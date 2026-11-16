Politics / Sean Duffy and the Perils of Trump’s Made-for-TV Cabinet The secretary of transportation was a reality-TV “star” and a Fox Business cable host. But when the American aviation system was grounded, he lost it. Edit

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Twenty years ago, Sean Duffy was a washed-up reality-TV personality competing in lumberjack contests and making ends meet as a small-town district attorney in northern Wisconsin. Then, the 2010 Tea Party election wave swept him into Congress. But Duffy wasn’t exactly satisfied with the new gig. He grumbled about the pay—$174,000 annually—and, in 2019, he quit to become a lobbyist and the cohost of a cable show on the Fox Business channel.

This turned out to be an unexpectedly shrewd choice. Duffy was glib, good-looking, and on cable news, and that was enough to convince Donald Trump—who, as we all know, thinks that being glib, good-looking, and on cable news automatically qualifies you to run essential sections of the federal government—to nominate the Wisconsinite as the nation’s 20th secretary of transportation. Unfortunately, like so many of the score of Fox hosts who have gotten Trump administration gigs as cabinet secretaries, czars, ambassadors, and Justice Department hangers-on, Duffy was woefully unprepared to do the job.

That was abundantly clear last Friday, when Duffy was called upon to explain the FAA’s decision to bring the nation’s aviation system to a halt. In the same week that another Fox alum, “War Secretary” Pete Hegseth, narrowly escaped impeachment, Duffy was thrust into the limelight as a bumbling sidekick for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, himself a former mixed martial arts prizefighter. At a moment of national anxiety, Duffy defaulted to the talking-head formula, which imagines that any crisis—no matter how serious—can be addressed with a word salad of implication, insinuation and invective.

Duffy’s performance was so miserable that it provoked an immediate demand for his removal from New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who called to mind the cabinet secretary’s former career as a “star” of MTV’s The Real World: Boston and his recently launched reality travel series The Great American Road Trip. “Through it all, he’s been more focused on starring in his own reality show than addressing the crisis at his agency,” said Hochul, adding, “From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy’s watch.” Richard Clarke, a former counterterrorism official in Republican administrations, labeled Duffy and Mullin’s double act “perhaps the worst crisis communications press conference I’ve ever seen.”

Facing questions about whether the grounding of 14,000 flights and the disruption of travel plans for millions of Americans might have resulted from software problems, cyberattacks, or rogue AI agents, Mullin mused about how “you just can’t rule out anything at this point” and complimented his absent boss. “This is what the leadership of President Trump looks like,” he declared. “He puts leaders in place, and he allows them to lead.”

That pronouncement provoked major head-scratching when Mullin turned the microphone over to Duffy, whose performance reminded everyone that “the leadership of President Trump” involves installing Fox hosts in positions where they inevitably get in over their talking heads. In no time, they are mismanaging wars and national emergencies with the sort of deer-in-the-headlights desperation that inspires confusion rather than confidence.

On Friday, and then again in a follow-up press conference on Saturday, Duffy made excuses, muddled explanations, and griped about how he didn’t have enough money to do his job—even though he’s a Republican cabinet member in a Republican administration with perhaps the most subservient Republican Congress in US history at his disposal.

On this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost reflected on how “the FAA suddenly and mysteriously grounded all US flights yesterday” and then—barely containing his laughter—explained, “The scary thing by far about all these flights getting grounded was the messaging from the normally dependable Trump administration. First, they said it was a telecommunications outage as of now. Why add ‘as of now’? No one wants to hear, ‘Your child is safe—as of now.’ Then Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the whole situation was the result of a contractor upgrading copper wire to fiber optic cable. So, one guy switched out one wire and took out all planes? I think that’s literally a scene from the movie Airplane!”

Just as jarring was Duffy’s wild-eyed ranting about how Congress was not providing sufficient funding to upgrade communications systems and airports. During the Friday night press briefing, Duffy repeatedly demanded $50 billion in new money—even though he had a hard time explaining precisely what he’d done with the $12.5 billion his department got last year for air traffic control improvements, and even though Duffy had been asking just a day earlier for a mere $30.1 billion for aviation upgrades.