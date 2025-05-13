Objection! / An Open Letter to Clarence Thomas As the Trump administration tries to remake society along apartheid lines, your vote to stop the assault, however unlikely, is absolutely essential.

Associate US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. (OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP via Getty Images)

This article appears in the June 2025 issue, with the headline “An Open Letter to Clarence Thomas.”

Dear Justice Thomas,

I write to you in desperation. I need every possible Supreme Court vote to stand against the current racial reordering of American society along apartheid lines, and I have come to the admittedly wild conclusion that yours is the most gettable among my judicial enemies.

The court is considering a number of cases stemming from Donald Trump’s attempts to rewrite the Constitution by executive fiat: revoking birthright citizenship, firing federal employees, refusing to provide funds authorized by Congress, abducting documented immigrants and sending them to concentration camps, and detaining students who speak out on behalf of Palestine. I assume you believe that Trump has the authority to do all or most of this. I also assume that you are not an idiot and can therefore see that Trump’s actions largely target people whose primary infraction is their failure to be white. Your liberal colleagues on the court oppose this racism. If you could be moved to join them in some way, your vote and voice would be a powerful, and in some cases decisive, factor against Trump’s—and Elon Musk’s—white supremacist regime.

I write to you because you are the only black person the current ruling class of whites would even consider listening to. Your long-standing opposition to the civil rights movement, or really anything else that could wean this country off of its addiction to racial oppression, has made you uniquely positioned to speak truth to these particular powers. Trump himself won’t listen to you (or your court, or the Constitution, or the rule of law), but even a simple note from you admonishing this administration for its racial animus would be noticed by what passes as the intellectual elite in the MAGA firmament.

I know all too well that you do not believe that you have any special responsibility to protect racial equality in this country, and you’ve long abandoned any concern for the advancement of colored people. You’ll note that I did not even capitalize the “b” in the word black earlier, because I know you think it’s silly. No appeal to the history of the people whose shoulders you stand on will persuade you, and I make no such appeal.

But the very worst white people this country has to offer might listen to you now, because you have helped them so much. You have given them license. You have succeeded in reshaping the law, and much of American political discourse, in your ungenerous image. You have relentlessly argued against the extension of civil rights in this country. You’ve asserted that programs meant to help black Americans overcome this country’s history of racial oppression actually hobble us. You’ve provided key votes to gut the Voting Rights Act, thereby limiting black people’s access to the very means of democratic self-government. You’ve taken similarly harsh stances against women and the LGBTQ community, and now nearly all of your most nefarious ideas have been codified in case law. You’ve set out to destroy the progress made by our ancestors, and you have largely done just that.

Whites will likely get more credit for this victory in the annals of history than you will. Judges like the segregationist Robert Bork or the theocrat Antonin Scalia will be called the forefathers of your philosophy. Lawyers will give credit to Ed Blum, Stephen Miller, and even Chris Rufo for rewriting the definition of the word diversity. The general white supremacist public will always believe that Donald Trump was their champion and savior.

But you and I know better. For the past 30 years, you have fought, often alone on the court, on the extremist vanguard against the vaunted gains of the civil rights era. Despite your well-­documented reticence during oral arguments, you have given these white folks the language they needed to fight against these gains without using the racial slurs and crackpot eugenics they once embraced to advance their grievances. It was you who reframed the affirmative action debate as one about a “color-­blind” Constitution, and then deployed the same argument against equal access to voting rights. You have given these people aid, comfort, and, perhaps most important, cover as they seek to unmake the racial progress achieved by our ancestors. They literally could not have gotten this far without you.

You have claimed to do all this in the name of individuality and the belief that personal merit and achievement can overcome any racial barrier white folks can think to erect. You believe that no matter how racist a law is, or how much of a disparate and unfair racial impact it has, the most meritorious of us will overcome the law, as long as we are not explicitly prohibited from doing so. You strike me as a racial Darwinist: You think that the strongest and most deserving of us will survive no matter what the whites throw at us, while those who struggle should be sacrificed at the altar of white supremacy.

I have considered your arguments and find them to be full of shit. The policies you hate—like affirmative action, the Voting Rights Act, and “DEI”—are not there to help black people; they’re there to stop white people from being so racist. You might say that the law cannot change the hearts and minds of white folks, but changing minds has never been the goal of these laws. We do not require white folks to believe in or commit to racial equality and social justice in this country; we need them to keep their boots off of our necks. Whenever white people leave us the hell alone, we thrive.