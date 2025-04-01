In the Le Pen Verdict, the French Far Right Sees a Political Declaration of War A French court rules to bar Marine Le Pen from seeking office for five years.

Right-wing leader Marine Le Pen leaves the courtroom early, sentenced to imprisonment and disqualified from holding office for embezzlement charges. (Amaury Cornu / Hans Lucas via AFP)

Marine Le Pen will not be a candidate in France’s 2027 presidential elections. For now, at least, that is the letter of a major court ruling against the longtime leader of the French far right, who was found guilty on March 31 of sprawling embezzlement charges and sentenced to a five-year ban on seeking elected office.

Le Pen and the Rassemblement National, the far-right force that she took over from her father in 2011, was found to have conspired to syphon off public funds through fake employment claims at the European Union’s Parliament in Strasbourg.

The scope of the ruling against Le Pen and her allies is vast. The party’s main figurehead will likewise face a €100,000 fine and a four-year suspended prison sentence, including two years with an electronic tag. The far-right force was likewise fixed with a €2 million fine and ordered to pay over €4 million in damages to the European Parliament. Over a dozen of Le Pen’s current and former associates, including MPs in the national and European parliaments and other elected officials, were also declared guilty. They are facing an array of penalties including suspended prison time, fines, and ineligibility sentences.

The sentence looks primed to set off a firestorm on the far right, both in France and across Europe. A visibly stunned Marine Le Pen hurried through swaths of reporters as she stormed out of the Paris courthouse at midday and reportedly stammered “unbelievable” before making her way to party headquarters in west Paris.

A 2016 law made electoral ineligibility into an automatic sentencing requirement in cases involving the embezzlement of public funds by elected officials. In total, the EU Parliament estimated the scale of funds stolen by the Le Pen and her allies at nearly €7 million between the mid=2000s and mid=2010s.

Le Pen is expected to file an immediate appeal, which will impose a stay on her house arrest. Her ban on seeking office will not be interrupted during further proceedings, however, meaning that she would be barred from participating in elections through the duration of an appeal.

That timeline could preclude her from running in the presidential elections scheduled for 2027, a contest for which Le Pen has increasingly been viewed as a favorite and that would mark her fourth bid for the presidency. An MP in France’s National Assembly since 2017, Le Pen will not be forced to cut short her current parliamentary mandate, although she will be required to give up her council seat in the Pas-de-Calais department in northern France. If she is unable to run in 2027, it would likely mark the first time since 1981 that a member of the Le Pen family has not been a candidate in a French presidential election.

To judge by the opening reactions, the Rassemblement National is prepared to mount a scorched-earth campaign over the guilty verdict. Decrying the judgment as a politicized sentence that has the courts intervening to sideline a key figure of the political opposition, Le Pen and her allies look set to borrow from the attacks against the American justice system by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans.

“Today, it’s not just Marine Le Pen who has been unjustly sentenced: French democracy itself is facing execution,” Jordan Bardella, the Rassemblement National’s official president, posted to X shortly after the ruling, using the hashtag #ISupportMarine. Though Le Pen remains the party’s standard-bearer, Bardella became the far-right party’s official leader in 2022.

Since then, Bardella has steadily increased his national profile and was the force’s presumptive prime minister pick in the snap elections that followed last summer’s tumultuous dissolution of parliament by President Emmanuel Macron. With Le Pen embroiled in the trial since last fall, the 29-year-old Bardella has likewise been grooming himself to take over the reins for a presidential bid, pending an eventual guilty verdict and appeal.