In 1952, in an effort to bar entry to communist sympathizers and deport those already here, McCarran helped draft the immigration law that Trump is now invoking. In The Nation, civil rights lawyer Alex Brooks tried to warn readers about the bill: “Exclusion or deportation is not based on whether an alien has actually done something wrong…. The Attorney General is even empowered to sanction deportation or deprive a resident of his precious citizenship when certain facts appear in his ‘opinion’ to warrant such drastic action.”

In 1984, the Reagan administration began an effort to deport the feminist author (and onetime Nation contributor) Margaret Randall because her writings went “against the good order and happiness of the United States.” Randall had been born in the US, but she inadvertently lost her citizenship when she became a Mexican citizen in 1967. David Cole, then one of Randall’s attorneys and now The Nation’s legal affairs correspondent, explained the stakes of her case. To enforce the 1952 law against those who posed no real threat to this country, he wrote, would be “to adopt the very totalitarian precepts from which the McCarran-Walter Act was purportedly designed to save us.”

Richard Kreitner

Richard Kreitner is a contributing writer and the author of Break It Up: Secession, Division, and the Secret History of America's Imperfect Union. His writings are at richardkreitner.com.

More from The Nation

Journalists, holding banners, gather for a demonstration to draw attention to the journalists, who lost their lives in Israeli attacks, during

Gaza Is the Front Line in the Fight for Press Freedom Gaza Is the Front Line in the Fight for Press Freedom

The global press corps must stop looking at Gaza as someone else’s crisis—and start demanding justice.

Mohammed R. Mhawish

Altadena, California, after the January 2025 fires.

How Should Los Angeles Rebuild After the Fires? How Should Los Angeles Rebuild After the Fires?

In the aftermath of this year's catastrophic fires, architects and urban planners begin to consider how to rebuild.

Books & the Arts / Karrie Jacobs

Will the Creative Class Go MAGA?

Will the Creative Class Go MAGA? Will the Creative Class Go MAGA?

It may be hard to resist the lure of power and patronage.

D.D. Guttenplan

Christopher Hill’s Revolutions

Christopher Hill’s Revolutions Christopher Hill’s Revolutions

The radical life and work of the historian.

Books & the Arts / Peter Linebaugh and Marcus Rediker

When the Red Scare Came for Jessica Mitford

When the Red Scare Came for Jessica Mitford When the Red Scare Came for Jessica Mitford

A graphic episode from Do Admit: The Mitford Sisters and Me.

Feature / Mimi Pond

Mourners of MOVE members killed in the bombing by the Philadelphia Police stand, fists raised, in front of their former headquarters as the funeral procession for John Africa passes.

40 Years After the MOVE Bombing, the Scars Remain 40 Years After the MOVE Bombing, the Scars Remain

Mike Africa Jr. was only 6 years old when Philadelphia police dropped a bomb on 6221 Osage Avenue. But he remembers everything.

StudentNation / Hannah Epstein