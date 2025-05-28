Books & the Arts / Perfectly Imperfect Vincenzo Latronico’s novel of Berlin millennials. The Place Where Millennials Go to Die Vincenzo Latronico’s novel Perfection, a cutting portrait of bourgeois expats in Berlin, examines a generation’s fixations and degradation in the German capital.

The first time I visited the city, I was told about a tote bag that says “Berlin: If you can’t make it here, you can’t make it anywhere.” With cheap rents, cheaper food, bars you can still smoke in, the world’s coolest nightclub, cafés on every street corner, respected art galleries both indie and blue-chip, the German capital became the last great bohemian hope. It’s the rare place where money doesn’t seem to be the primary motivating factor behind every decision that hasn’t fallen into irrelevance. There are squats and grand cathedrals stained by centuries of dirt, and vintage shops that open for a few hours in the afternoon, if you’re lucky. But then there’s also a Supreme store. During the Merkel era, hordes of the international creative class moved to the city, first from continental Europe and then the Anglosphere. They came in search of a better life, of leisure and relevance and the freedom to pursue a career in the arts, or at least something adjacent. Two such dreamers are Anna and Tom, the subjects of Vincenzo Latronico’s new novel, Perfection.

The novel opens with descriptions of photos of an apartment decorated like a 2010s starter pack: Scandinavian furniture, monstera and fiddle-leaf fig, Berber rug, Taschen art books, mason jars, and cast-iron pans:

The life promised by these images is clear and purposeful, uncomplicated. It is a life of coffees taken out on the east-facing balcony in the spring and summer while scrolling New York Times headlines and social media on a tablet…. There is work to be done at a laptop, of course, but at a pace more befitting an artist than an office worker: between intense bursts of concentration at a desk there might be a walk, a videocall with a friend who has an idea for a new project, some jokes exchanged on social media, a quick trip to the nearby farmers’ market.

These photos could appear on the Instagram accounts belonging to any number of your peers, but they’ve been posted to a short-term rental site, where the couple sublet their Neukölln apartment for €118 per day, plus cleaning fee. An Instagram post and real estate listing are doing the same thing to varying degrees—selling a meaningful life as a succession of easily attainable commodities. As Latronico writes, “The environment where they slept and worked, and which they themselves had chosen and shaped, was the one tangible manifestation of who they were.” (The novel’s second chapter is titled “Imperfect,” recalling Perfectly Imperfect, the newsletter about what influencers consume.)

Anna and Tom don’t think their lives are contrived—no one does. Hailing from an unnamed “large but peripheral southern European city,” the couple move to Berlin in their early 20s to reinvent themselves and escape a life “on a fixed set of tracks: the same old neighborhoods, the same summer spots, the same friends they’d had since school.” Having grown up tinkering with GeoCities and JavaScript, the couple now work in the amorphous zone of graphic design, branding, and Web development. Their clients are largely from back home, not Germany. They have a revolving door of friends (also young creatives) from across the continent, but rarely hang out with the locals. Accented English is the lingua franca; they speak just enough German to navigate the bureaucracy. Their weekends in the city are an increasingly inebriated 36-hour crawl from park to brunch to gallery openings to clubs to coming down in Tempelhof, the former airport turned park that Anna and Tom think of not as an underdeveloped plot of land but as a “reservoir of potential futures.” Members of the parade fall away and new ones join, without losing the integrity of the initial meetup, something Latronico movingly compares to the Ship of Theseus.

There’s an inertia to these passages that really does capture the misbegotten sense of joy and possibility of a night out in one’s 20s:

You could tell a gallery from all the way up the street by the little huddles of people under a neon glow, by the empties piled up around plastic beer crates on the pavement…. Then they would plan their next stop: an independent art space above a car wash in Friedrichshain; a former furniture shop on Torstraße; the basement gallery on Graefestraße whose parties were so notoriously packed with new arrivals that it was nicknamed “the Italian Embassy.” They would plan their route and set off, leaving any stragglers behind, confident they would catch up again somewhere along the way.

Later:

They would still be drunk and high, vibratile, the bass booming on in their ears. They would imagine how they must look to the outside world with their aching cheekbones drawn into fixed grins, their clothes smeared with cigarette ash and sweat, and still carrying the odd trace of dimly remembered adventures: a marker pen scribble on their face; a garland of fake frangipani in their pocket; a bunch of helium balloons tied to their jacket buttons and now trailing, half-deflated, like comet tails. They would feel decadent and enviable, alive.

For years, this is what it was all about, and that was enough.

Eventually, other worries creep in. Anna and Tom fear that their sex life isn’t as hot as it should be. University sweethearts, the couple have long since settled into a routine: Postcoital, “a thought would worm its way into that bliss: that was the same sex they’d had last week, two months ago, three years ago. Looking at it objectively, it probably was on the short side. And unimaginative, perhaps?” Berlin is notorious for its nightlife options, and it’s unclear if Anna and Tom actually have a problem or if it’s just a case of keeping up with the Müllers. They buy sex toys but find them intimidating and lacking in spontaneity. Occasionally they visit sex clubs in search of a third person, but they inevitably find an excuse not to go through with it. They convince themselves that adventurous sex is nothing compared to the deep love they share, then feel pathetic for thinking that.

Anna and Tom settle in other ways, too. Their careers stagnate, and they postpone plans to open up their own agency. They know they don’t want children. They have a loose circle of surface-level friendships, easily lost and easily replaced as one person moves away and another takes their place. Through it all, they maintain an enviable social media presence, impressing their old friends back home—friends who now give off “a hint of provincial insularity,” stuck as they are in the same city, hanging out with the same people from high school, barely able to speak English. By contrast, Anna and Tom “inhabited a world where everyone accepted a line of coke, where no one was a doctor or a baker or a taxi driver or a middle school teacher. They spent all their time in plant-filled apartments and cafés with excellent wifi. In the long run it was inevitable they would convince themselves that nothing else existed.”

Are we supposed to hate these people? It wouldn’t be difficult. They prominently display, in their living room, a limited-edition vinyl version of Radiohead’s In Rainbows. They think they hang out in the former East Berlin, not even realizing that the expat hot spots of Kreuzberg and Neukölln are actually in the West. They don’t actually care about contemporary art; they go to galleries for the social benefits, and to monitor the trends that will inform their Web design work. This narcissism of small differences is compounded by the fact that the novel takes place roughly a decade ago—there are mentions of filtered selfies, the ice bucket challenge, and a passion for sans serif fonts. They have conflicted feelings about Hillary Clinton, whom they admire “as a woman” but dislike for, of all things, “her ties to the pharmaceutical industry.” Cranked up a few more levels, Perfection could be a Thomas Bernhard novel called The Posers, or maybe just The Millennials.