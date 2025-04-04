This Week / April 4, 2025

Loot Hauley

Not disappeared.

Governor Newsom, It's Time to Get Off the Sidelines

The California governor was careful not to provoke Donald Trump after the election, but that didn't stop the president from launching a full assault against his state.

Sasha Abramsky

Billionaires Suck

Public action, visibility brigade, Route 4, Paramus, New Jersey, January 2025.

OppArt / Karen Guancione

Katrina vanden Heuvel Resumes Editorship of “The Nation”

D.D. Guttenplan, Nation editor from 2019 to 2025, returns to his reporting roots as special correspondent and host of a new Nation podcast.

Press Room

A protest in the Meatpacking District, Manhattan, New York, on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

You Don’t Get Trump Without Gaza You Don’t Get Trump Without Gaza

Fascism doesn’t just appear. It must be invited in—and the bipartisan repression of the anti-genocide movement did just that.

Ben Ehrenreich

Senator Cory Booker speaks on the Senate floor on April 1, 2025. The New Jersey senator broke the record for the longest Senate floor speech by holding the floor for more than 25 hours.

Cory Booker Makes History. Donald Trump Will Never Erase It. Cory Booker Makes History. Donald Trump Will Never Erase It.

The New Jersey senator broke Strom Thurmond’s record for speaking on the Senate floor. May Booker break the back of the neo-segregationism that Trump represents.

Joan Walsh

Danger!

Activism for life.

OppArt / Alessandra Mondolfi