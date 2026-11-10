Feature / Do Socialists Even Believe in Socialism Anymore? The American left has a growing list of victories—and an unfinished argument about the society it wants to build.

Illustration by Tim Robinson.

This article appears in the December 2026 issue, with the headline “Do Socialists Even Believe in Socialism Anymore?”

We’ve all seen the cover. some of us even have a copy of it hanging in our living room: “The Red Apple.” The New York Post marked Zohran Mamdani’s November 2025 election with a Soviet-inspired cover that featured the incoming mayor carrying a hammer and sickle high above his head.

It was an image that those of us who grew up in New York during the Rudy Giuliani or Michael Bloomberg era couldn’t have imagined. The larger global context made it even more remarkable, demonstrating socialism’s advance in the United States even as it’s in retreat in much of Europe and Latin America. And since last year, Mamdani’s election has helped catalyze a string of socialist victories in congressional races. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has surged to over 120,000 members, and with the midterm results, the movement’s small congressional contingent is set to become dramatically larger.

What does socialism mean, though, to the socialists of our era? Their predecessors in early-20th-century socialist parties liked to talk about a “minimum program” of reforms within capitalism and a “maximum program” of reforms that go beyond capitalism entirely. Some even theorized a “transitional program” to bridge the gap between the two.

The “minimum program,” at least, is easy enough to see today. Socialist candidates for office talk about Medicare for All, jobs programs, and ending America’s wars overseas. In New York, Mamdani has conducted hearings on the misdeeds of negligent landlords, frozen the rent for millions of New Yorkers in rent-stabilized apartments, and established a Mayor’s Office of Worker Power to help people organize their workplaces. He’s worked to expand free childcare and taken the first steps to build public grocery stores in each of the city’s five boroughs. And through it all, the city’s economy has continued to boom.

To progressive allies of the DSA, these reforms are proof of the movement’s inherent pragmatism—in deeds, if not always in words. But others can reasonably ask if this generation’s socialists still believe in socialism at all.

When the leading DSA-affiliated politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are asked to define socialism, they tend to talk about mitigating income inequality and giving everyone a dignified life. While these are certainly goals close to the heart of any socialist, it’s hard to see how they add up to socialism as a system, since they avoid the question at the core of socialism: the ownership of the means of production. Similarly, while the radicalism of some clauses of the DSA’s national platform—including the calls to abolish the Senate and to dismantle the carceral state—has been a lightning rod for criticism from the right, the document offers little detail about how a world beyond capitalism would work.

The DSA platform calls for public ownership of the largest corporations and essential industries. That would be a major transformation, but it could still leave much of the economy organized around private employers and wage labor. Even the section titled “Democracy at Work” is about trade unions, not who owns the means of production. And although the DSA declares a classless society its goal, it offers little explanation of how its demands for change within capitalism would get us there.

This blurriness about the “maximum program” can’t be chalked up to a lack of radical commitment or to strategic coyness. It reflects a real problem. On the one hand, capitalism is a brutally unequal system in which many struggle to take care of their families and spend much of their waking lives in jobs they despise. There are many good reasons to find it abhorrent. On the other hand, especially after the failures of state socialism in the Eastern bloc, many people who are deeply critical of capitalism aren’t entirely sure what an economically viable alternative to it would look like.

In light of that uncertainty, many progressives, and surely many readers of The Nation, wonder if it’s better to drop the socialism talk entirely. Politicians like Zohran Mamdani should abandon the historical baggage associated with socialism, their thinking goes, and just embrace social democracy and the great effort to tame, rather than replace, capitalism.

Socialism talk: When leading DSA-affiliated politicians are asked to define socialism, they put emphasis on goals that don’t tell us how a world beyond capitalism would work.

On one level, it’s easy to see their point. Social democracies like Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland really were, at their peak, the most livable societies that human beings ever built. If the United States adopted the Nordic model in the coming years, it would be the greatest triumph of the American left since the Civil War and Reconstruction. That much should be obvious to anyone with progressive values. What might be less obvious is that it would still be a woefully insufficient response to growing levels of inequality and discontent.