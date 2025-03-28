Activism / What Will You Do? What’s your “I am Spartacus” move to protect the more vulnerable, the targeted, the invisibled, the next-on-the-list?

Rumeysa Ozturk being arrested by ICE. (CBS News)

Tonight I opened Instagram on my iPhone and the very first thing it showed me was a video of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University, being arrested by ICE. Ozturk was walking on a sidewalk when a plainclothes officer in a pulled-up hoodie approached, grabbing her wrists as a second officer quickly came to snatch the cell phone from her hands. The officers towered over Ozturk. In seconds, more swarmed in.

The final line of Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery”: “‘It isn’t fair, it isn’t right,’ Mrs. Hutchinson screamed, and then they were upon her.” It’s a story about a village that ritualistically stones a randomly selected citizen to death once a year.

Once Ozturk was in handcuffs, an officer pulled his shirt collar up to cover his face. The others followed suit. They looked suddenly like they’d just been served ortolan, like they needed to hide from God their ghoulish glee at disappearing a college student who, it was later reported, was walking to break Ramadan fast with her friends.

I watched the video as I walked into my home. Our cat Kocholo—Farsi for “little one”—was on the kitchen counter, eating from a knocked-over box of treats. Like Ozturk, I was fasting, returning from a work event well after iftar, and my sweet spouse, Paige, was already boiling water to make pasta so I could eat quickly. As I came through the doorway Paige said something I didn’t hear because I had restarted the video on my phone. I didn’t yet know Ozturk’s name.

What is the purpose of an app, owned by a man who cheered on the new regime at inauguration, that carousels these videos in between baby photos from casual acquaintances and ads for underwear and linen sheets?

What is the purpose of a government that disappears its people? Ozturk had a valid student visa, as did Alireza Doroudi, a doctoral student at the University of Alabama, and Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia grad student, who were both disappeared in similar fashion this month.

The videos, the disappearings, are obvious intimidations intended to choke dissent, both in the specific cases of Ozturk, Doroudi, and Khalil, and in general, in the cases of all of us who look or pray or believe or vote like them. The Trump regime, like every despotic autocracy before it, is making examples of a few to terrify the many. Into what? Silence, compliance, submission? Anguish? Emily Dickinson on suffering: “It has no future—but itself.”

Trump’s peanut-munching, foam-fingered supporters love all the hard-line tactical cop kabuki. His opponents feel their outrage growing less defined with each new horror, their will to act growing sclerotic and cold. All of it serves the regime’s grisly status quo.

Iclosed the app and sat in a chair near Paige. But immediately, I remembered the video I saw two days ago: the father of Palestinian journalist Mohammad Mansour shouting over the body of his dead son: “Get up and talk.… Tell people, tell the world. You’re the one who tells people the truth.” He pushes a microphone into his son’s lifeless face and bawls.

Why am I seeing these videos? Remembering them, writing about them? What does it do to me, fasting for Ramadan? If the administration is communicating to me through social media—and of course it is; Zuckerberg and Musk own the algorithms, and Trump himself tweets like a manic child—then what am I being told? That I am here at their pleasure. That my presence is contingent on my docility, my good behavior.

I am writing this to rebuke good behavior.

I am writing this to rebuke the algorithm.

I am writing this to rebuke myself.

I want to act prophylactically before my fear (that I might be fired from my comfy and rewarding job, that the administration’s goons might come for me personally) eclipses my rage. My contempt. For systems that disappear and murder doctoral students and pacifist journalists, systems that bomb hospitals and starve children and abruptly freeze funding for global health programs.

But of course it is nonsensical to feel contempt for systems. Systems don’t disappear and murder people; people do. Such malice is corporeal—it requires individual actors with actual bodies, with hearts that could fit in my chest. Cruelty is a choice; nothing is inevitable but death.

So more specifically, I feel contempt for the administration, for every murderous whim they LARP, for responding to military attack orders with prayer hand emojis, for “accidentally canceling” critical Ebola prevention.

I hate their harm. I hate the countless rifts they’ve torn open across time as they preen for cameras and expand their bitcoin empires. But they don’t give a shit about me or my hate. My place of birth (Tehran) disqualifies me from concern. It also endangers me.

The stated reason for Ozturk’s detention: she coauthored an editorial in the Tufts student newspaper demanding that the university “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide,” behavior the Department of Homeland Security deemed “activities in support of” Hamas and “grounds for visa issuance to be terminated.” According to The New York Times, Ozturk was studying child development, specifically “how children understand concepts like death and life.”

They are coming for us. I’m a US citizen, a writer with a good job that pays me more than I need to feed and house myself. I’m safer than many—most, probably—who look and pray like me. That relative safety feels in my guts like a moral imperative. To what? To leverage the delta between my moral outrage and the disappeared’s terror, the bombed’s delirium, the starved’s desperate hunger, into action.

And to say it plain, I am scared. That the administration and its acolytes will target me specifically. It doesn’t feel that irrational. I’ve signed petitions, written letters, often say the words “Gaza” and “genocide” and “fascist” into hot mics. The administration’s algorithms of intimidation and terror are working.

This is, more than anything, a plea for principled leftists to rise en masse and not just decry but disrupt a nation helmed by gleeful genocideers. I’m writing frantically, aware my prose is ugly, overearnest, unvetted against worst-faith readers. It’s graceless, unlovely. So am I.

Tonight I want to be understood, not appreciated.