Society / Michael Ledeen Was the Forrest Gump of American Fascism From Iran-contra to Iraq war WMD lies to Trumpism, this right-wing pundit kept subverting democracy.

Michael Ledeen, a key figure in launching the sale of US-made weapons to Iran, is pictured in his Chevy Chase, Maryland, home, August 13, 1987.

(Scott Stewart / AP Photo)

I learned what a liar Michael Ledeen was in 2004 when I cowrote a profile of him for The Boston Globe. In an e-mail interview with Ledeen, I found him to be remarkably modest in his claims for himself, which would have been charming if it weren’t one of his many manipulative lies. Asked about his politics, Ledeen replied, “I think of myself as a fairly typical American. I hate tyranny…I love liberty.” Ledeen also wrote to me claiming “I have always thought of myself as a ‘liberal democrat’ in the sense that Walter Lippmann used the word.”

In reality, there was nothing “typical” about Ledeen, who died at age 83 on May 17. He was a historian of fascism who came to emulate the right-wing authoritarianism he studied. For decades, he repeatedly participated in dirty-tricks campaigns and the outright subversion of democracy—most famously as one of the instigators of the Iran-contra scheme. His nefarious activities brought him into contact with many criminals: disinformation specialists, arms dealers, and coup plotters. Most importantly, he had long-standing ties with seedy operatives of the Italian intelligence agency SISMI. Although he himself evaded criminal charges, he was always collaborating with outlaws, usually with a goal of undermining the rule of law and democracy. His uncanny ability to be at the scene of key historical junctures made him the Forrest Gump of American fascism.

Ledeen was born in 1941 to a middle-class family, the child of an engineer and school teacher. Growing up Jewish amid the Second World War and its aftermath, he was, like many in his generation, fascinated by the historical problem of fascism: How could European civilization in the early 20th century so quickly descend into authoritarian barbarism? To solve this problem, Ledeen completed a doctorate in history in 1969 at the University of Wisconsin under the supervision of one of the greatest scholars of fascism, the German-American refugee George Mosse. As against earlier historians who saw fascism in purely political terms, Mosse focused on the cultural dimensions of authoritarian mass movements, taking note of their use of symbols, myths, and media manipulation. This was the approach Ledeen followed in his first book, Universal Fascism (1972), which dealt with the ardent youth movement in Italy that felt Mussolini didn’t go far enough. A similar cultural approach to history is found in Ledeen’s liveliest and most important scholarly book, The First Duce (1977), a sympathetic study of Gabrielle D’Annunzio, the Italian poet and adventurer who in 1919 led a small army that briefly seized control of the city of Fiume and ran it as an independent republic.

Mosse was solidly a man of the left, a socialist and internationalist. For a time, it seemed like his student was the same. Ledeen opposed the Vietnam War and voted for George McGovern in 1972. But even in those years when he was on the left, it was not hard to detect an important difference between Mosse and Ledeen. Mosse had nothing but contempt for the culture of fascism, particularly its strains of nationalism, militarism, and xenophobia. By contrast, Ledeen’s histories are energized by a covert admiration for what he saw as the élan of fascism, its disruptive force and ability to mobilize the masses. What Mosse studied as a warning, Ledeen regarded as a how-to guide.

In 1973, Ledeen’s academic career ended when he was denied tenure at Washington University in St. Louis. He was dogged by rumors of plagiarism, which he always denied—although he acknowledged that there had been questions about footnotes in an essay he wrote.

The end of Ledeen’s career as a tenure-track academic spurred him to reinvent himself as a public intellectual and ideological adventurer with ties to spy agencies and powerful politicians. He taught at the University of Rome from 1973 to 1977, and it was likely during those years that he made contact with the Italian spy agency SISMI, which would play an important part in his career.

During this period, he also swung politically from the left to the right, motivated by an intense anti-communism. This was a common trajectory in the 1960s and 1970s when neoconservativism coalesced as an important intellectual faction. Like other neocons, Ledeen specialized in repurposing the left-wing language of internationalism and human rights for the service of American empire.

In 1977 he delivered a speech on human rights and democracy that was reprinted in the journal of Social Democrats USA—an ostensibly socialist group that was a breeding ground for neoconservatism. In that speech, he rejected the idea of democracy in one country and insisted that America’s revolutionary ideals demanded by their very nature to be “exported.” The idea of a global democratic revolution has a noble ring to it, but in practice Ledeen merely used such rhetoric to justify the crudest sort of imperialism. In 2005, Jeffrey Goldberg, Ledeen’s fellow neocon and Iraq war supporter, coined what he called the “Ledeen doctrine”: “Every ten years or so, the United States needs to pick up some small crappy little country and throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business.” According to Goldberg this paraphrase came “more or less” Ledeen’s own words and Ledeen himself reportedly acknowledged the quote.

Beyond his support for imperialism and militarism, Ledeen’s purported commitment to democracy is belied by his repeated involvement in disinformation campaigns.

In 1980, Ledeen teamed up with Arnaud de Borchgrave, a fellow foreign policy hawk and former Newsweek reporter, to write an article for The New Republic alleging that Jimmy Carter’s foreign policy was influenced by the antics of his brother, Billy, who was being paid by the Libyan government. (TNR, under publisher Marty Peretz, was in that era always eager to promote right-wing smears).