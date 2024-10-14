Activism / StudentNation / What’s Next for the Pro-Palestine Student Movement? “We are not just going to let campus life start as normal.”

The student anti-war movement was decisively reanimated in early 2024 as students established encampment after encampment to protest Israel’s genocide in Palestine, demanding divestment, a ceasefire, and an end to Israeli occupation.

Four months later, we witnessed two quintessentially American scenes: the silencing of Palestinian voices at the DNC, and students returning for the fall semester as their universities rolled out repressive anti-protest measures. In Gaza, no students returned to their classrooms; every last university has been devastated by Israel’s military assault. At the DNC, Democrats denied Palestinian Americans a speaking slot to represent the National Uncommitted Movement. Both dramas are linked by a shared project: the disciplining of the pro-Palestine mass movement and a refusal to acknowledge, condemn, or halt the proliferating scale of Israel’s annihilation of Palestine, as the apartheid state expands into the West Bank and launched a ground invasion in Lebanon.

Nas Issa. from the Palestine Youth Movement. argues that students are most powerful when they’re in a dialectical relationship with the broader movement—by building off, taking notes from, and establishing new possibilities. The student movement’s hypervisibility enables a splintering of mainstream narratives about the legitimacy of Israel’s actions and makes the topic of Gaza unavoidable, which occurred during the swell of encampments. “There should be no part of campus that you can walk through without confronting the reality of Palestine,” said an organizer with Students for Justice in Palestine at UC Berkeley.

While the millions protesting in the streets address a more diffuse enemy, the site specificity of the student struggle forces a direct confrontation with university administrations, which embody the international ruling class. The immediacy—and aggression—of universities’ responses demonstrate the student front’s ability to galvanize the movement writ large.

Pro-Palestine organizing at San Francisco State, the first college to achieve divestment from weapons manufacturers and a commitment to full divestment, was strengthened by the campus community’s class consciousness, its roots in the campus labor struggle, and the presence of a “militant faculty union,” said student organizer Ali Noorzad. For him, it’s important that students make the connection between their own housing and working conditions and the state’s investment in militarization and Palestinian death. SFSU has built exemplary cross-class solidarity with campus staff, maintenance workers, and faculty. Noorzad describes the campaign against tuition hikes and pay cuts: “We were at pickets at 5 am in the pouring rain…. Campus workers know we’re all in the struggle together.” During their encampment, the university president was forced to enter public negotiations because the mass arrest of hundreds of students would have triggered a political and economic crisis.

Shreya, a University of Michigan organizer with both the Graduate Employees’ Organization and the TAHRIR coalition, explains that “GEO can act as a bridge between students and labor, expanding the base to cover workers who are essential to the university. Campuses undercut their own power by describing themselves solely as student movements—it’s also a movement against antidemocratic, imperialist universities, which affects everyone.” Similarly, student workers at the University of Oregon have demanded divestment from weapon manufacturers, linking divestment from Israel with workplace ethics.

In contrast, at Princeton—a historically conservative campus with the fourth-largest endowment in the nation—we lost our graduate student union election in May. This occurred while the encampment stood its ground outside Nassau Hall and students faced arrest, eviction. and suspension from campus grounds.

This loss followed the anti-union campaign’s disingenuous cries that our graduate union legitimized “divisive politics” by its support of the BDS movement. After the successful occupation of the administrative building Clio Hall, the university attempted to pit staff against students. Later, the administration accused the encampment of inconveniencing facilities workers in order to draw fault lines between the pro-Palestinian movement and the labor struggle.

This reveals the inherent contradictions of organizing at smaller, elite schools, where divestment must confront the limits of working-class power on campus. Universities like Princeton must learn from public schools and resist the characterization of the movement as an insular student issue. This requires nothing less than genuine inter-class solidarity, sewn into a campaign that frames divestment as a nonnegotiable moral imperative, even during a Democratic campaign that hinges on the promise of a so-called “lesser evil.”

What’s next for the pro-Palestine student movement? Students spent the summer training, strategizing, researching endowments and investment structures, coordinating across campuses and organizations, and continuing to base-build. “We are not just going to let campus life start as normal,” echoed Noah Thompson, an organizer from UO. “Everything must be politicized.”