Activism / Federal Workers Rally to Save Their Jobs—and All of Us From Toxic Waste The Federal Unionists Network is the first large-scale network for government workers, and they’re building solidarity across departments and the labor movement.

Chris Dols, founding member of FUN, addresses the crowd during the May Day rally at Foley Square in New York City on May 1, 2025. (Phoebe Grandi)

New York City—On May 1, at 5 pm, around 30 federal workers gathered in a corner of Foley Square in Manhattan. Jammed between bright blue Hotel & Gaming Trades Council signs and Federal Plaza, members of the Federal Unionists Network (FUN) passed out signs with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and National Treasury Employees Union logos, imagery, and related slogans on them. Passersby stopped to laugh at signs featuring a photo of Russell Vought, the director of the US Office of Management and Budget who halted most of CFPB’s operations earlier this year, with devil horns.

Over the next half hour, thousands more protesters flowed into the Lower Manhattan plaza. In all, more than 15,000 people waited in anticipation for the May Day protest to commence. It wasn’t FUN’s first rally in New York City—the network has been organizing weekly demonstrations a block away—but it was their first May Day rally.

FUN is organizing federal workers and building solidarity with other labor groups in order to save their jobs and the work they do for the public. It’s a fight that FUN founding member Chris Dols, a local member of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE) who works in the US Army Corp of Engineering, said was in the spirit of May Day. “We have an opportunity to remind the rest of the working class that we have May Day. It represents the best of American labor, its history, and its capacity, not just for fighting, but also for winning,” Dols said. “As federal workers, [we’re] standing up and catalyzing a new labor movement alongside the defense of the public sphere that [the Trump administration is] after. And it’s not every lifetime you’re able to do that.”

The first iteration of FUN started in 2019, as a small and informal circle of federal workers, and it soon morphed into a Whatsapp group organizing opposition to the 2019 government shutdown, It was called the Federal Workers Coalition and consisted largely of IFPTE, American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), and National Labor Relations Board members. The Federal Workers Coalition didn’t really live past the shutdown, but workers revived it during the Biden presidency, after Dols said he realized in 2022, “If we’re not ready to fight for our rights with a relatively friendly administration, what’s it gonna be like the next time a Republican is in office?” He and others from the Federal Workers Coalition started organizing as FUN, with actions like circulating an open letter pressuring Senator Chuck Schumer to confirm Joe Biden’s nominees to lead the Federal Labor Relations Authority.

Much of that time was spent preparing for what would become the next Trump presidency. “FUN was very much organized with the intent of having the forces in place capable of waging a real fight back,” the next time a labor-hostile president came to power.

FUN is the first large-scale network for federal workers, who do not have a strong history of solidarity. As Dols noted, “The federal union movement does not have a tradition of working together,” but given the attacks the workers are facing, there is no reason for “being sectoral anymore.”

This year’s May Day also happened to mark the 100th day of the second Trump administration, which through a combination of layoffs, buyouts, and firings, has caused 275,240 federal workers to leave their jobs. Trump also signed an executive order in March taking away many federal workers’ right to organize. This irony was not lost on the activists and politicians whose speeches commenced the protest.