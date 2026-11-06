Politics / Gina Hinojosa’s Win Was the Most Important of the Entire Midterms Here’s why.

Gina Hinojosa, governor-elect of Texas, during a news conference at the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday, November 5, 2026. (Jordan Vonderhaar / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ninety percent of the residents in Texas’s Hidalgo County are Latino. The majority of its voters backed Joe Biden in 2020. Four years later, Donald Trump narrowly won the county with 51 percent of the vote.

On Tuesday, there was a 40-point swing to Democrats in Hidalgo County. Seventy-one percent of its voters chose Gina Hinojosa for governor.

Of the many surprising results in Tuesday’s historic midterm elections, none is more consequential for the future of American politics than the kind of thing that happened in Hidalgo County. And no single win matters more than Hinojosa’s.

While most of the national attention money went to the US Senate race, where state Representative James Talarico defeated Attorney General Ken Paxton, the governor’s race was the more seismic result. In a state where Latinos outnumber whites (despite the popular image of Texans as white men in cowboy hats), Hinojosa will be the first Latina governor in the state’s history.

Here’s why Hinojosa’s victory is so important.

Texas was always the next Georgia

Nearly six years ago, just after Georgia flipped control of the Senate to Democrats in January 2021, I wrote a column trying to show that “Texas is the next Georgia.” The Georgia model was succinctly summarized by Stacey Abrams in 2012 when she said to me and my late wife, Susan Sandler, “There are 1 million people of color in Georgia who are unregistered. I’m going to register them to vote.” Eight years later, Jon Ossoff, who worked for civil rights movement icon John Lewis, and Raphael Warnock, who preaches from the literal church pulpit where Martin Luther King once stood, became United States senators.

There was no reason Texas couldn’t do something similar. The ingredients were all there—a state that was even more racially diverse than Georgia, a large nonvoting population of people of color, and talented and dedicated community-based leaders and organizations working to turn demographic majorities into voting majorities.

In 2020, Joe Biden lost Texas by 631,221 votes, while 4.5 million eligible Texans of color did not vote. In 2026, more Texans than ever before registered to vote, and the state, along with the country, entered a new era.

How Hinojosa won

While many in the media have focused on Talarico’s appeal to white voters, much less attention has been paid to the more promising and enduring development in Lone Star state politics—the emergence of a compelling statewide Latina leader with progressive politics and deep roots in the Rio Grande Valley—the region where Trump had made meaningful incursions in 2024, including winning border counties like Hidalgo and Webb where more than 90 percent of the residents are Latino. Hinojosa brought her people out and brought them home, winning each of the two counties by 40 percentage points.

That should not be surprising. For more than half a century, Democrats have been caught in a dilemma of their own making: they have been reluctant to fight openly for justice and equality for Latinos and other people of color, for fear of alienating white voters who are uncomfortable with the demographic revolution (a fear near-comically articulated by one of Trump’s Latino supporters a decade ago as the specter of “taco trucks on every corner”). In the context of anti-immigrant hysteria, Democrats have tried to show that they, too, are tough on the border while ignoring gargantuan racial wealth gap that gives the average white family 400 percent more assets than the typical Latino family.