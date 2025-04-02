Politics / Cory Booker Makes History. Donald Trump Will Never Erase It. The New Jersey senator broke Strom Thurmond’s record for speaking on the Senate floor. May Booker break the back of the neo-segregationism that Trump represents.

Senator Cory Booker speaks on the Senate floor on April 1, 2025. The New Jersey senator broke the record for the longest Senate floor speech by holding the floor for more than 25 hours.

(Senate Television via AP)

Senator Cory Booker, currently one of five Black senators, spoke on the Senate floor for more than 25 hours. He broke the record of the notoriously racist Senator Strom Thurmond, who filibustered the 1957 Civil Rights Act for 24 hours and 18 minutes. The moment couldn’t have been more perfect.

Of course, in Donald Trump’s America, this moment will be erased from history in federal records and museums, as Trump and his unqualified DEI hires—Daddy’s rich, Everyone hates me, I’m an incompetent white guy—attempt to erase the achievements of Black, Latino, Asian, Native American, and women scientists, artists, military leaders, sports stars, and politicians. But in Cory Booker’s America, that won’t happen. Let this moment lead us to living in Cory Booker’s America.

I’m not a ride-or-die Booker fan. I like him, but I didn’t support him in 2020. I see him as a center-left Dem with a corporate lean. That’s not me. But Booker rose to this moment.

I also want to say, and not to take anything away from Booker, that people who’ve come out to protest—at Republican and Democratic town halls, at #TeslaTakedowns, at federal workers’ demonstrations, outside federal buildings, outside local government buildings; all of those who’ve called their congresspeople for the last two months—made this 24-hour, 20-minute moment possible.

Booker has a good heart. That’s clear. But he has a stronger spine now that we’ve shown we’re behind him.

Booker said so himself. He started this, he told us, because his constituents asked him to do more and to take more risks. He referenced the late Representative John Lewis and his exhortation to “make good trouble” repeatedly.

As writer Peter Sagal quipped on Bluesky: “[It was] like a combination of Jimmy Stewart in ‘Mister Smith Goes to Washington’ and Jerry Lewis in the last hours of his telethon. Compelling viewing!” That might date both of us, but it’s a perfect description.