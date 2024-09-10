World / Ukrainians Will Also Be Watching Tonight’s Presidential Debate Anxiously With Republicans divided over the issue of continuing military support for Ukraine, Democrats have had little to say on the issue. But tonight’s confrontation could change that.

A view of destroyed church in the Pokrovsk region, which has become a frontline area following a rocket strike of Russian forces in the Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on September 6, 2024. (Patryk Jaracz/Anadolu / Getty Images)

Late last month, the United States announced its package of military aid to Ukraine: $125 million of equipment ranging from drones to air defense systems—a vital infusion as Russia continues to pummel the country with missiles, causing mass civilian casualties.

The US has sent billions of dollars to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022. But whether that aid will continue to flow during the campaign season or after the next president takes office is up in the air. Republican candidate Donald Trump has threatened to pull the plug on aid completely in his promise to “end” the war, while Democratic nominee Kamala Harris hasn’t outlined her policy yet regarding Ukraine.

Though she hasn’t mentioned specifics, Harris is widely expected to continue President Joe Biden’s supportive stance. A presidential drawdown authority was used to send the $125 package to Ukraine, allowing the government to use stockpiles straight from the Pentagon. After the package was announced, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the US “will not waiver in our support for a free and sovereign Ukraine.”

In an interview with The Nation, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, said he is confident that both Harris and Trump understand the importance of supporting Ukraine. “I have no doubt in my mind that both Republican and Democratic candidates have a clear understanding of the times we live in, the risks we face, and what true global leadership is,” Podolyak said. “I am absolutely sure that both Ms. Harris and Mr. Trump understand their future leadership roles, their personal responsibilities, and the true motives of leaders of different countries, especially those prone to primitive authoritarianism like Russia.”

Yet there remain questions about what the election and the heat of the campaign might mean for future aid prospects, and neither presidential candidate has made clear how they’re going to deal with the issue.

“Many of the same officials will still be in office [under Harris],” Mark Cancian, senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, told The Nation. “Over time, as new officials take office and Harris becomes comfortable setting her own policies, some of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing’s skepticism of aid may creep in.”

Harris barely mentioned Ukraine during the Democratic National Convention, leaving advocates disappointed, particularly given the convention’s location in Chicago, a city with a large Ukrainian population, according to the Kyiv Independent. Representative Adam Smith of the House Armed Services Committee told the Independent that the issue of Ukraine likely won’t move the needle during the presidential race. “People vote based on local issues, Americans have never been that focused on foreign policy and national security policy,” he said.

Daniel Balson, director of public engagement at Razom, a Ukrainian advocacy group, was also at the Democratic convention. In an interview with The Nation, he said that many people there were interested in having conversations about Ukraine. “We shared with Democrats how there are so many intersections between Ukraine and issues they care about,” like Ukraine’s approach to LGBTQ inclusion and the environmental disaster caused by Russia’s destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, which caused devastating flooding in the country’s southern Kherson region. “There was a lot of support and empathy. Ukraine is certainly a subject resonates with Democratic voters.”

A Gallup poll in April found that an increasing number of Americans want more US aid to go to Ukraine, but voters were still split overall. A Quinnipiac poll released last week indicates that Ukraine may not be a high priority among voters—respondents ranked Ukraine last among 11 issues as being extremely important to their vote for president, beneath the economy, inflation, and Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

Despite the billions of dollars already sent, getting Ukraine aid packages through Congress has been a slow process. Some Republicans have spoken against continued aid, and House Speaker Mike Johnson got called out by his colleagues for pushing through a $60 billion package in April.