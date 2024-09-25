Activism / A Cornell Graduate Student Faces Deportation After a Pro-Palestine Action Momodou Taal, who is attending the university with a F-1 visa, was suspended after a September 18 protest under a new policy seeking to quash Gaza solidarity actions.

Momodou Taal on the morning of September 24, standing just outside Cornell’s campus, with the university in the background. The university has communicated to Taal that he is not permitted on campus, as a result of his suspension. (Aaron Fernando)

Campus administrators appear to have a new tool in their toolbox for suppressing pro-Palestinian speech. Cornell University, in Ithaca, New York, has taken disciplinary action against an international student that will likely force him to leave the country, and could have a chilling effect on other international students participating in political protests.

Momodou Taal is a PhD candidate in Africana studies and a graduate student worker, attending Cornell under the F-1 visa program. In the last academic year, Taal joined student-led actions demanding that Cornell divest from industries complicit in Israel’s attacks on civilians in Gaza.

Cornell student activists were not alone in launching public demonstrations against their college. Encampments took hold across the country. In response, some universities called in police to clear, often forcefully, pro-Palestinian student protesters.

But Cornell took a different approach. During a year when it ostensibly prioritized free expression, the university created a new policy to crack down on these types of protests.

First issued on January 24, 2024, the Interim Expressive Activities Policy limits when amplified sound can be used, delineates which objects are prohibited at collective campus actions, like candles and sticks, and subjects some protesters to increased disciplinary action.

By the end of the spring semester, six Cornell students, including Taal, faced suspensions for their pro-Palestinian activities.

“The interim expressive speech policy was very much a reaction to actions by students who were calling for divestment,” said Nick Wilson, another one of the students who faced suspension last year. “One of the policies that I think makes that clear is the ban on candles that was included in it, which was a direct reaction to candlelight vigils that were being held to mourn civilian loss of live in Gaza as the genocide began to kick off.”

The reasoning behind which students received suspensions is still unclear, but some of the students agreed not to engage in actions connected to the encampment on the Cornell arts quad. Wilson did not take a deal last semester, but agreed to a deal this semester, and could be suspended if he engages in expressive activities. In the last academic year, Taal had not agreed to refrain from protests this year.

On September 18, a group of students from multiple Cornell student groups under the umbrella organization Coalition for Mutual Liberation disrupted a career fair that was taking place at The Statler Hotel, which is located on campus grounds. The students disrupted this event because Boeing and L3Harris had tables at the fair—companies which, according to the students, are connected to the flow of military supplies being used by Israel to commit atrocities against civilians.

The university says that protesters forcibly entered the job fair by pushing campus police officers. Taal, who is a British national, was present at this action. When asked if the university had accused him of pushing police officers, Taal responded, “Yes, which is not true. I can say categorically that I shoved no police officer, nor did I not listen to a lawful directive, like they’re claiming.”