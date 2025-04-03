Could the US and China Conclude an Agreement Halting the Momentum Toward Conflict? How Trump’s attack on the global order endangers a deal Beijing might otherwise accept.

A worker unfurls the American and Chinese flags at the 61st Munich Security Conference on February 15, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

An unexpected bright spot in the months following Trump’s election victory was his repeated support for some kind of agreement with China. Under Biden, the two most powerful countries in the world had seemed headed for certain conflict, and Trump’s campaign bluster promised even worse tensions. But now Trump was claiming that the two countries “can, together, solve all of the problems of the world,” and China was discreetly sending out feelers about what it could offer to bring off such a deal.

Then suddenly, the whole tenor of the relationship abruptly changed. On March 4, China’s Foreign Ministry said: “If the US is determined to fight a tariff war, a trade war—or any other kind of war—China will meet the attack and fight to the finish.” Two days later, the ministry doubled down on the theme, promising that, “no matter if it’s a cold war or a hot war,” the US will not win.

The events of March 4 lay bare the reasons that Trump is, at one and the same time, tantalizingly close to his proclaimed goal of world peace and alarmingly close to sending the relationship with China spiraling into conflict. Trump’s antipathy toward the global order, now inspiring an unprecedented attack on the post-Cold War institutions that once sustained American power, is both the reason he can offer such a deal and a source of deep disquiet in Beijing. Deciphering this tension is the key to understanding not just Trump’s China policy but his whole foreign policy agenda.

What led to the sudden shift in Chinese rhetoric? Earlier on March 4, alongside 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada that were soon suspended, Trump unceremoniously imposed on China his second across-the-board 10 percent tariff increase in as many months. Like the first one, he justified this one with an absolutist demand—difficult both practically and politically—that China immediately suppress the production of all fentanyl precursor chemicals. Just weeks into his second term, Trump has already quietly levied larger tariffs on China than across the entire world-shaking trade war of his first term—and those first-term tariffs are still in place.

Also on March 4, Hong Kong firm C K Hutchison announced that it would sell its overseas ports business—including its two (of five total) Panama Canal ports—to US asset firm BlackRock. While both companies insisted that the sale was a normal commercial transaction, the context of Trump’s repeated condemnation of a “Chinese” presence in the canal was lost on no one. China is now considering how it might prevent the sale from going forward.

In his address to Congress that same night, Trump bragged about the ports sale but otherwise barely raised the issue of China. His repeated threats against the territorial integrity of various allies, though, must have raised questions within the sovereignty-obsessed Chinese leadership.

Despite these misgivings, Beijing has continued to express its interest in negotiations. After all, Trump’s mercantile sensibility and his disdain for the sacred cows of American geopolitical primacy allow him to take seriously Chinese interests and consider a settlement that could work for both powers. This marks a sharp contrast with Biden’s foreign policy team, who imagined they could avoid conflict with China by conducting rudimentary diplomatic routines even as they steadily exacerbated the pressures toward conflict. The core Biden strategy was to build up US alliances around the principle of excluding China while offering concessions to countries in the Global South if they joined such an exclusionary regime. Convinced of their own righteousness, the administration had difficulty recognizing how such an approach looked from Beijing.

Trump, in contrast, recognizes a kindred spirit in Xi Jinping, who shares his own priorities of commercial success and authoritarian control. Unlike Biden’s foreign policy team, Trump does not seek strategic advantage over every space of geopolitical power in the world, so he is less likely to exacerbate Beijing’s fears of encirclement or its anxiety that Taiwan could be permanently separated.

Moreover, Trump conceptualizes the economy as a market, where those with bargaining power squeeze profit out of those who lack it, rather than a supply chain, in which power accumulates at strategic nodes associated with scarce goods or technologies. This, too, makes agreement with Beijing more likely, since Trump places less priority than Biden on strangling China’s access to technology or demanding deep changes to China’s political economy.

All of this substantiates the hope that the US and China could conclude an agreement capable of breaking the momentum toward conflict. More than Trump’s hunger to see himself as a dealmaker, his whole mode of reasoning establishes the conditions for mutual accommodation between the two powers.