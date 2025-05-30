This Week / May 30, 2025

TACO the Town

Justice: Retail, wholesale.

US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025.

The Week That Proved Trump Is Far From Invincible The Week That Proved Trump Is Far From Invincible

Court rulings this week suggest Trump’s lawless actions will not go unnoticed.

Sasha Abramsky

People fill out their ballots in voting booths at the Green Street Community Center in Concord, New Hampshire, on November 5, 2024.

What Caused Democrats’ No-Show Problem in 2024? What Caused Democrats’ No-Show Problem in 2024?

New data sheds light on the policy preferences of nonvoting Democrats in the last election. It may disappoint some progressives.

Jared Abbott and Dustin Guastella

Miller

Miller Miller

And friend.

OppArt / McClain Moore

Activists outside the office of US Representative Jeff Hurd (R-CO) in response to proposed cuts to Medicaid, on May 21, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Republicans’ “Big Beautiful” Medicaid Cuts Spur Rural Organizing Innovation Republicans’ “Big Beautiful” Medicaid Cuts Spur Rural Organizing Innovation

Taking away healthcare coverage isn’t just “morally wrong and politically suicidal,” in Senator Josh Hawley’s apt phrase. It’s also putting pressure on rural members of Congress.

Erica Etelson

Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander at the United Federation of Teachers’ New York City Mayoral Forum in 2025.

“The Nation” Endorses Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander in the New York City Democratic Primary “The Nation” Endorses Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander in the New York City Democratic Primary

New Yorkers deserve better than Andrew Cuomo.

The Nation

Early In-Person Voting Starts In Virginia

Democrats Still Can’t Figure Out What Happened in 2024 Democrats Still Can’t Figure Out What Happened in 2024

A new analysis of voting patterns in the last election suggests that the party is woefully unprepared for the path forward.

Chris Lehmann