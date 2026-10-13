Feature / Rebecca Solnit’s (Mis)Adventures in the Manosphere The writer, historian, and activist explores an America where the right has turned hatred of women into an ever-expanding, multi-platform Internet grift.

Illustration by Tim O’Brien.

This article appears in the November 2026 issue, with the headline “(Mis)Adventures in the Manosphere.”

The Internet was built by men for men, most especially by white men for white men, and there’s a way in which, in the past, you could assume that it concentrated their power and advantage. It does that. But that’s not all it does. The Internet has increasingly become a predatory monster that exploits its own: the people it was made for. Today, a vast array of online platforms—misogynistic porn, crypto, sports-betting and prediction markets, masculinity influencers, and right-wing and racist propaganda—gnaws through minds, hearts, and souls on its way to wallets.

The warning signs were there in the 2010s. In 2016, a cybersecurity expert told me that while there was a lot of talk about ISIS recruiting on the Internet, the thing that most concerned her was far less recognized: the recruitment of young men by far-right white-supremacist groups there. Often, she added, the point of entry was online gaming. Her words haunted me in the years that followed as we saw the rise of white nationalism, antisemitism, and other forms of racist hatred paired with furious misogyny, all tailored to appeal to young men and reach them through their online pastimes and as they searched for guidance and role models.

Usually treated as mysterious or somehow authentically arising from the grass roots, what came to be known as “the manosphere” was to a large degree a racket run on Internet platforms that let lies, hate, and manipulation proliferate because they were profitable. It has become a miasma that engulfs everyone from the titans of Silicon Valley to teenage boys recruited for the right by those titans’ platforms. The manosphere is a shared set of references and perspectives that began on the Internet and ended up as real-life consequences shaped by the beliefs and values slurped up online. The much-discussed crisis of masculinity is in no small part a product of the exploitation of masculinity as identity politics and marketing schemes (and the most harmful identity politics in the United States have been all along the nexus of whiteness and maleness). Its many facets are often treated separately, but they are all connected.

Furious: A protester in Washington, DC, name-checks Heather Heyer, who was killed during the 2017 white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville. (Sarah Silbiger / CQ Roll Call)

The Roots of the Manosphere

The impact of this Internet realm as a recruitment engine for the far right, and the impact of young men leaning right, is as consequential as the global impact of Trumpism. In the 2024 presidential election, voting patterns among young men and women “diverged dramatically,” the polling firm Navigator found, “with men under 30 voting for [Donald] Trump by 16 points (41 percent Harris–57 percent Trump), and women under 30 voting for [Kamala] Harris by 24 points (59 percent Harris—35 percent Trump).” In other words, had young men voted like young women, we’d be parsing the imperfections of the Harris administration right now. Trump thanked Elon Musk, who owns X, for helping him win in 2024. The manosphere influencer and profiteer Andrew Tate, currently facing charges of sexual abuse in two countries, is also credited with recruiting young men for Trump in 2024. (On the morning after Trump’s win in 2016, ex-Klansman David Duke called WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whose site had leaked thousands of hacked e-mails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman the month prior, a “hero.”) The young male recruits are victims in that they are being manipulated and exploited, and perpetrators when they spread hate themselves or participate in harm to others.

My conversation with the cybersecurity expert came a couple of years after 2014’s “Gamergate,” which at some future point may be regarded as the Wuhan wet market for a kind of pandemic of the imagination. Gamergate was the ruckus that arose when a handful of male video-game players turned a petty grudge involving ex-girlfriends into a raging online storm involving thousands of angry men targeting specific women at first and then women in general. As the journalist Harmeet Kaur put it in 2025, “People who were paying close attention to certain corners of the Internet saw this reality coming more than a decade ago in Gamergate, in which an angry online mob waged a virulent harassment campaign against women and diversity in the video game industry. Gamergate was one of the earliest indications that what happened online could have major implications offline—and that a few people who understood the mechanics of the Internet could manipulate it to advance a nefarious agenda.”

But most people weren’t paying close attention, as Kaur explained. “Social media platforms on which Gamergate transpired failed to adequately combat toxic content and online abuse, while lawmakers, traditional media outlets and much of the public failed to see its relevance beyond the world of video games.” In 2017, when a mob of furious white men chanting antisemitic slogans marched in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in response to the planned removal of a Confederate statue, the consequences that the cybersecurity expert had warned me about were made manifest, at least to those who traced the sources. Integrity First for America, a civil-rights organization backing a lawsuit against the march’s organizers, noted “the huge volume of Facebook, Discord, Twitter, and Instagram posts contained in the evidence illustrate how central social media was to the organizing of Unite the Right. These companies are often criticized for refusing to crack down on white supremacist and neo-Nazi activity on their platforms.”

Other parts of the nascent manosphere were also already up and running in 2014, the year Gamergate exploded. For example, online incel sites seem to have shaped the worldview of the 22-year-old who on May 23, 2014, murdered six young people and injured 14 others by knife, gun, and car near UC Santa Barbara, in what he called his “Day of Retribution,” before fatally shooting himself. The killer left behind a long tirade seething with grievances and grudges. He had been drawn into an incel worldview in which women are somehow obligated to furnish heterosexual men with sex and hated for failing to provide it or for having their own needs and desires. It’s a grim (and widely shared) view in which sex is a commodity and a marker of male status, and women are both that commodity incarnate and the much-resented gatekeepers of it who can sometimes be overcome by trickery or coercion.

Online incel communities seem designed to stir up grievance and to render true believers incompetent at interacting with women or even at recognizing them as people. Resentment at this incompetence is what the incels bond over, making the ideology an effective feedback loop of frustration and fury. After all, the goal of most Internet sites is to keep you there. Various corners of the manosphere’s misinformation machine currently instruct boys and young men that women will only have sex with impossibly tall, muscular, and affluent men, generating resentment of women, a sense of inadequacy, and an obsession with appearance and fitness that sells more stuff. Somehow, the vast population of contentedly married men with average physiques and incomes does not seem to dispel this perception.

Berserker: Pete Hegseth frequently does fitness drills with members of the military and has proposed testing soldiers for their testosterone levels. (Aaron Schwartz / AFP via Getty Images)

This macho-muscles fixation is on display in the Trump administration with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s obsession with soldiers who can do lots of push-ups and his proposal to start testing soldiers for low testosterone; Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s equally embarrassing public displays of physical fitness and mania for protein intake; and the president’s transformation of the White House lawn into a gladiatorial arena for mixed-martial-arts fights as part of his celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. Male supremacy has infused the rhetoric of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and a number of other extremely wealthy, powerful men and become part of the unofficial platform of the Republican Party.

Even Mark Zuckerberg got on board during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. One of the world’s richest men in an industry that has disproportionately hired and been headed by men, Zuckerberg told Rogan, “A lot of our society has become very…neutered or emasculated…. Masculine energy is good…but I think corporate culture was really trying to get away from it,” winding up his assertion by equating masculinity with “a culture that celebrates the aggression.” And in the midst of a martial-arts phase a few years ago, Zuckerberg accepted Musk’s invitation to a cage-match fight that never happened. Perhaps he thinks there should be more boardroom cage matches or workplace sexual harassment?

Broligarch: Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg has allied himself with Trump, attending events like UFC Freedom 250 and donating $1 million to his inauguration fund. (Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The Language of Porn