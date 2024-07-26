World / Every University in Gaza Has Been Destroyed. So Have These Students’ Dreams. The class of 2024 was supposed to graduate this year. Instead, they are trapped in the hell of Gaza, and their futures are unknown.

Palestinians walk next to the remains of Al-Azhar University in Gaza City on February 10, 2024. (Omar Ishaq / picture alliance via Getty Images)

Around 88,000 higher education students in Gaza were supposed to sit for their exams last month. Many looked forward to completing their final assessments and celebrating their hard-earned graduation.

Thanks to Israel’s genocidal war, though, nobody wore their caps and gowns. Instead, young people are enduring devastation of unparalleled magnitude. Every university in Gaza has been obliterated. Libraries have been burned to the ground. And the aspirations of Palestinian graduates lie in tatters.

In addition to the loss of loved ones, including family, friends, and professors, the conflict robbed these students of their ambitions and dreams— for a future now teetering on the edge of uncertainty. I spoke to a few students in Gaza to learn more about what they are going through. Here’s what they told me.

Razan

Razan and Nour were at the start of their fifth year pursuing dentistry at the University of Palestine in Gaza. They were top students in the department, and their bond was unbreakable.

“One of the challenges we face as dentistry students is finding cases to diagnose and treat. Whenever Nour came across extra cases, she always referred them to me. She consistently checked on me when I was in the clinic, especially during my practical exams,” Razan told me.

“We were a group of four friends, but Nour was the one I was closest to. I spent nearly my entire day with her, both in classes, during breaks, and outside the college. I always talked about her to my mother. My mom loved her dearly.”

Nour was also close to her own family, Razan said. “She was especially close to her older sister, Israa. Her father was very supportive, promising to help open her own clinic after graduation.”

Nour and Razan were supposed to graduate together.