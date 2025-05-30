Politics / The Nation Endorses Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander in the New York City Democratic Primary “The Nation” Endorses Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander in the New York City Democratic Primary New Yorkers deserve better than Andrew Cuomo.

Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander at the United Federation of Teachers’ New York City Mayoral Forum in 2025. (Michael Nagle / Getty Images)

Though the City of New York has been operating under that name since 1664, it has been electing mayors only since 1834. Cornelius Van Wyck Lawrence, winner of that first election, was a Democrat; so was Robert Anderson Van Wyck, the first man elected by voters in all five boroughs. So were most of the others, though the greatest man (regrettably, so far they have all been men) to hold the office was undoubtedly Fiorello LaGuardia, who during his long career in national and municipal politics ran on the Socialist, Republican, and Fusion party lines.

LaGuardia’s example reminds us that this is an office that, in the right hands, can achieve remarkable progress—a fact easily forgotten in our present diminished circumstances. A historian would have to reach all the way back to Jimmy Walker, who resigned his office in disgrace in 1932, to find a mayor who can match Eric Adams’s capacity for living large and acting small.

Now, after four years of corruption and chaos, New Yorkers have a chance to end Adams’s compromised tenure—and, in his place, choose a mayor worthy of leading the country’s largest city. On June 24, Democratic voters head to the polls to select their party’s nominee—a choice that, in this Democratic city, is often tantamount to choosing the next mayor. When they do, they will use a ranked-choice voting system that, if ballots are cast strategically, can deliver a mayor who reflects this city’s progressive vision and values.

New Yorkers are fortunate to have two strong contenders who are poised to meet this moment: Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander. Mamdani is a State Assembly member from Queens who has energized voters across the city with his disciplined, brilliantly executed, and genuinely inspirational campaign. Lander is a housing advocate turned politician—a City Council member for 12 years, now the comptroller—whose long record of progressive coalition-building and savvy policymaking has made the city a fairer, gentler place.

Both candidates would make principled leaders—mayors dedicated, wholly and without compromise, to the welfare of all New Yorkers, not to their cronies, their careers, or their personal comfort. Both would be fierce defenders of all residents against the predations of Donald Trump. And both would push a vision of New York that is affordable, inclusive, forward-thinking, and just.

It is for these reasons that The Nation is endorsing the two of them, and urging New Yorkers to rank Mamdani as their first choice and Lander as their second.

When Mamdani announced his candidacy for mayor, he was few people’s idea of a front-runner. At just 33 years old, he was widely dismissed as too left, too aspirational, too young. Yet during his campaign—and, for those paying attention, his four years in office—he has proved himself the rarest of political talents: a politician whose ability to communicate, connect with constituents, and articulate vital truths has the power to energize and even mobilize.

And now here he is, leading all the other progressive candidates in the polls and steadily gaining ground against the front-runner, Andrew Cuomo. He’s currently running more than 10 points ahead of Lander, and he’s raising more money ($8.4 million as we went to press) from more donors (currently over 20,000, compared to 7,600 for Lander and 5,400 for Cuomo) than any other candidate. Like Bernie Sanders’s two campaigns for president, Mamdani’s candidacy is built on the power of small donors and large numbers.