Politics / Chuck Schumer Is Yesterday’s Man The Senate Democratic leader just keeps showing why he needs to be replaced.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a press conference with other members of the Senate Democratic caucus following a policy luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2026. (Nathan Posner / Anadolu via Getty Images)

If you want to ruin a boisterous celebration, just hand over a microphone to Chuck Schumer. The Senate Democratic leader is the ultimate buzzkill, adept at deploying a droning voice that can turn giddy jubilation into existential dread.

November 3 was one of the happiest nights Democrats have known in decades, as the sheer size of the party’s victory in the midterm elections became apparent. After a decade of Trump dominating public life as standard-bearer of the Republican Party, here at last was proof that the public, even in red states such as Texas and South Carolina, were fed up. Beaten down as they were by frustration at the GOP pushing a hard-right agenda, Democrats could finally entertain the hopes of a better future.

But the brief remarks Schumer delivered that night were a reminder that Trump and the Republicans were only part of the problem the country faces. There’s also the disheartening fact that the Democrats are led by political dinosaurs who have no understanding of the urgency of the current moment.

Schumer is now facing a challenge for the post of Senate majority leader from Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen. Schumer’s election night speech offers clear evidence as to why Van Hollen deserves to win.

Schumer started with a question: “How did he win?” His answer: “First and foremost, we focused on American families and their pain and their needs, their suffering. They are not having a good life, and they are worried about the future for themselves and their children.” Schumer summed up the election as being about three issues: costs, chaos, and corruption.

What’s notable among this vague litany of complaints are all the issues left out that produced heated debate and no shortage of voter anger: the Iran War and its role in destabilizing the world economy, US support of Israel as a factor in the war, the rise of AI and data centers, and the outsize roles of tech plutocrats like Elon Musk in corrupting the political system.

Schumer expressed surprise that the Republicans “embraced Trump” and “followed Trump over the cliff as some of the time he talked about extraneous things that were ridiculous but much of the time he implemented things that raised their costs.” For most people, talking about “extraneous things” would not make the list of Trump’s thousand worst offenses, so it was puzzling why Schumer felt it necessary to highlight in a short victory speech.

Schumer ended his peroration with a puzzling metaphor: “The American people reduced the red brick wall to a pile of bricks.” As commentators such as Jon Stewart and Sam Seder pointed out, these words were more likely to generate confusion than inspiration. What exactly is the “red brick wall”? Further, walls are usually reduced to rubble, not a pile of bricks. If the bricks still exist, then the red wall can be rebuilt.

Seder rightly noted the absurdity of Schumer’s amazement at congressional Republicans’ loyalty to Trump, given that anyone who has been sentient for the last decade should have noticed that Trump easily won the GOP presidential nomination three times in a row and turned the party into his personal cult. There are few facts more obvious in American public life than that the Republican Party is completely subservient to Trump. But it’s a fact that Schumer still has a hard time accepting or acknowledging.

Partly, this is because Schumer is deeply committed to ancien régime restoration. He still seems to see Trump as a regrettable anomaly who will one day disappear and allow those most mythical creatures, the “reasonable Republicans,” to return. In this worldview, Democrats such as Schumer have to keep signaling they are ready to work with Republicans in order to hasten the return of normal politics. This is why Schumer can only talk about politics in the most abstract of terms (costs, chaos, and corruption) rather than specifying real areas of disagreement.